Casual Apparel Market Regional Outlook, Industry Share & Forecast Report 2027| H&M, ZARA, Uniqlo

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Casual Apparel market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Casual Apparel market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Casual Apparel market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Casual Apparel market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Casual Apparel market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Casual Apparel market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Casual Apparel market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Casual Apparel market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Casual Apparel Market Research Report: H&M, ZARA, Uniqlo, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Rolex, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP, Hanes, ESPRIT, JACK&JONES, LEE, levi’s, La Chapelle, Only, Vero Moda

Global Casual Apparel Market Segmentation by Product: Wired USB/Analog 3.5mm, Wireless USB Transmitter, Others

Global Casual Apparel Market Segmentation by Application: Specialty Stores, Mall, E-commerce, Others

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Casual Apparel market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Casual Apparel market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Casual Apparel market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Casual Apparel market.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Casual Apparel market. The regional analysis section of the Casual Apparel report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Casual Apparel markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Casual Apparel markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Casual Apparel market?

What will be the size of the global Casual Apparel market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Casual Apparel market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Casual Apparel market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Casual Apparel market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Casual Apparel Product Introduction

1.2 Global Casual Apparel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Casual Apparel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Casual Apparel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Casual Apparel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Casual Apparel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Casual Apparel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Casual Apparel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Casual Apparel in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Casual Apparel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Casual Apparel Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Casual Apparel Industry Trends

1.5.2 Casual Apparel Market Drivers

1.5.3 Casual Apparel Market Challenges

1.5.4 Casual Apparel Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Casual Apparel Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Shirts

2.1.2 Pants

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Casual Apparel Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Casual Apparel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Casual Apparel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Casual Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Casual Apparel Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Casual Apparel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Casual Apparel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Casual Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Casual Apparel Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Specialty Stores

3.1.2 Mall

3.1.3 E-commerce

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Casual Apparel Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Casual Apparel Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Casual Apparel Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Casual Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Casual Apparel Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Casual Apparel Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Casual Apparel Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Casual Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Casual Apparel Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Casual Apparel Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Casual Apparel Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Casual Apparel Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Casual Apparel Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Casual Apparel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Casual Apparel Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Casual Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Casual Apparel in 2021

4.2.3 Global Casual Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Casual Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Casual Apparel Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Casual Apparel Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Casual Apparel Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Casual Apparel Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Casual Apparel Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Casual Apparel Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Casual Apparel Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Casual Apparel Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Casual Apparel Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Casual Apparel Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Casual Apparel Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Casual Apparel Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Casual Apparel Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Casual Apparel Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Casual Apparel Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Casual Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Casual Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Casual Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Casual Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Casual Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Casual Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Casual Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Casual Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 H&M

7.1.1 H&M Corporation Information

7.1.2 H&M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 H&M Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 H&M Casual Apparel Products Offered

7.1.5 H&M Recent Development

7.2 ZARA

7.2.1 ZARA Corporation Information

7.2.2 ZARA Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ZARA Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ZARA Casual Apparel Products Offered

7.2.5 ZARA Recent Development

7.3 Uniqlo

7.3.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

7.3.2 Uniqlo Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Uniqlo Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Uniqlo Casual Apparel Products Offered

7.3.5 Uniqlo Recent Development

7.4 Louis Vuitton

7.4.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

7.4.2 Louis Vuitton Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Louis Vuitton Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Louis Vuitton Casual Apparel Products Offered

7.4.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development

7.5 Hermes

7.5.1 Hermes Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hermes Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hermes Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hermes Casual Apparel Products Offered

7.5.5 Hermes Recent Development

7.6 Rolex

7.6.1 Rolex Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rolex Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Rolex Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Rolex Casual Apparel Products Offered

7.6.5 Rolex Recent Development

7.7 Coach

7.7.1 Coach Corporation Information

7.7.2 Coach Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Coach Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Coach Casual Apparel Products Offered

7.7.5 Coach Recent Development

7.8 Tommy Hilfiger

7.8.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tommy Hilfiger Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Apparel Products Offered

7.8.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Development

7.9 GAP

7.9.1 GAP Corporation Information

7.9.2 GAP Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 GAP Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 GAP Casual Apparel Products Offered

7.9.5 GAP Recent Development

7.10 Hanes

7.10.1 Hanes Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hanes Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hanes Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hanes Casual Apparel Products Offered

7.10.5 Hanes Recent Development

7.11 ESPRIT

7.11.1 ESPRIT Corporation Information

7.11.2 ESPRIT Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 ESPRIT Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 ESPRIT Casual Apparel Products Offered

7.11.5 ESPRIT Recent Development

7.12 JACK&JONES

7.12.1 JACK&JONES Corporation Information

7.12.2 JACK&JONES Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 JACK&JONES Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 JACK&JONES Products Offered

7.12.5 JACK&JONES Recent Development

7.13 LEE

7.13.1 LEE Corporation Information

7.13.2 LEE Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 LEE Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 LEE Products Offered

7.13.5 LEE Recent Development

7.14 levi’s

7.14.1 levi’s Corporation Information

7.14.2 levi’s Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 levi’s Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 levi’s Products Offered

7.14.5 levi’s Recent Development

7.15 La Chapelle

7.15.1 La Chapelle Corporation Information

7.15.2 La Chapelle Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 La Chapelle Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 La Chapelle Products Offered

7.15.5 La Chapelle Recent Development

7.16 Only

7.16.1 Only Corporation Information

7.16.2 Only Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Only Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Only Products Offered

7.16.5 Only Recent Development

7.17 Vero Moda

7.17.1 Vero Moda Corporation Information

7.17.2 Vero Moda Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Vero Moda Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Vero Moda Products Offered

7.17.5 Vero Moda Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Casual Apparel Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Casual Apparel Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Casual Apparel Distributors

8.3 Casual Apparel Production Mode & Process

8.4 Casual Apparel Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Casual Apparel Sales Channels

8.4.2 Casual Apparel Distributors

8.5 Casual Apparel Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer



