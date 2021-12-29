Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | ThyssenKrupp, Tenaris, Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO)

“

The report titled Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ThyssenKrupp, Tenaris, Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO), Baosteel, CENTRAVIS, Tubacex, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC), Outokumpu, Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation, Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals, TISCO, Sandvik, Tata Steel, Butting, Tsingshan, JFE, AK Steel

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cold Drawn

Hot Rolled



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil and Gas

Food Industry

Automotive

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Construction

Water Treatment

Others



The Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cold Drawn

1.2.3 Hot Rolled

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Power Industry

1.3.6 Chemical Industry

1.3.7 Construction

1.3.8 Water Treatment

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Production

2.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 ThyssenKrupp

12.1.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

12.1.2 ThyssenKrupp Overview

12.1.3 ThyssenKrupp Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ThyssenKrupp Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Developments

12.2 Tenaris

12.2.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tenaris Overview

12.2.3 Tenaris Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Tenaris Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Tenaris Recent Developments

12.3 Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO)

12.3.1 Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO) Overview

12.3.3 Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO) Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO) Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO) Recent Developments

12.4 Baosteel

12.4.1 Baosteel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Baosteel Overview

12.4.3 Baosteel Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Baosteel Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Baosteel Recent Developments

12.5 CENTRAVIS

12.5.1 CENTRAVIS Corporation Information

12.5.2 CENTRAVIS Overview

12.5.3 CENTRAVIS Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 CENTRAVIS Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 CENTRAVIS Recent Developments

12.6 Tubacex

12.6.1 Tubacex Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tubacex Overview

12.6.3 Tubacex Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tubacex Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Tubacex Recent Developments

12.7 ArcelorMittal

12.7.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.7.2 ArcelorMittal Overview

12.7.3 ArcelorMittal Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ArcelorMittal Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments

12.8 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC)

12.8.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC) Overview

12.8.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC) Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC) Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC) Recent Developments

12.9 Outokumpu

12.9.1 Outokumpu Corporation Information

12.9.2 Outokumpu Overview

12.9.3 Outokumpu Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Outokumpu Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Outokumpu Recent Developments

12.10 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation

12.10.1 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Overview

12.10.3 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation Recent Developments

12.11 Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals

12.11.1 Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals Corporation Information

12.11.2 Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals Overview

12.11.3 Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals Recent Developments

12.12 TISCO

12.12.1 TISCO Corporation Information

12.12.2 TISCO Overview

12.12.3 TISCO Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 TISCO Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 TISCO Recent Developments

12.13 Sandvik

12.13.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sandvik Overview

12.13.3 Sandvik Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sandvik Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Sandvik Recent Developments

12.14 Tata Steel

12.14.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tata Steel Overview

12.14.3 Tata Steel Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tata Steel Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Tata Steel Recent Developments

12.15 Butting

12.15.1 Butting Corporation Information

12.15.2 Butting Overview

12.15.3 Butting Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Butting Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Butting Recent Developments

12.16 Tsingshan

12.16.1 Tsingshan Corporation Information

12.16.2 Tsingshan Overview

12.16.3 Tsingshan Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Tsingshan Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Tsingshan Recent Developments

12.17 JFE

12.17.1 JFE Corporation Information

12.17.2 JFE Overview

12.17.3 JFE Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 JFE Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 JFE Recent Developments

12.18 AK Steel

12.18.1 AK Steel Corporation Information

12.18.2 AK Steel Overview

12.18.3 AK Steel Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 AK Steel Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 AK Steel Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Production Mode & Process

13.4 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Sales Channels

13.4.2 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Distributors

13.5 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Industry Trends

14.2 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Drivers

14.3 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Challenges

14.4 Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Carbon Steel Seamless Pipe Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”