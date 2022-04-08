Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2022-2028 | Formosa Plastics, Zoltek, Haxcore

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Carbon Fiber Yarn market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Carbon Fiber Yarn market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Carbon Fiber Yarn market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Carbon Fiber Yarn market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Carbon Fiber Yarn market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Carbon Fiber Yarn market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Carbon Fiber Yarn report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Research Report: Formosa Plastics

Zoltek

Haxcore

Wuxi GDE Technology Co., Ltd.

KONFITEX

ArrowTex Advance Composites (P) Limited

SGL Carbon

Elley New Material Co., Ltd.

Resistex

Teijin Carbon

Sichuan Chang Yang Composites Group Company Limited



Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Segmentation by Product: 99%



Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Automobile

Petrochemical

Construction

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Carbon Fiber Yarn market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Carbon Fiber Yarn research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Carbon Fiber Yarn market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Carbon Fiber Yarn market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Carbon Fiber Yarn report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Fiber Yarn Product Introduction

1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Carbon Fiber Yarn in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Carbon Fiber Yarn Industry Trends

1.5.2 Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Drivers

1.5.3 Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Challenges

1.5.4 Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Carbon Content

2.1 Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Segment by Carbon Content

2.1.1 99%

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size by Carbon Content

2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Value, by Carbon Content (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Volume, by Carbon Content (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Carbon Content (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size by Carbon Content

2.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Value, by Carbon Content (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Volume, by Carbon Content (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Carbon Content (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace

3.1.2 Automobile

3.1.3 Petrochemical

3.1.4 Construction

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Yarn in 2021

4.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Yarn Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Yarn Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Carbon Fiber Yarn Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Formosa Plastics

7.1.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Formosa Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Formosa Plastics Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Formosa Plastics Carbon Fiber Yarn Products Offered

7.1.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

7.2 Zoltek

7.2.1 Zoltek Corporation Information

7.2.2 Zoltek Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Zoltek Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Zoltek Carbon Fiber Yarn Products Offered

7.2.5 Zoltek Recent Development

7.3 Haxcore

7.3.1 Haxcore Corporation Information

7.3.2 Haxcore Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Haxcore Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Haxcore Carbon Fiber Yarn Products Offered

7.3.5 Haxcore Recent Development

7.4 Wuxi GDE Technology Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Wuxi GDE Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Wuxi GDE Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Wuxi GDE Technology Co., Ltd. Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Wuxi GDE Technology Co., Ltd. Carbon Fiber Yarn Products Offered

7.4.5 Wuxi GDE Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.5 KONFITEX

7.5.1 KONFITEX Corporation Information

7.5.2 KONFITEX Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 KONFITEX Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 KONFITEX Carbon Fiber Yarn Products Offered

7.5.5 KONFITEX Recent Development

7.6 ArrowTex Advance Composites (P) Limited

7.6.1 ArrowTex Advance Composites (P) Limited Corporation Information

7.6.2 ArrowTex Advance Composites (P) Limited Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ArrowTex Advance Composites (P) Limited Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ArrowTex Advance Composites (P) Limited Carbon Fiber Yarn Products Offered

7.6.5 ArrowTex Advance Composites (P) Limited Recent Development

7.7 SGL Carbon

7.7.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

7.7.2 SGL Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SGL Carbon Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SGL Carbon Carbon Fiber Yarn Products Offered

7.7.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development

7.8 Elley New Material Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Elley New Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Elley New Material Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Elley New Material Co., Ltd. Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Elley New Material Co., Ltd. Carbon Fiber Yarn Products Offered

7.8.5 Elley New Material Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Resistex

7.9.1 Resistex Corporation Information

7.9.2 Resistex Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Resistex Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Resistex Carbon Fiber Yarn Products Offered

7.9.5 Resistex Recent Development

7.10 Teijin Carbon

7.10.1 Teijin Carbon Corporation Information

7.10.2 Teijin Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Teijin Carbon Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Teijin Carbon Carbon Fiber Yarn Products Offered

7.10.5 Teijin Carbon Recent Development

7.11 Sichuan Chang Yang Composites Group Company Limited

7.11.1 Sichuan Chang Yang Composites Group Company Limited Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sichuan Chang Yang Composites Group Company Limited Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sichuan Chang Yang Composites Group Company Limited Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sichuan Chang Yang Composites Group Company Limited Carbon Fiber Yarn Products Offered

7.11.5 Sichuan Chang Yang Composites Group Company Limited Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Carbon Fiber Yarn Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Carbon Fiber Yarn Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Carbon Fiber Yarn Distributors

8.3 Carbon Fiber Yarn Production Mode & Process

8.4 Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Carbon Fiber Yarn Sales Channels

8.4.2 Carbon Fiber Yarn Distributors

8.5 Carbon Fiber Yarn Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

