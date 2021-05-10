Casual Apparel Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | H&M, ZARA, Uniqlo

“

The report titled Global Casual Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Casual Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Casual Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Casual Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Casual Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Casual Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3084165/global-casual-apparel-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Casual Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Casual Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Casual Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Casual Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Casual Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Casual Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: H&M, ZARA, Uniqlo, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Rolex, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP, Hanes, ESPRIT, JACK&JONES, LEE, levi’s, La Chapelle, Only, Vero Moda

Market Segmentation by Product: Shirts

Pants

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Specialty Stores

Mall

E-commerce

Others



The Casual Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Casual Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Casual Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Casual Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Casual Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Casual Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Casual Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Casual Apparel market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3084165/global-casual-apparel-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Casual Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Shirts

1.2.3 Pants

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Casual Apparel Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Specialty Stores

1.3.3 Mall

1.3.4 E-commerce

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Casual Apparel Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Casual Apparel Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Casual Apparel Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Casual Apparel Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Casual Apparel Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Casual Apparel Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Casual Apparel Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Casual Apparel Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Casual Apparel Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Casual Apparel Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Casual Apparel Industry Trends

2.5.1 Casual Apparel Market Trends

2.5.2 Casual Apparel Market Drivers

2.5.3 Casual Apparel Market Challenges

2.5.4 Casual Apparel Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Casual Apparel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Casual Apparel Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Casual Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Casual Apparel Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Casual Apparel by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Casual Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Casual Apparel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Casual Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Casual Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Casual Apparel as of 2020)

3.4 Global Casual Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Casual Apparel Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Casual Apparel Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Casual Apparel Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Casual Apparel Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Casual Apparel Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Casual Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Casual Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Casual Apparel Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Casual Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Casual Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Casual Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Casual Apparel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Casual Apparel Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Casual Apparel Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Casual Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Casual Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Casual Apparel Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Casual Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Casual Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Casual Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Casual Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Casual Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Casual Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Casual Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Casual Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Casual Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Casual Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Casual Apparel Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Casual Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Casual Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Casual Apparel Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Casual Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Casual Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Casual Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Casual Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Casual Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Casual Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Casual Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Casual Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Casual Apparel Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Casual Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Casual Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Casual Apparel Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Casual Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Casual Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Casual Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Casual Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Casual Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Casual Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Casual Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Casual Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Casual Apparel Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Casual Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Casual Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Casual Apparel Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Casual Apparel Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Casual Apparel Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Casual Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Casual Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Casual Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Casual Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Casual Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Casual Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Casual Apparel Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Casual Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Casual Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Casual Apparel Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Casual Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Casual Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 H&M

11.1.1 H&M Corporation Information

11.1.2 H&M Overview

11.1.3 H&M Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 H&M Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.1.5 H&M Casual Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 H&M Recent Developments

11.2 ZARA

11.2.1 ZARA Corporation Information

11.2.2 ZARA Overview

11.2.3 ZARA Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 ZARA Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.2.5 ZARA Casual Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 ZARA Recent Developments

11.3 Uniqlo

11.3.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

11.3.2 Uniqlo Overview

11.3.3 Uniqlo Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Uniqlo Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.3.5 Uniqlo Casual Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Uniqlo Recent Developments

11.4 Louis Vuitton

11.4.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

11.4.2 Louis Vuitton Overview

11.4.3 Louis Vuitton Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Louis Vuitton Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.4.5 Louis Vuitton Casual Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Louis Vuitton Recent Developments

11.5 Hermes

11.5.1 Hermes Corporation Information

11.5.2 Hermes Overview

11.5.3 Hermes Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Hermes Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.5.5 Hermes Casual Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Hermes Recent Developments

11.6 Rolex

11.6.1 Rolex Corporation Information

11.6.2 Rolex Overview

11.6.3 Rolex Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Rolex Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.6.5 Rolex Casual Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Rolex Recent Developments

11.7 Coach

11.7.1 Coach Corporation Information

11.7.2 Coach Overview

11.7.3 Coach Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Coach Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.7.5 Coach Casual Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Coach Recent Developments

11.8 Tommy Hilfiger

11.8.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tommy Hilfiger Overview

11.8.3 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.8.5 Tommy Hilfiger Casual Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Developments

11.9 GAP

11.9.1 GAP Corporation Information

11.9.2 GAP Overview

11.9.3 GAP Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 GAP Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.9.5 GAP Casual Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 GAP Recent Developments

11.10 Hanes

11.10.1 Hanes Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hanes Overview

11.10.3 Hanes Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Hanes Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.10.5 Hanes Casual Apparel SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Hanes Recent Developments

11.11 ESPRIT

11.11.1 ESPRIT Corporation Information

11.11.2 ESPRIT Overview

11.11.3 ESPRIT Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 ESPRIT Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.11.5 ESPRIT Recent Developments

11.12 JACK&JONES

11.12.1 JACK&JONES Corporation Information

11.12.2 JACK&JONES Overview

11.12.3 JACK&JONES Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 JACK&JONES Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.12.5 JACK&JONES Recent Developments

11.13 LEE

11.13.1 LEE Corporation Information

11.13.2 LEE Overview

11.13.3 LEE Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 LEE Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.13.5 LEE Recent Developments

11.14 levi’s

11.14.1 levi’s Corporation Information

11.14.2 levi’s Overview

11.14.3 levi’s Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 levi’s Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.14.5 levi’s Recent Developments

11.15 La Chapelle

11.15.1 La Chapelle Corporation Information

11.15.2 La Chapelle Overview

11.15.3 La Chapelle Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 La Chapelle Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.15.5 La Chapelle Recent Developments

11.16 Only

11.16.1 Only Corporation Information

11.16.2 Only Overview

11.16.3 Only Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Only Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.16.5 Only Recent Developments

11.17 Vero Moda

11.17.1 Vero Moda Corporation Information

11.17.2 Vero Moda Overview

11.17.3 Vero Moda Casual Apparel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Vero Moda Casual Apparel Products and Services

11.17.5 Vero Moda Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Casual Apparel Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Casual Apparel Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Casual Apparel Production Mode & Process

12.4 Casual Apparel Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Casual Apparel Sales Channels

12.4.2 Casual Apparel Distributors

12.5 Casual Apparel Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3084165/global-casual-apparel-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”