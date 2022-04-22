Carbonated Drinks Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2028|Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Cadbury Schweppes

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Carbonated Drinks market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Carbonated Drinks market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Carbonated Drinks market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Carbonated Drinks market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Carbonated Drinks market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Cadbury Schweppes, Parle Agro, Postobon, Cott, Uni-President, Watsons, Tenwow, Dr Pepper, Haitai, Dydo, OKF, Perrier, Evian, Coffee Roasters, Lotte, BiotechUSA, Elixia, Wahaha, CRYSTAL LIMITED, Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage, Shanghai Maling Aquarius

The global Carbonated Drinks market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Carbonated Drinks market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Carbonated Drinks market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Carbonated Drinks market.

Global Carbonated Drinks Market by Type: Juice Type

Fruity

Coke Type

Low-calorie Type

Other



Global Carbonated Drinks Market by Application: Third-party Online Shopping Platform

Fresh E-commerce

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Restaurant

Convenience Stores

Others



The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Carbonated Drinks market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Carbonated Drinks market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Carbonated Drinks market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Carbonated Drinks market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Carbonated Drinks market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Carbonated Drinks market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Carbonated Drinks market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbonated Drinks Product Introduction

1.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Carbonated Drinks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Carbonated Drinks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Carbonated Drinks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Carbonated Drinks in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Carbonated Drinks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Carbonated Drinks Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Carbonated Drinks Industry Trends

1.5.2 Carbonated Drinks Market Drivers

1.5.3 Carbonated Drinks Market Challenges

1.5.4 Carbonated Drinks Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Carbonated Drinks Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Juice Type

2.1.2 Fruity

2.1.3 Coke Type

2.1.4 Low-calorie Type

2.1.5 Other

2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Carbonated Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Carbonated Drinks Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Third-party Online Shopping Platform

3.1.2 Fresh E-commerce

3.1.3 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

3.1.4 Specialty Stores

3.1.5 Restaurant

3.1.6 Convenience Stores

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Carbonated Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Carbonated Drinks Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Carbonated Drinks Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Carbonated Drinks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Carbonated Drinks Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Carbonated Drinks in 2021

4.2.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Carbonated Drinks Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbonated Drinks Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Carbonated Drinks Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Carbonated Drinks Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Carbonated Drinks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Carbonated Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbonated Drinks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbonated Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Carbonated Drinks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Carbonated Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Pepsi

7.1.1 Pepsi Corporation Information

7.1.2 Pepsi Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Pepsi Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Pepsi Carbonated Drinks Products Offered

7.1.5 Pepsi Recent Development

7.2 Coca-Cola

7.2.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

7.2.2 Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Coca-Cola Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Coca-Cola Carbonated Drinks Products Offered

7.2.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development

7.3 Cadbury Schweppes

7.3.1 Cadbury Schweppes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cadbury Schweppes Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cadbury Schweppes Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cadbury Schweppes Carbonated Drinks Products Offered

7.3.5 Cadbury Schweppes Recent Development

7.4 Parle Agro

7.4.1 Parle Agro Corporation Information

7.4.2 Parle Agro Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Parle Agro Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Parle Agro Carbonated Drinks Products Offered

7.4.5 Parle Agro Recent Development

7.5 Postobon

7.5.1 Postobon Corporation Information

7.5.2 Postobon Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Postobon Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Postobon Carbonated Drinks Products Offered

7.5.5 Postobon Recent Development

7.6 Cott

7.6.1 Cott Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cott Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Cott Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Cott Carbonated Drinks Products Offered

7.6.5 Cott Recent Development

7.7 Uni-President

7.7.1 Uni-President Corporation Information

7.7.2 Uni-President Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Uni-President Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Uni-President Carbonated Drinks Products Offered

7.7.5 Uni-President Recent Development

7.8 Watsons

7.8.1 Watsons Corporation Information

7.8.2 Watsons Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Watsons Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Watsons Carbonated Drinks Products Offered

7.8.5 Watsons Recent Development

7.9 Tenwow

7.9.1 Tenwow Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tenwow Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Tenwow Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tenwow Carbonated Drinks Products Offered

7.9.5 Tenwow Recent Development

7.10 Dr Pepper

7.10.1 Dr Pepper Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dr Pepper Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Dr Pepper Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Dr Pepper Carbonated Drinks Products Offered

7.10.5 Dr Pepper Recent Development

7.11 Haitai

7.11.1 Haitai Corporation Information

7.11.2 Haitai Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Haitai Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Haitai Carbonated Drinks Products Offered

7.11.5 Haitai Recent Development

7.12 Dydo

7.12.1 Dydo Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dydo Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Dydo Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Dydo Products Offered

7.12.5 Dydo Recent Development

7.13 OKF

7.13.1 OKF Corporation Information

7.13.2 OKF Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 OKF Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 OKF Products Offered

7.13.5 OKF Recent Development

7.14 Perrier

7.14.1 Perrier Corporation Information

7.14.2 Perrier Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Perrier Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Perrier Products Offered

7.14.5 Perrier Recent Development

7.15 Evian

7.15.1 Evian Corporation Information

7.15.2 Evian Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Evian Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Evian Products Offered

7.15.5 Evian Recent Development

7.16 Coffee Roasters

7.16.1 Coffee Roasters Corporation Information

7.16.2 Coffee Roasters Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Coffee Roasters Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Coffee Roasters Products Offered

7.16.5 Coffee Roasters Recent Development

7.17 Lotte

7.17.1 Lotte Corporation Information

7.17.2 Lotte Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Lotte Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Lotte Products Offered

7.17.5 Lotte Recent Development

7.18 BiotechUSA

7.18.1 BiotechUSA Corporation Information

7.18.2 BiotechUSA Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 BiotechUSA Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 BiotechUSA Products Offered

7.18.5 BiotechUSA Recent Development

7.19 Elixia

7.19.1 Elixia Corporation Information

7.19.2 Elixia Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Elixia Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Elixia Products Offered

7.19.5 Elixia Recent Development

7.20 Wahaha

7.20.1 Wahaha Corporation Information

7.20.2 Wahaha Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Wahaha Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Wahaha Products Offered

7.20.5 Wahaha Recent Development

7.21 CRYSTAL LIMITED

7.21.1 CRYSTAL LIMITED Corporation Information

7.21.2 CRYSTAL LIMITED Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 CRYSTAL LIMITED Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 CRYSTAL LIMITED Products Offered

7.21.5 CRYSTAL LIMITED Recent Development

7.22 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage

7.22.1 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Corporation Information

7.22.2 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Products Offered

7.22.5 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Recent Development

7.23 Shanghai Maling Aquarius

7.23.1 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Corporation Information

7.23.2 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Carbonated Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Products Offered

7.23.5 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Carbonated Drinks Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Carbonated Drinks Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Carbonated Drinks Distributors

8.3 Carbonated Drinks Production Mode & Process

8.4 Carbonated Drinks Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Carbonated Drinks Sales Channels

8.4.2 Carbonated Drinks Distributors

8.5 Carbonated Drinks Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.