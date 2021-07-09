Cash Recycling ATM Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027 | NCR Corporation, Fujitsu, Diebold Nixdorf, GRG Banking

“
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Cash Recycling ATM Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
NCR Corporation, Fujitsu, Diebold Nixdorf, GRG Banking, CMSI, Glory, Hitachi, Disko, Cashtech, KEBA, ARCA, CPI, Hyosung, OKI Global
By Types:
Independent Cash Recycling Module
Embedded Cash Recycling Module
By Applications:
ATM
Self-Check-out
Bill Payment
Retail Cash Management
Teller Assist
Table of Contents:
1 Cash Recycling ATM Market Overview
1.1 Cash Recycling ATM Product Overview
1.2 Cash Recycling ATM Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Independent Cash Recycling Module
1.2.2 Embedded Cash Recycling Module
1.3 Global Cash Recycling ATM Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Cash Recycling ATM Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Cash Recycling ATM Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Cash Recycling ATM Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Cash Recycling ATM Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Cash Recycling ATM Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Cash Recycling ATM Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Cash Recycling ATM Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Cash Recycling ATM Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Cash Recycling ATM Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cash Recycling ATM Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Cash Recycling ATM Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Cash Recycling ATM Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cash Recycling ATM Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cash Recycling ATM as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cash Recycling ATM Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Cash Recycling ATM Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Cash Recycling ATM Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Cash Recycling ATM Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Cash Recycling ATM Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Cash Recycling ATM Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Cash Recycling ATM by Application
4.1 Cash Recycling ATM Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 ATM
4.1.2 Self-Check-out
4.1.3 Bill Payment
4.1.4 Retail Cash Management
4.1.5 Teller Assist
4.2 Global Cash Recycling ATM Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Cash Recycling ATM Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Cash Recycling ATM Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Cash Recycling ATM Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Cash Recycling ATM Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Cash Recycling ATM Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cash Recycling ATM Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Cash Recycling ATM by Country
5.1 North America Cash Recycling ATM Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Cash Recycling ATM Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Cash Recycling ATM by Country
6.1 Europe Cash Recycling ATM Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Cash Recycling ATM Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Cash Recycling ATM by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Cash Recycling ATM Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Cash Recycling ATM Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Cash Recycling ATM by Country
8.1 Latin America Cash Recycling ATM Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Cash Recycling ATM Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Cash Recycling ATM by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Cash Recycling ATM Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Cash Recycling ATM Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cash Recycling ATM Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cash Recycling ATM Business
10.1 NCR Corporation
10.1.1 NCR Corporation Corporation Information
10.1.2 NCR Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 NCR Corporation Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 NCR Corporation Cash Recycling ATM Products Offered
10.1.5 NCR Corporation Recent Development
10.2 Fujitsu
10.2.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information
10.2.2 Fujitsu Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Fujitsu Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 NCR Corporation Cash Recycling ATM Products Offered
10.2.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
10.3 Diebold Nixdorf
10.3.1 Diebold Nixdorf Corporation Information
10.3.2 Diebold Nixdorf Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Diebold Nixdorf Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Diebold Nixdorf Cash Recycling ATM Products Offered
10.3.5 Diebold Nixdorf Recent Development
10.4 GRG Banking
10.4.1 GRG Banking Corporation Information
10.4.2 GRG Banking Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 GRG Banking Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 GRG Banking Cash Recycling ATM Products Offered
10.4.5 GRG Banking Recent Development
10.5 CMSI
10.5.1 CMSI Corporation Information
10.5.2 CMSI Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 CMSI Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 CMSI Cash Recycling ATM Products Offered
10.5.5 CMSI Recent Development
10.6 Glory
10.6.1 Glory Corporation Information
10.6.2 Glory Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Glory Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Glory Cash Recycling ATM Products Offered
10.6.5 Glory Recent Development
10.7 Hitachi
10.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
10.7.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Hitachi Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Hitachi Cash Recycling ATM Products Offered
10.7.5 Hitachi Recent Development
10.8 Disko
10.8.1 Disko Corporation Information
10.8.2 Disko Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Disko Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Disko Cash Recycling ATM Products Offered
10.8.5 Disko Recent Development
10.9 Cashtech
10.9.1 Cashtech Corporation Information
10.9.2 Cashtech Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Cashtech Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Cashtech Cash Recycling ATM Products Offered
10.9.5 Cashtech Recent Development
10.10 KEBA
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Cash Recycling ATM Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 KEBA Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 KEBA Recent Development
10.11 ARCA
10.11.1 ARCA Corporation Information
10.11.2 ARCA Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 ARCA Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 ARCA Cash Recycling ATM Products Offered
10.11.5 ARCA Recent Development
10.12 CPI
10.12.1 CPI Corporation Information
10.12.2 CPI Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 CPI Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 CPI Cash Recycling ATM Products Offered
10.12.5 CPI Recent Development
10.13 Hyosung
10.13.1 Hyosung Corporation Information
10.13.2 Hyosung Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Hyosung Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Hyosung Cash Recycling ATM Products Offered
10.13.5 Hyosung Recent Development
10.14 OKI Global
10.14.1 OKI Global Corporation Information
10.14.2 OKI Global Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 OKI Global Cash Recycling ATM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 OKI Global Cash Recycling ATM Products Offered
10.14.5 OKI Global Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Cash Recycling ATM Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Cash Recycling ATM Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Cash Recycling ATM Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Cash Recycling ATM Distributors
12.3 Cash Recycling ATM Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
