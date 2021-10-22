Carpets & Rugs Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027| Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Carpets & Rugs market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Carpets & Rugs market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Carpets & Rugs market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Carpets & Rugs market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Carpets & Rugs market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Carpets & Rugs market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carpets & Rugs Market Research Report: Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A., Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Interface Inc., Dixie Group, Inc., Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet., Tai Ping Carpets International Limited, Victoria PLC, The Home Depot, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Ikea Group, Engineered Floors LLC, Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc., Stark Carpet Corp., Invista, Milliken & Company, Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd., Couristan, Inc., ABBey Carpet & Floor, Axminster Carpets Ltd, Floor Coverings International, Avalanche Flooring, Inc., Foamex International Inc

Global Carpets & Rugs Market by Type: Tufted, Woven, Needle-punched, Knotted, Others

Global Carpets & Rugs Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Carpets & Rugs market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Carpets & Rugs market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Carpets & Rugs market.

Table of Contents

1 Carpets & Rugs Market Overview

1.1 Carpets & Rugs Product Overview

1.2 Carpets & Rugs Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Tufted

1.2.2 Woven

1.2.3 Needle-punched

1.2.4 Knotted

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Carpets & Rugs Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carpets & Rugs Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carpets & Rugs Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Carpets & Rugs Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carpets & Rugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carpets & Rugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carpets & Rugs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carpets & Rugs Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Carpets & Rugs as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carpets & Rugs Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carpets & Rugs Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Carpets & Rugs Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Carpets & Rugs by Application

4.1 Carpets & Rugs Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Carpets & Rugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Carpets & Rugs by Country

5.1 North America Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Carpets & Rugs by Country

6.1 Europe Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Carpets & Rugs by Country

8.1 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carpets & Rugs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carpets & Rugs Business

10.1 Mohawk Industries Inc.

10.1.1 Mohawk Industries Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mohawk Industries Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Mohawk Industries Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Mohawk Industries Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.1.5 Mohawk Industries Inc. Recent Development

10.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

10.2.1 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mohawk Industries Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.2.5 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Tarkett S.A.

10.3.1 Tarkett S.A. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tarkett S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Tarkett S.A. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Tarkett S.A. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.3.5 Tarkett S.A. Recent Development

10.4 Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

10.4.1 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.4.5 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Recent Development

10.5 Interface Inc.

10.5.1 Interface Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Interface Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Interface Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Interface Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.5.5 Interface Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Dixie Group, Inc.

10.6.1 Dixie Group, Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Dixie Group, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Dixie Group, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Dixie Group, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.6.5 Dixie Group, Inc. Recent Development

10.7 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet.

10.7.1 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.7.5 Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet. Recent Development

10.8 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

10.8.1 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.8.5 Tai Ping Carpets International Limited Recent Development

10.9 Victoria PLC

10.9.1 Victoria PLC Corporation Information

10.9.2 Victoria PLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Victoria PLC Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Victoria PLC Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.9.5 Victoria PLC Recent Development

10.10 The Home Depot, Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Carpets & Rugs Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 The Home Depot, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 The Home Depot, Inc. Recent Development

10.11 Mannington Mills, Inc.

10.11.1 Mannington Mills, Inc. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mannington Mills, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mannington Mills, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mannington Mills, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.11.5 Mannington Mills, Inc. Recent Development

10.12 Beaulieu International Group

10.12.1 Beaulieu International Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Beaulieu International Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Beaulieu International Group Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Beaulieu International Group Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.12.5 Beaulieu International Group Recent Development

10.13 Ikea Group

10.13.1 Ikea Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ikea Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ikea Group Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ikea Group Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.13.5 Ikea Group Recent Development

10.14 Engineered Floors LLC

10.14.1 Engineered Floors LLC Corporation Information

10.14.2 Engineered Floors LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Engineered Floors LLC Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Engineered Floors LLC Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.14.5 Engineered Floors LLC Recent Development

10.15 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc.

10.15.1 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.15.5 Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc. Recent Development

10.16 Stark Carpet Corp.

10.16.1 Stark Carpet Corp. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Stark Carpet Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Stark Carpet Corp. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Stark Carpet Corp. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.16.5 Stark Carpet Corp. Recent Development

10.17 Invista

10.17.1 Invista Corporation Information

10.17.2 Invista Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Invista Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Invista Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.17.5 Invista Recent Development

10.18 Milliken & Company

10.18.1 Milliken & Company Corporation Information

10.18.2 Milliken & Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Milliken & Company Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Milliken & Company Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.18.5 Milliken & Company Recent Development

10.19 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd.

10.19.1 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd. Corporation Information

10.19.2 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.19.5 Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd. Recent Development

10.20 Couristan, Inc.

10.20.1 Couristan, Inc. Corporation Information

10.20.2 Couristan, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Couristan, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Couristan, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.20.5 Couristan, Inc. Recent Development

10.21 ABBey Carpet & Floor

10.21.1 ABBey Carpet & Floor Corporation Information

10.21.2 ABBey Carpet & Floor Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 ABBey Carpet & Floor Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 ABBey Carpet & Floor Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.21.5 ABBey Carpet & Floor Recent Development

10.22 Axminster Carpets Ltd

10.22.1 Axminster Carpets Ltd Corporation Information

10.22.2 Axminster Carpets Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Axminster Carpets Ltd Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Axminster Carpets Ltd Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.22.5 Axminster Carpets Ltd Recent Development

10.23 Floor Coverings International

10.23.1 Floor Coverings International Corporation Information

10.23.2 Floor Coverings International Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Floor Coverings International Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Floor Coverings International Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.23.5 Floor Coverings International Recent Development

10.24 Avalanche Flooring, Inc.

10.24.1 Avalanche Flooring, Inc. Corporation Information

10.24.2 Avalanche Flooring, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Avalanche Flooring, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Avalanche Flooring, Inc. Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.24.5 Avalanche Flooring, Inc. Recent Development

10.25 Foamex International Inc

10.25.1 Foamex International Inc Corporation Information

10.25.2 Foamex International Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Foamex International Inc Carpets & Rugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Foamex International Inc Carpets & Rugs Products Offered

10.25.5 Foamex International Inc Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carpets & Rugs Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carpets & Rugs Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Carpets & Rugs Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Carpets & Rugs Distributors

12.3 Carpets & Rugs Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

