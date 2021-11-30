Casting Machinery Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2021-2027 | Inductotherm Group, Buhler, Norican Group, L.K Group

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Casting Machinery Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Casting Machinery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Casting Machinery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Casting Machinery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Casting Machinery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Casting Machinery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Casting Machinery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Inductotherm Group, Buhler, Norican Group, L.K Group, Loramendi, Sinto, Laempe, ABM, Toshiba, Yizumi, Frech, ABP Induction Systems, UBE Machinery

Market Segmentation by Product:

Metal Casting Machine

Metal Molding Machine

Continuous Coating Machine

Die Casting Machine

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Agricultural

Power Systems

Home & Kitchen

Infrastructure

Machinery and Engineering



The Casting Machinery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Casting Machinery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Casting Machinery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Casting Machinery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Casting Machinery

1.2 Casting Machinery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Casting Machinery Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Metal Casting Machine

1.2.3 Metal Molding Machine

1.2.4 Continuous Coating Machine

1.2.5 Die Casting Machine

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Casting Machinery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Casting Machinery Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Agricultural

1.3.4 Power Systems

1.3.5 Home & Kitchen

1.3.6 Infrastructure

1.3.7 Machinery and Engineering

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Casting Machinery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Casting Machinery Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Casting Machinery Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Casting Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Casting Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Casting Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Casting Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Casting Machinery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Casting Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Casting Machinery Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Casting Machinery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Casting Machinery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Casting Machinery Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Casting Machinery Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Casting Machinery Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Casting Machinery Production

3.4.1 North America Casting Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Casting Machinery Production

3.5.1 Europe Casting Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Casting Machinery Production

3.6.1 China Casting Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Casting Machinery Production

3.7.1 Japan Casting Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Casting Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Casting Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Casting Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Casting Machinery Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Casting Machinery Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Casting Machinery Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Casting Machinery Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Casting Machinery Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Casting Machinery Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Casting Machinery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Casting Machinery Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Casting Machinery Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Casting Machinery Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Inductotherm Group

7.1.1 Inductotherm Group Casting Machinery Corporation Information

7.1.2 Inductotherm Group Casting Machinery Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Inductotherm Group Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Inductotherm Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Inductotherm Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Buhler

7.2.1 Buhler Casting Machinery Corporation Information

7.2.2 Buhler Casting Machinery Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Buhler Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Buhler Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Buhler Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Norican Group

7.3.1 Norican Group Casting Machinery Corporation Information

7.3.2 Norican Group Casting Machinery Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Norican Group Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Norican Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Norican Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 L.K Group

7.4.1 L.K Group Casting Machinery Corporation Information

7.4.2 L.K Group Casting Machinery Product Portfolio

7.4.3 L.K Group Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 L.K Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 L.K Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Loramendi

7.5.1 Loramendi Casting Machinery Corporation Information

7.5.2 Loramendi Casting Machinery Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Loramendi Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Loramendi Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Loramendi Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sinto

7.6.1 Sinto Casting Machinery Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sinto Casting Machinery Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sinto Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sinto Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sinto Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Laempe

7.7.1 Laempe Casting Machinery Corporation Information

7.7.2 Laempe Casting Machinery Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Laempe Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Laempe Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Laempe Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 ABM

7.8.1 ABM Casting Machinery Corporation Information

7.8.2 ABM Casting Machinery Product Portfolio

7.8.3 ABM Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 ABM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ABM Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Toshiba

7.9.1 Toshiba Casting Machinery Corporation Information

7.9.2 Toshiba Casting Machinery Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Toshiba Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Toshiba Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Yizumi

7.10.1 Yizumi Casting Machinery Corporation Information

7.10.2 Yizumi Casting Machinery Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Yizumi Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Yizumi Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Yizumi Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Frech

7.11.1 Frech Casting Machinery Corporation Information

7.11.2 Frech Casting Machinery Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Frech Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Frech Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Frech Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 ABP Induction Systems

7.12.1 ABP Induction Systems Casting Machinery Corporation Information

7.12.2 ABP Induction Systems Casting Machinery Product Portfolio

7.12.3 ABP Induction Systems Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 ABP Induction Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 ABP Induction Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 UBE Machinery

7.13.1 UBE Machinery Casting Machinery Corporation Information

7.13.2 UBE Machinery Casting Machinery Product Portfolio

7.13.3 UBE Machinery Casting Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 UBE Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 UBE Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

8 Casting Machinery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Casting Machinery Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Casting Machinery

8.4 Casting Machinery Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Casting Machinery Distributors List

9.3 Casting Machinery Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Casting Machinery Industry Trends

10.2 Casting Machinery Growth Drivers

10.3 Casting Machinery Market Challenges

10.4 Casting Machinery Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Casting Machinery by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Casting Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Casting Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Casting Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Casting Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Casting Machinery

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Casting Machinery by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Casting Machinery by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Casting Machinery by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Casting Machinery by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Casting Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Casting Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Casting Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Casting Machinery by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”