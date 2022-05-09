Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Carbon Thermoplastic Composite market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Carbon Thermoplastic Composite market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Carbon Thermoplastic Composite report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Research Report: Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Solvay, Saertex, Avient, Covestro, Plasan Carbon Composites, 恒神股份, 光威复材, 中复神鹰

Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Segmentation by Product: Polyacrylonitrile

Asphalt



Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Appliances and Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Building

Sports Leisure

Electricity

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Carbon Thermoplastic Composite research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Carbon Thermoplastic Composite report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Product Overview

1.2 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyacrylonitrile

1.2.2 Asphalt

1.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Carbon Thermoplastic Composite as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite by Application

4.1 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Appliances and Electronics

4.1.3 Aerospace and Defense

4.1.4 Building

4.1.5 Sports Leisure

4.1.6 Electricity

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite by Country

5.1 North America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Carbon Thermoplastic Composite by Country

6.1 Europe Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Thermoplastic Composite by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite by Country

8.1 Latin America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Thermoplastic Composite by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Business

10.1 Toray Industries, Inc.

10.1.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toray Industries, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Toray Industries, Inc. Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Products Offered

10.1.5 Toray Industries, Inc. Recent Development

10.2 Teijin Limited

10.2.1 Teijin Limited Corporation Information

10.2.2 Teijin Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Teijin Limited Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Teijin Limited Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Products Offered

10.2.5 Teijin Limited Recent Development

10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

10.3.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Products Offered

10.3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Solvay

10.4.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.4.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Solvay Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Solvay Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Products Offered

10.4.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.5 Saertex

10.5.1 Saertex Corporation Information

10.5.2 Saertex Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Saertex Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Saertex Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Products Offered

10.5.5 Saertex Recent Development

10.6 Avient

10.6.1 Avient Corporation Information

10.6.2 Avient Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Avient Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Avient Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Products Offered

10.6.5 Avient Recent Development

10.7 Covestro

10.7.1 Covestro Corporation Information

10.7.2 Covestro Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Covestro Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Covestro Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Products Offered

10.7.5 Covestro Recent Development

10.8 Plasan Carbon Composites

10.8.1 Plasan Carbon Composites Corporation Information

10.8.2 Plasan Carbon Composites Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Plasan Carbon Composites Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Plasan Carbon Composites Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Products Offered

10.8.5 Plasan Carbon Composites Recent Development

10.9 恒神股份

10.9.1 恒神股份 Corporation Information

10.9.2 恒神股份 Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 恒神股份 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 恒神股份 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Products Offered

10.9.5 恒神股份 Recent Development

10.10 光威复材

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 光威复材 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 光威复材 Recent Development

10.11 中复神鹰

10.11.1 中复神鹰 Corporation Information

10.11.2 中复神鹰 Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 中复神鹰 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 中复神鹰 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Products Offered

10.11.5 中复神鹰 Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Distributors

12.3 Carbon Thermoplastic Composite Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

