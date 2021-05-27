Carotenoids Market Size and Share 2021 | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Future Demands, Growth Factors 2027 |Carotenoids are organic pigments that are produced by plants and algae

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and United States Carotenoids Market Insights, Forecast to 2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. and United States Carotenoids data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global and United States Carotenoids Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global and United States Carotenoids Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global and United States Carotenoids market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Carotenoids are organic pigments that are produced by plants and algae, as well as several bacteria and fungi. Carotenoids can be produced from fats and other basic organic metabolic building blocks by all these organisms. The only animals known to produce carotenoids are aphids and spider mites, which acquired the ability and genes from fungi. Carotenoids from the diet are stored in the fatty tissues of animals, and exclusively carnivorous animals obtain the compounds from animal fat. At present, the major manufacturers of Carotenoids are DSM, BASF, Allied Biotech, Chenguang Biotech, FMC, Dohler, Chr. Hansen, Carotech, DDW, Excelvite, AnHui Wisdom, Tian Yin and Kemin etc. DSM, BASF and Allied Biotech are the top 3, with about 68% market shares. The largest consumption of Carotenoids areas is Europe and it occupied 37%. North America is the second largest consumption areas and occupied 27%. China ranked the third position and occupied 22%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Carotenoids Market This report focuses on global and United States Carotenoids market. In 2020, the global Carotenoids market size was US$ 1132.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1209.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2027. In United States the Carotenoids market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Global Carotenoids Scope and Market Size Carotenoids market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carotenoids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For United States market, this report focuses on the Carotenoids market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States. Segment by Type, Astaxanthin, Beta-Carotene, Canthaxanthin, Lycopene, Lutein Segment by Application, Food, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics By Region, North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E By Company, DSM, BASF, Allied Biotech, Chenguang Biotech, FMC, Dohler, Chr. Hansen, Carotech, DDW, Excelvite, Anhui Wisdom, Tian Yin, Kemin Market Segment by Product Type:

Astaxanthin

Beta-Carotene

Canthaxanthin

Lycopene

Lutein Market Segment by Application:

Food

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global and United States Carotenoids market.

