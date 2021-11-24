Cardan Shaft Market Overview, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | GKN, Dana, IFA Group

“

The report titled Global Cardan Shaft Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cardan Shaft market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cardan Shaft market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cardan Shaft market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cardan Shaft market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cardan Shaft report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cardan Shaft report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cardan Shaft market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cardan Shaft market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cardan Shaft market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cardan Shaft market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cardan Shaft market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GKN, Dana, IFA Group, Meritor, AAM, JTEKT Corporation, Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft, Wanxiang Qianchao, Neapco Component, Showa Corporation, GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd., Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Gewes, Taier Heavy Industry, Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.), WiCHMANN GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product:

Small Series

Medium Series

Heavy Duty Series



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Machinery and Equipment

Others



The Cardan Shaft Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cardan Shaft market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cardan Shaft market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cardan Shaft market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cardan Shaft industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cardan Shaft market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cardan Shaft market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cardan Shaft market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cardan Shaft Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Small Series

1.2.3 Medium Series

1.2.4 Heavy Duty Series

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Machinery and Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Cardan Shaft Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Cardan Shaft Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Cardan Shaft Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Cardan Shaft Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Cardan Shaft by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Cardan Shaft Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Cardan Shaft Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cardan Shaft Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Cardan Shaft Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Cardan Shaft Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Cardan Shaft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Cardan Shaft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Cardan Shaft Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Cardan Shaft Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cardan Shaft Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 GKN

4.1.1 GKN Corporation Information

4.1.2 GKN Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 GKN Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.1.4 GKN Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 GKN Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.1.6 GKN Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.1.7 GKN Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 GKN Cardan Shaft Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 GKN Recent Development

4.2 Dana

4.2.1 Dana Corporation Information

4.2.2 Dana Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Dana Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.2.4 Dana Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Dana Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Dana Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Dana Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Dana Cardan Shaft Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Dana Recent Development

4.3 IFA Group

4.3.1 IFA Group Corporation Information

4.3.2 IFA Group Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 IFA Group Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.3.4 IFA Group Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 IFA Group Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.3.6 IFA Group Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.3.7 IFA Group Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 IFA Group Cardan Shaft Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 IFA Group Recent Development

4.4 Meritor

4.4.1 Meritor Corporation Information

4.4.2 Meritor Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Meritor Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.4.4 Meritor Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Meritor Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Meritor Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Meritor Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Meritor Cardan Shaft Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Meritor Recent Development

4.5 AAM

4.5.1 AAM Corporation Information

4.5.2 AAM Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 AAM Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.5.4 AAM Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 AAM Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.5.6 AAM Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.5.7 AAM Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 AAM Cardan Shaft Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 AAM Recent Development

4.6 JTEKT Corporation

4.6.1 JTEKT Corporation Corporation Information

4.6.2 JTEKT Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 JTEKT Corporation Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.6.4 JTEKT Corporation Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 JTEKT Corporation Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.6.6 JTEKT Corporation Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.6.7 JTEKT Corporation Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 JTEKT Corporation Recent Development

4.7 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft

4.7.1 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Corporation Information

4.7.2 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.7.4 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Recent Development

4.8 Wanxiang Qianchao

4.8.1 Wanxiang Qianchao Corporation Information

4.8.2 Wanxiang Qianchao Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Wanxiang Qianchao Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.8.4 Wanxiang Qianchao Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Wanxiang Qianchao Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Wanxiang Qianchao Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Wanxiang Qianchao Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Wanxiang Qianchao Recent Development

4.9 Neapco Component

4.9.1 Neapco Component Corporation Information

4.9.2 Neapco Component Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Neapco Component Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.9.4 Neapco Component Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Neapco Component Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Neapco Component Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Neapco Component Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Neapco Component Recent Development

4.10 Showa Corporation

4.10.1 Showa Corporation Corporation Information

4.10.2 Showa Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Showa Corporation Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.10.4 Showa Corporation Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Showa Corporation Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Showa Corporation Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Showa Corporation Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Showa Corporation Recent Development

4.11 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd.

4.11.1 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

4.11.2 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.11.4 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.11.6 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.11.7 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd. Recent Development

4.12 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG

4.12.1 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

4.12.2 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.12.4 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

4.13 Gewes

4.13.1 Gewes Corporation Information

4.13.2 Gewes Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Gewes Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.13.4 Gewes Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Gewes Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Gewes Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Gewes Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Gewes Recent Development

4.14 Taier Heavy Industry

4.14.1 Taier Heavy Industry Corporation Information

4.14.2 Taier Heavy Industry Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Taier Heavy Industry Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.14.4 Taier Heavy Industry Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 Taier Heavy Industry Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Taier Heavy Industry Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Taier Heavy Industry Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Taier Heavy Industry Recent Development

4.15 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.)

4.15.1 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Corporation Information

4.15.2 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.15.4 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Recent Development

4.16 WiCHMANN GmbH

4.16.1 WiCHMANN GmbH Corporation Information

4.16.2 WiCHMANN GmbH Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 WiCHMANN GmbH Cardan Shaft Products Offered

4.16.4 WiCHMANN GmbH Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 WiCHMANN GmbH Cardan Shaft Revenue by Product

4.16.6 WiCHMANN GmbH Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application

4.16.7 WiCHMANN GmbH Cardan Shaft Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 WiCHMANN GmbH Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Cardan Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Cardan Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Cardan Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Cardan Shaft Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Cardan Shaft Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Cardan Shaft Sales by Type

7.4 North America Cardan Shaft Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cardan Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cardan Shaft Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cardan Shaft Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Cardan Shaft Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Cardan Shaft Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Cardan Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Cardan Shaft Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Cardan Shaft Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Cardan Shaft Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Cardan Shaft Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Cardan Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Cardan Shaft Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Cardan Shaft Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Cardan Shaft Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Cardan Shaft Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Cardan Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cardan Shaft Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cardan Shaft Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Cardan Shaft Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Cardan Shaft Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Cardan Shaft Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Cardan Shaft Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Cardan Shaft Clients Analysis

12.4 Cardan Shaft Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Cardan Shaft Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Cardan Shaft Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Cardan Shaft Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Cardan Shaft Market Drivers

13.2 Cardan Shaft Market Opportunities

13.3 Cardan Shaft Market Challenges

13.4 Cardan Shaft Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”