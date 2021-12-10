Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027 | ThyssenKrupp, Tenaris, Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO)

“

The report titled Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ThyssenKrupp, Tenaris, Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO), Baosteel, CENTRAVIS, Tubacex, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC), Outokumpu, Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation, Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals, TISCO, Sandvik, Tata Steel, Butting, Tsingshan, JFE, AK Steel

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cold Drawn

Hot Rolled



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil and Gas

Food Industry

Automotive

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Construction

Water Treatment

Others



The Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market?

Table of Contents:

1 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Overview

1.2 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cold Drawn

1.2.2 Hot Rolled

1.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe by Application

4.1 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil and Gas

4.1.2 Food Industry

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Power Industry

4.1.5 Chemical Industry

4.1.6 Construction

4.1.7 Water Treatment

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe by Country

5.1 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe by Country

6.1 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe by Country

8.1 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Business

10.1 ThyssenKrupp

10.1.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

10.1.2 ThyssenKrupp Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ThyssenKrupp Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ThyssenKrupp Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.1.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

10.2 Tenaris

10.2.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tenaris Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tenaris Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Tenaris Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.2.5 Tenaris Recent Development

10.3 Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO)

10.3.1 Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO) Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO) Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.3.5 Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO) Recent Development

10.4 Baosteel

10.4.1 Baosteel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Baosteel Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Baosteel Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Baosteel Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.4.5 Baosteel Recent Development

10.5 CENTRAVIS

10.5.1 CENTRAVIS Corporation Information

10.5.2 CENTRAVIS Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 CENTRAVIS Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 CENTRAVIS Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.5.5 CENTRAVIS Recent Development

10.6 Tubacex

10.6.1 Tubacex Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tubacex Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Tubacex Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Tubacex Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.6.5 Tubacex Recent Development

10.7 ArcelorMittal

10.7.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

10.7.2 ArcelorMittal Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 ArcelorMittal Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 ArcelorMittal Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.7.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

10.8 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC)

10.8.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC) Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC) Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.8.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC) Recent Development

10.9 Outokumpu

10.9.1 Outokumpu Corporation Information

10.9.2 Outokumpu Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Outokumpu Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Outokumpu Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.9.5 Outokumpu Recent Development

10.10 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation

10.10.1 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Corporation Information

10.10.2 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.10.5 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals

10.11.1 Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.11.5 Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals Recent Development

10.12 TISCO

10.12.1 TISCO Corporation Information

10.12.2 TISCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 TISCO Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 TISCO Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.12.5 TISCO Recent Development

10.13 Sandvik

10.13.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sandvik Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sandvik Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sandvik Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.13.5 Sandvik Recent Development

10.14 Tata Steel

10.14.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tata Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Tata Steel Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Tata Steel Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.14.5 Tata Steel Recent Development

10.15 Butting

10.15.1 Butting Corporation Information

10.15.2 Butting Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Butting Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Butting Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.15.5 Butting Recent Development

10.16 Tsingshan

10.16.1 Tsingshan Corporation Information

10.16.2 Tsingshan Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Tsingshan Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Tsingshan Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.16.5 Tsingshan Recent Development

10.17 JFE

10.17.1 JFE Corporation Information

10.17.2 JFE Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 JFE Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 JFE Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.17.5 JFE Recent Development

10.18 AK Steel

10.18.1 AK Steel Corporation Information

10.18.2 AK Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 AK Steel Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 AK Steel Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Products Offered

10.18.5 AK Steel Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Distributors

12.3 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

