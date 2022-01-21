Casting Equipment Market 2028 Research Study Offers Innovative Business Growth Outlook | DISA Group, Loramendi, Kunkel Wagner

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Casting Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Casting Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Casting Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Casting Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Casting Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Casting Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Casting Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DISA Group, Loramendi, Kunkel Wagner, Sinto, Baoding Well

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ordinary Sand Casting

Special Casting



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aircraft Parts Casting

Automobile Parts Casting

Pumps & Valves Parts Casting

Other



The Casting Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Casting Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Casting Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Casting Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Casting Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Casting Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Casting Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Casting Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Casting Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Casting Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Casting Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Casting Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Casting Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Casting Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Casting Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Casting Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Casting Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Casting Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Casting Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ordinary Sand Casting

2.1.2 Special Casting

2.2 Global Casting Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Casting Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Casting Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Casting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Casting Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Casting Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Casting Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Casting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Casting Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aircraft Parts Casting

3.1.2 Automobile Parts Casting

3.1.3 Pumps & Valves Parts Casting

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Casting Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Casting Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Casting Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Casting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Casting Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Casting Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Casting Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Casting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Casting Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Casting Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Casting Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Casting Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Casting Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Casting Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Casting Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Casting Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Casting Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Casting Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Casting Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Casting Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Casting Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Casting Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Casting Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Casting Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Casting Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Casting Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Casting Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Casting Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Casting Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Casting Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Casting Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Casting Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Casting Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Casting Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Casting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Casting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Casting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Casting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Casting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Casting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Casting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Casting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Casting Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Casting Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DISA Group

7.1.1 DISA Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 DISA Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DISA Group Casting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DISA Group Casting Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 DISA Group Recent Development

7.2 Loramendi

7.2.1 Loramendi Corporation Information

7.2.2 Loramendi Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Loramendi Casting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Loramendi Casting Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Loramendi Recent Development

7.3 Kunkel Wagner

7.3.1 Kunkel Wagner Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kunkel Wagner Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kunkel Wagner Casting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kunkel Wagner Casting Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Kunkel Wagner Recent Development

7.4 Sinto

7.4.1 Sinto Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sinto Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sinto Casting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sinto Casting Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Sinto Recent Development

7.5 Baoding Well

7.5.1 Baoding Well Corporation Information

7.5.2 Baoding Well Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Baoding Well Casting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Baoding Well Casting Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Baoding Well Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Casting Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Casting Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Casting Equipment Distributors

8.3 Casting Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Casting Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Casting Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Casting Equipment Distributors

8.5 Casting Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”