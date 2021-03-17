Carded Nonwovens Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Fiberweb, EDANA, Groz-Beckert, Oerlikon Neumag

“

The report titled Global Carded Nonwovens Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carded Nonwovens market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carded Nonwovens market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carded Nonwovens market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carded Nonwovens market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carded Nonwovens report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carded Nonwovens report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carded Nonwovens market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carded Nonwovens market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carded Nonwovens market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carded Nonwovens market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carded Nonwovens market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Fiberweb, EDANA, Groz-Beckert, Oerlikon Neumag, Cha Technologies Group, RKW Group, CETI, Berry Global, Mondi Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Carded

Carding



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Medical

Daily Necessities

Other



The Carded Nonwovens Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carded Nonwovens market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carded Nonwovens market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carded Nonwovens market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carded Nonwovens industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carded Nonwovens market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carded Nonwovens market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carded Nonwovens market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carded Nonwovens Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Carded

1.2.3 Carding

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Daily Necessities

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Carded Nonwovens Production

2.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Carded Nonwovens Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Carded Nonwovens Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Carded Nonwovens Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Carded Nonwovens Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Carded Nonwovens Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Carded Nonwovens Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Carded Nonwovens Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Carded Nonwovens Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Carded Nonwovens Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Carded Nonwovens Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Carded Nonwovens Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Carded Nonwovens Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Carded Nonwovens Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Carded Nonwovens Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carded Nonwovens Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Carded Nonwovens Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Carded Nonwovens Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carded Nonwovens Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Carded Nonwovens Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Carded Nonwovens Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Carded Nonwovens Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Carded Nonwovens Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Carded Nonwovens Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Carded Nonwovens Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Carded Nonwovens Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Carded Nonwovens Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Carded Nonwovens Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Carded Nonwovens Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Carded Nonwovens Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Carded Nonwovens Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Carded Nonwovens Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Carded Nonwovens Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Carded Nonwovens Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Carded Nonwovens Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Carded Nonwovens Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Carded Nonwovens Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Carded Nonwovens Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Carded Nonwovens Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Carded Nonwovens Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Carded Nonwovens Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Carded Nonwovens Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Carded Nonwovens Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Carded Nonwovens Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Carded Nonwovens Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Carded Nonwovens Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Carded Nonwovens Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Carded Nonwovens Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Carded Nonwovens Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Carded Nonwovens Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Carded Nonwovens Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Carded Nonwovens Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Carded Nonwovens Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Carded Nonwovens Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Carded Nonwovens Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Carded Nonwovens Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Carded Nonwovens Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Carded Nonwovens Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Carded Nonwovens Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Carded Nonwovens Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carded Nonwovens Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Carded Nonwovens Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carded Nonwovens Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Carded Nonwovens Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Carded Nonwovens Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Carded Nonwovens Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Fiberweb

12.1.1 Fiberweb Corporation Information

12.1.2 Fiberweb Overview

12.1.3 Fiberweb Carded Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Fiberweb Carded Nonwovens Product Description

12.1.5 Fiberweb Recent Developments

12.2 EDANA

12.2.1 EDANA Corporation Information

12.2.2 EDANA Overview

12.2.3 EDANA Carded Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 EDANA Carded Nonwovens Product Description

12.2.5 EDANA Recent Developments

12.3 Groz-Beckert

12.3.1 Groz-Beckert Corporation Information

12.3.2 Groz-Beckert Overview

12.3.3 Groz-Beckert Carded Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Groz-Beckert Carded Nonwovens Product Description

12.3.5 Groz-Beckert Recent Developments

12.4 Oerlikon Neumag

12.4.1 Oerlikon Neumag Corporation Information

12.4.2 Oerlikon Neumag Overview

12.4.3 Oerlikon Neumag Carded Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Oerlikon Neumag Carded Nonwovens Product Description

12.4.5 Oerlikon Neumag Recent Developments

12.5 Cha Technologies Group

12.5.1 Cha Technologies Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cha Technologies Group Overview

12.5.3 Cha Technologies Group Carded Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Cha Technologies Group Carded Nonwovens Product Description

12.5.5 Cha Technologies Group Recent Developments

12.6 RKW Group

12.6.1 RKW Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 RKW Group Overview

12.6.3 RKW Group Carded Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 RKW Group Carded Nonwovens Product Description

12.6.5 RKW Group Recent Developments

12.7 CETI

12.7.1 CETI Corporation Information

12.7.2 CETI Overview

12.7.3 CETI Carded Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CETI Carded Nonwovens Product Description

12.7.5 CETI Recent Developments

12.8 Berry Global

12.8.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

12.8.2 Berry Global Overview

12.8.3 Berry Global Carded Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Berry Global Carded Nonwovens Product Description

12.8.5 Berry Global Recent Developments

12.9 Mondi Group

12.9.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mondi Group Overview

12.9.3 Mondi Group Carded Nonwovens Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Mondi Group Carded Nonwovens Product Description

12.9.5 Mondi Group Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Carded Nonwovens Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Carded Nonwovens Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Carded Nonwovens Production Mode & Process

13.4 Carded Nonwovens Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Carded Nonwovens Sales Channels

13.4.2 Carded Nonwovens Distributors

13.5 Carded Nonwovens Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Carded Nonwovens Industry Trends

14.2 Carded Nonwovens Market Drivers

14.3 Carded Nonwovens Market Challenges

14.4 Carded Nonwovens Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Carded Nonwovens Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

