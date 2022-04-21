Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Toray, Mitsubishi Materials, Teijin

“

The report titled Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Toray, Mitsubishi Materials, Teijin, SGL Carbon, Solvay, DowAksa Advanced Composites, Ensinger, Weihai Guangwei Composites

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thermosetting CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Sports Goods

Automotive

Pressure Vessels

Construction & Civil Engineering

Marine

Electronic & Electric Parts

Others



The Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites market?

Table of Contents:

1 Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Product Overview

1.2 Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thermosetting CFRP

1.2.2 Thermoplastic CFRP

1.3 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites by Application

4.1 Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aerospace & Defense

4.1.2 Sports Goods

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Pressure Vessels

4.1.5 Construction & Civil Engineering

4.1.6 Marine

4.1.7 Electronic & Electric Parts

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites by Country

5.1 North America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites by Country

6.1 Europe Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites by Country

8.1 Latin America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Business

10.1 Toray

10.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Toray Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Toray Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Products Offered

10.1.5 Toray Recent Development

10.2 Mitsubishi Materials

10.2.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mitsubishi Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Mitsubishi Materials Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mitsubishi Materials Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Products Offered

10.2.5 Mitsubishi Materials Recent Development

10.3 Teijin

10.3.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.3.2 Teijin Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Teijin Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Teijin Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Products Offered

10.3.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.4 SGL Carbon

10.4.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

10.4.2 SGL Carbon Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 SGL Carbon Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 SGL Carbon Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Products Offered

10.4.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development

10.5 Solvay

10.5.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.5.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Solvay Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Solvay Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Products Offered

10.5.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.6 DowAksa Advanced Composites

10.6.1 DowAksa Advanced Composites Corporation Information

10.6.2 DowAksa Advanced Composites Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 DowAksa Advanced Composites Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 DowAksa Advanced Composites Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Products Offered

10.6.5 DowAksa Advanced Composites Recent Development

10.7 Ensinger

10.7.1 Ensinger Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ensinger Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ensinger Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Ensinger Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Products Offered

10.7.5 Ensinger Recent Development

10.8 Weihai Guangwei Composites

10.8.1 Weihai Guangwei Composites Corporation Information

10.8.2 Weihai Guangwei Composites Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Weihai Guangwei Composites Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Weihai Guangwei Composites Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Products Offered

10.8.5 Weihai Guangwei Composites Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Distributors

12.3 Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Composites Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

