Carpets & Rugs Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027| Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Carpets & Rugs market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Carpets & Rugs market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Carpets & Rugs market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Carpets & Rugs market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3108168/global-carpets-amp-rugs-market
The competitive landscape of the global Carpets & Rugs market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Carpets & Rugs market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carpets & Rugs Market Research Report: Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A., Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Interface Inc., Dixie Group, Inc., Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet., Tai Ping Carpets International Limited, Victoria PLC, The Home Depot, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Ikea Group, Engineered Floors LLC, Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc., Stark Carpet Corp., Invista, Milliken & Company, Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd., Couristan, Inc., ABBey Carpet & Floor, Axminster Carpets Ltd, Floor Coverings International, Avalanche Flooring, Inc., Foamex International Inc
Global Carpets & Rugs Market by Type: Tufted, Woven, Needle-punched, Knotted, Others
Global Carpets & Rugs Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Others
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Carpets & Rugs market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Carpets & Rugs market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Carpets & Rugs market.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3108168/global-carpets-amp-rugs-market
Key Questions Answered by the Report
1. What will be the size of the global Carpets & Rugs market in 2027?
2. What is the current CAGR of the global Carpets & Rugs market?
3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Carpets & Rugs market?
5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Carpets & Rugs market?
6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Carpets & Rugs market?
8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?
9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
10. What is the growth outlook of the global Carpets & Rugs market?
Table of Contents
1 Carpets & Rugs Market Overview
1.1 Carpets & Rugs Product Overview
1.2 Carpets & Rugs Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Tufted
1.2.2 Woven
1.2.3 Needle-punched
1.2.4 Knotted
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Carpets & Rugs Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Carpets & Rugs Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Carpets & Rugs Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Carpets & Rugs Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carpets & Rugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Carpets & Rugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Carpets & Rugs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carpets & Rugs Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Carpets & Rugs as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carpets & Rugs Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Carpets & Rugs Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Carpets & Rugs Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Carpets & Rugs by Application
4.1 Carpets & Rugs Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Automotive
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Carpets & Rugs by Country
5.1 North America Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Carpets & Rugs by Country
6.1 Europe Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Carpets & Rugs by Country
8.1 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carpets & Rugs Business
10.1 Mohawk Industries Inc.
10.1.1 Mohawk Industries Inc. Corporation Information
10.1.2 Mohawk Industries Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Mohawk Industries Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Mohawk Industries Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.1.5 Mohawk Industries Inc. Recent Development
10.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc.
10.2.1 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Corporation Information
10.2.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Mohawk Industries Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.2.5 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Recent Development
10.3 Tarkett S.A.
10.3.1 Tarkett S.A. Corporation Information
10.3.2 Tarkett S.A. Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Tarkett S.A. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Tarkett S.A. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.3.5 Tarkett S.A. Recent Development
10.4 Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
10.4.1 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Corporation Information
10.4.2 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.4.5 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Recent Development
10.5 Interface Inc.
10.5.1 Interface Inc. Corporation Information
10.5.2 Interface Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Interface Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Interface Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.5.5 Interface Inc. Recent Development
10.6 Dixie Group, Inc.
10.6.1 Dixie Group, Inc. Corporation Information
10.6.2 Dixie Group, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Dixie Group, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Dixie Group, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.6.5 Dixie Group, Inc. Recent Development
10.7 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet.
10.7.1 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Corporation Information
10.7.2 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.7.5 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Recent Development
10.8 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited
10.8.1 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Corporation Information
10.8.2 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.8.5 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Recent Development
10.9 Victoria PLC
10.9.1 Victoria PLC Corporation Information
10.9.2 Victoria PLC Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Victoria PLC Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Victoria PLC Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.9.5 Victoria PLC Recent Development
10.10 The Home Depot, Inc.
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Carpets & Rugs Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 The Home Depot, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 The Home Depot, Inc. Recent Development
10.11 Mannington Mills, Inc.
10.11.1 Mannington Mills, Inc. Corporation Information
10.11.2 Mannington Mills, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Mannington Mills, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Mannington Mills, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.11.5 Mannington Mills, Inc. Recent Development
10.12 Beaulieu International Group
10.12.1 Beaulieu International Group Corporation Information
10.12.2 Beaulieu International Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Beaulieu International Group Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Beaulieu International Group Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.12.5 Beaulieu International Group Recent Development
10.13 Ikea Group
10.13.1 Ikea Group Corporation Information
10.13.2 Ikea Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Ikea Group Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Ikea Group Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.13.5 Ikea Group Recent Development
10.14 Engineered Floors LLC
10.14.1 Engineered Floors LLC Corporation Information
10.14.2 Engineered Floors LLC Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Engineered Floors LLC Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Engineered Floors LLC Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.14.5 Engineered Floors LLC Recent Development
10.15 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc.
10.15.1 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc. Corporation Information
10.15.2 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.15.5 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc. Recent Development
10.16 Stark Carpet Corp.
10.16.1 Stark Carpet Corp. Corporation Information
10.16.2 Stark Carpet Corp. Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Stark Carpet Corp. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Stark Carpet Corp. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.16.5 Stark Carpet Corp. Recent Development
10.17 Invista
10.17.1 Invista Corporation Information
10.17.2 Invista Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Invista Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Invista Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.17.5 Invista Recent Development
10.18 Milliken & Company
10.18.1 Milliken & Company Corporation Information
10.18.2 Milliken & Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Milliken & Company Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Milliken & Company Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.18.5 Milliken & Company Recent Development
10.19 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd.
10.19.1 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd. Corporation Information
10.19.2 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.19.5 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd. Recent Development
10.20 Couristan, Inc.
10.20.1 Couristan, Inc. Corporation Information
10.20.2 Couristan, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Couristan, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Couristan, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.20.5 Couristan, Inc. Recent Development
10.21 ABBey Carpet & Floor
10.21.1 ABBey Carpet & Floor Corporation Information
10.21.2 ABBey Carpet & Floor Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 ABBey Carpet & Floor Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 ABBey Carpet & Floor Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.21.5 ABBey Carpet & Floor Recent Development
10.22 Axminster Carpets Ltd
10.22.1 Axminster Carpets Ltd Corporation Information
10.22.2 Axminster Carpets Ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Axminster Carpets Ltd Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Axminster Carpets Ltd Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.22.5 Axminster Carpets Ltd Recent Development
10.23 Floor Coverings International
10.23.1 Floor Coverings International Corporation Information
10.23.2 Floor Coverings International Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Floor Coverings International Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Floor Coverings International Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.23.5 Floor Coverings International Recent Development
10.24 Avalanche Flooring, Inc.
10.24.1 Avalanche Flooring, Inc. Corporation Information
10.24.2 Avalanche Flooring, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Avalanche Flooring, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Avalanche Flooring, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.24.5 Avalanche Flooring, Inc. Recent Development
10.25 Foamex International Inc
10.25.1 Foamex International Inc Corporation Information
10.25.2 Foamex International Inc Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Foamex International Inc Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Foamex International Inc Carpets & Rugs Products Offered
10.25.5 Foamex International Inc Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Carpets & Rugs Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Carpets & Rugs Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Carpets & Rugs Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Carpets & Rugs Distributors
12.3 Carpets & Rugs Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.