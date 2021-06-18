Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Berlin Herat, ABIOMED, MAQUET

“

The report titled Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Berlin Herat, ABIOMED, MAQUET, Thoratec, Teleflex, HeartWare, SynCardia

Market Segmentation by Product: Ventricular Assist Device

Total Artificial Heart

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Clinic



The Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ventricular Assist Device

1.2.3 Total Artificial Heart

1.2.4 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Industry Trends

2.5.1 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Trends

2.5.2 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Drivers

2.5.3 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Challenges

2.5.4 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Berlin Herat

11.1.1 Berlin Herat Corporation Information

11.1.2 Berlin Herat Overview

11.1.3 Berlin Herat Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Berlin Herat Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Products and Services

11.1.5 Berlin Herat Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Berlin Herat Recent Developments

11.2 ABIOMED

11.2.1 ABIOMED Corporation Information

11.2.2 ABIOMED Overview

11.2.3 ABIOMED Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 ABIOMED Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Products and Services

11.2.5 ABIOMED Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 ABIOMED Recent Developments

11.3 MAQUET

11.3.1 MAQUET Corporation Information

11.3.2 MAQUET Overview

11.3.3 MAQUET Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 MAQUET Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Products and Services

11.3.5 MAQUET Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 MAQUET Recent Developments

11.4 Thoratec

11.4.1 Thoratec Corporation Information

11.4.2 Thoratec Overview

11.4.3 Thoratec Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Thoratec Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Products and Services

11.4.5 Thoratec Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Thoratec Recent Developments

11.5 Teleflex

11.5.1 Teleflex Corporation Information

11.5.2 Teleflex Overview

11.5.3 Teleflex Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Teleflex Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Products and Services

11.5.5 Teleflex Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Teleflex Recent Developments

11.6 HeartWare

11.6.1 HeartWare Corporation Information

11.6.2 HeartWare Overview

11.6.3 HeartWare Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 HeartWare Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Products and Services

11.6.5 HeartWare Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 HeartWare Recent Developments

11.7 SynCardia

11.7.1 SynCardia Corporation Information

11.7.2 SynCardia Overview

11.7.3 SynCardia Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 SynCardia Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Products and Services

11.7.5 SynCardia Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 SynCardia Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Production Mode & Process

12.4 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Sales Channels

12.4.2 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Distributors

12.5 Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”