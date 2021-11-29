Cardan Shaft Market 2021 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027 | GKN, Dana, IFA Group

“

The report titled Global Cardan Shaft Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cardan Shaft market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cardan Shaft market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cardan Shaft market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cardan Shaft market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cardan Shaft report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cardan Shaft report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cardan Shaft market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cardan Shaft market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cardan Shaft market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cardan Shaft market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cardan Shaft market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GKN, Dana, IFA Group, Meritor, AAM, JTEKT Corporation, Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft, Wanxiang Qianchao, Neapco Component, Showa Corporation, GSP Automotive Group Wenzhou Co., Ltd., Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Gewes, Taier Heavy Industry, Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.), WiCHMANN GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product:

Small Series

Medium Series

Heavy Duty Series



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Machinery and Equipment

Others



The Cardan Shaft Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cardan Shaft market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cardan Shaft market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cardan Shaft market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cardan Shaft industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cardan Shaft market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cardan Shaft market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cardan Shaft market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cardan Shaft Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Small Series

1.2.3 Medium Series

1.2.4 Heavy Duty Series

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Machinery and Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Cardan Shaft Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Cardan Shaft, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Cardan Shaft Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Cardan Shaft Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Cardan Shaft Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Cardan Shaft Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Cardan Shaft Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Cardan Shaft Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Cardan Shaft Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Cardan Shaft Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Cardan Shaft Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cardan Shaft Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Cardan Shaft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Cardan Shaft Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Cardan Shaft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cardan Shaft Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cardan Shaft Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cardan Shaft Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Cardan Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Cardan Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Cardan Shaft Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Cardan Shaft Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Cardan Shaft Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Cardan Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Cardan Shaft Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Cardan Shaft Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Cardan Shaft Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Cardan Shaft Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Cardan Shaft Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Cardan Shaft Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Cardan Shaft Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Cardan Shaft Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Cardan Shaft Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Cardan Shaft Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Cardan Shaft Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Cardan Shaft Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Cardan Shaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Cardan Shaft Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Cardan Shaft Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Cardan Shaft Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Cardan Shaft Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Cardan Shaft Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Cardan Shaft Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Cardan Shaft Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Cardan Shaft Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Cardan Shaft Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Cardan Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Cardan Shaft Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Cardan Shaft Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cardan Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Cardan Shaft Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Cardan Shaft Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Cardan Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Cardan Shaft Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Cardan Shaft Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Cardan Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Cardan Shaft Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Cardan Shaft Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Cardan Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Cardan Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cardan Shaft Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cardan Shaft Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 GKN

12.1.1 GKN Corporation Information

12.1.2 GKN Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GKN Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GKN Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.1.5 GKN Recent Development

12.2 Dana

12.2.1 Dana Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dana Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dana Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dana Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.2.5 Dana Recent Development

12.3 IFA Group

12.3.1 IFA Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 IFA Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IFA Group Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 IFA Group Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.3.5 IFA Group Recent Development

12.4 Meritor

12.4.1 Meritor Corporation Information

12.4.2 Meritor Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Meritor Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Meritor Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.4.5 Meritor Recent Development

12.5 AAM

12.5.1 AAM Corporation Information

12.5.2 AAM Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AAM Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AAM Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.5.5 AAM Recent Development

12.6 JTEKT Corporation

12.6.1 JTEKT Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 JTEKT Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 JTEKT Corporation Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 JTEKT Corporation Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.6.5 JTEKT Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft

12.7.1 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Corporation Information

12.7.2 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.7.5 Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Recent Development

12.8 Wanxiang Qianchao

12.8.1 Wanxiang Qianchao Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wanxiang Qianchao Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wanxiang Qianchao Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Wanxiang Qianchao Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.8.5 Wanxiang Qianchao Recent Development

12.9 Neapco Component

12.9.1 Neapco Component Corporation Information

12.9.2 Neapco Component Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Neapco Component Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Neapco Component Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.9.5 Neapco Component Recent Development

12.10 Showa Corporation

12.10.1 Showa Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Showa Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Showa Corporation Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Showa Corporation Cardan Shaft Products Offered

12.10.5 Showa Corporation Recent Development

12.12 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG

12.12.1 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

12.12.2 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Products Offered

12.12.5 Elbe Holding GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

12.13 Gewes

12.13.1 Gewes Corporation Information

12.13.2 Gewes Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Gewes Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Gewes Products Offered

12.13.5 Gewes Recent Development

12.14 Taier Heavy Industry

12.14.1 Taier Heavy Industry Corporation Information

12.14.2 Taier Heavy Industry Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Taier Heavy Industry Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Taier Heavy Industry Products Offered

12.14.5 Taier Heavy Industry Recent Development

12.15 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.)

12.15.1 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Products Offered

12.15.5 Ameridrive (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) Recent Development

12.16 WiCHMANN GmbH

12.16.1 WiCHMANN GmbH Corporation Information

12.16.2 WiCHMANN GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 WiCHMANN GmbH Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 WiCHMANN GmbH Products Offered

12.16.5 WiCHMANN GmbH Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Cardan Shaft Industry Trends

13.2 Cardan Shaft Market Drivers

13.3 Cardan Shaft Market Challenges

13.4 Cardan Shaft Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cardan Shaft Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”