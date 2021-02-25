Carpet Tiles Market Regional Revenue, Growth and Trends Analysis 2021-2027 | Interface, Desso (Tarkett Company), Balta Group

“

The report titled Global Carpet Tiles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carpet Tiles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carpet Tiles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carpet Tiles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carpet Tiles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carpet Tiles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carpet Tiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carpet Tiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carpet Tiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carpet Tiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carpet Tiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carpet Tiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Interface, Desso (Tarkett Company), Balta Group, Milliken, Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway), Anker, Forbo Tessera, Mohawk Group, Balsan, Burmatex, Tapibel, Beaulieu, Paragon, J+J Flooring Group, Mannington Mills

Market Segmentation by Product: Flexible Type

Rigid Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Use

Commercial Use



The Carpet Tiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carpet Tiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carpet Tiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carpet Tiles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carpet Tiles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carpet Tiles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carpet Tiles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carpet Tiles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Carpet Tiles Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carpet Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Flexible Type

1.2.3 Rigid Type

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Carpet Tiles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Carpet Tiles Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Carpet Tiles Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Carpet Tiles Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Carpet Tiles Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Carpet Tiles Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Carpet Tiles Industry Trends

2.4.2 Carpet Tiles Market Drivers

2.4.3 Carpet Tiles Market Challenges

2.4.4 Carpet Tiles Market Restraints

3 Global Carpet Tiles Sales

3.1 Global Carpet Tiles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Carpet Tiles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Carpet Tiles Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Carpet Tiles Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Carpet Tiles Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Carpet Tiles Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Carpet Tiles Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Carpet Tiles Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Carpet Tiles Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Carpet Tiles Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Carpet Tiles Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Carpet Tiles Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Carpet Tiles Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carpet Tiles Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Carpet Tiles Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Carpet Tiles Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Carpet Tiles Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carpet Tiles Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Carpet Tiles Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Carpet Tiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Carpet Tiles Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Carpet Tiles Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Carpet Tiles Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Carpet Tiles Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Carpet Tiles Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Carpet Tiles Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Carpet Tiles Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Carpet Tiles Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Carpet Tiles Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Carpet Tiles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Carpet Tiles Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Carpet Tiles Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Carpet Tiles Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Carpet Tiles Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Carpet Tiles Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Carpet Tiles Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Carpet Tiles Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Carpet Tiles Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Carpet Tiles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Carpet Tiles Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Carpet Tiles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Carpet Tiles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Carpet Tiles Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Carpet Tiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Carpet Tiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Carpet Tiles Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Carpet Tiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Carpet Tiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Carpet Tiles Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Carpet Tiles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Carpet Tiles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Carpet Tiles Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Carpet Tiles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Carpet Tiles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Carpet Tiles Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Carpet Tiles Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Carpet Tiles Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Carpet Tiles Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Carpet Tiles Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Carpet Tiles Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Carpet Tiles Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Carpet Tiles Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Carpet Tiles Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Carpet Tiles Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Carpet Tiles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Carpet Tiles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Carpet Tiles Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Carpet Tiles Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Carpet Tiles Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Carpet Tiles Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Carpet Tiles Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Carpet Tiles Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Carpet Tiles Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Carpet Tiles Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Carpet Tiles Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Carpet Tiles Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Carpet Tiles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Carpet Tiles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Carpet Tiles Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Carpet Tiles Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Carpet Tiles Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Carpet Tiles Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Carpet Tiles Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Carpet Tiles Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Carpet Tiles Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Carpet Tiles Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Carpet Tiles Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Interface

12.1.1 Interface Corporation Information

12.1.2 Interface Overview

12.1.3 Interface Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Interface Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.1.5 Interface Carpet Tiles SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Interface Recent Developments

12.2 Desso (Tarkett Company)

12.2.1 Desso (Tarkett Company) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Desso (Tarkett Company) Overview

12.2.3 Desso (Tarkett Company) Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Desso (Tarkett Company) Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.2.5 Desso (Tarkett Company) Carpet Tiles SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Desso (Tarkett Company) Recent Developments

12.3 Balta Group

12.3.1 Balta Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Balta Group Overview

12.3.3 Balta Group Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Balta Group Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.3.5 Balta Group Carpet Tiles SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Balta Group Recent Developments

12.4 Milliken

12.4.1 Milliken Corporation Information

12.4.2 Milliken Overview

12.4.3 Milliken Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Milliken Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.4.5 Milliken Carpet Tiles SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Milliken Recent Developments

12.5 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway)

12.5.1 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Overview

12.5.3 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.5.5 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Carpet Tiles SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Recent Developments

12.6 Anker

12.6.1 Anker Corporation Information

12.6.2 Anker Overview

12.6.3 Anker Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Anker Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.6.5 Anker Carpet Tiles SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Anker Recent Developments

12.7 Forbo Tessera

12.7.1 Forbo Tessera Corporation Information

12.7.2 Forbo Tessera Overview

12.7.3 Forbo Tessera Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Forbo Tessera Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.7.5 Forbo Tessera Carpet Tiles SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Forbo Tessera Recent Developments

12.8 Mohawk Group

12.8.1 Mohawk Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mohawk Group Overview

12.8.3 Mohawk Group Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mohawk Group Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.8.5 Mohawk Group Carpet Tiles SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Mohawk Group Recent Developments

12.9 Balsan

12.9.1 Balsan Corporation Information

12.9.2 Balsan Overview

12.9.3 Balsan Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Balsan Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.9.5 Balsan Carpet Tiles SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Balsan Recent Developments

12.10 Burmatex

12.10.1 Burmatex Corporation Information

12.10.2 Burmatex Overview

12.10.3 Burmatex Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Burmatex Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.10.5 Burmatex Carpet Tiles SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Burmatex Recent Developments

12.11 Tapibel

12.11.1 Tapibel Corporation Information

12.11.2 Tapibel Overview

12.11.3 Tapibel Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Tapibel Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.11.5 Tapibel Recent Developments

12.12 Beaulieu

12.12.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

12.12.2 Beaulieu Overview

12.12.3 Beaulieu Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Beaulieu Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.12.5 Beaulieu Recent Developments

12.13 Paragon

12.13.1 Paragon Corporation Information

12.13.2 Paragon Overview

12.13.3 Paragon Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Paragon Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.13.5 Paragon Recent Developments

12.14 J+J Flooring Group

12.14.1 J+J Flooring Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 J+J Flooring Group Overview

12.14.3 J+J Flooring Group Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 J+J Flooring Group Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.14.5 J+J Flooring Group Recent Developments

12.15 Mannington Mills

12.15.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

12.15.2 Mannington Mills Overview

12.15.3 Mannington Mills Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Mannington Mills Carpet Tiles Products and Services

12.15.5 Mannington Mills Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Carpet Tiles Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Carpet Tiles Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Carpet Tiles Production Mode & Process

13.4 Carpet Tiles Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Carpet Tiles Sales Channels

13.4.2 Carpet Tiles Distributors

13.5 Carpet Tiles Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

