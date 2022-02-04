Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022-2028 | Maruhachi, Barrday, B-PREG

“

A newly published report titled “Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Maruhachi, Barrday, B-PREG, Evonik, SABIC, SGL Group, Teijin Ltd, Breyer Composites, Freeman Manufacturing & Supply, Gernitex, iLLSTREET, Jiangsu Horyen

Market Segmentation by Product:

Carbon Fiber Prepreg UD Tape

Carbon Fiber Dry UD Tape



Market Segmentation by Application:

Sports

Aircraft Parts

Marine Parts

Pipe Wrapping



The Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market expansion?

What will be the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Carbon Fiber Prepreg UD Tape

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber Dry UD Tape

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Sports

3.1.2 Aircraft Parts

3.1.3 Marine Parts

3.1.4 Pipe Wrapping

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes in 2021

4.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Maruhachi

7.1.1 Maruhachi Corporation Information

7.1.2 Maruhachi Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Maruhachi Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Maruhachi Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

7.1.5 Maruhachi Recent Development

7.2 Barrday

7.2.1 Barrday Corporation Information

7.2.2 Barrday Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Barrday Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Barrday Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

7.2.5 Barrday Recent Development

7.3 B-PREG

7.3.1 B-PREG Corporation Information

7.3.2 B-PREG Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 B-PREG Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 B-PREG Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

7.3.5 B-PREG Recent Development

7.4 Evonik

7.4.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.4.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Evonik Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Evonik Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

7.4.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.5 SABIC

7.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

7.5.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SABIC Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SABIC Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

7.5.5 SABIC Recent Development

7.6 SGL Group

7.6.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 SGL Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

7.6.5 SGL Group Recent Development

7.7 Teijin Ltd

7.7.1 Teijin Ltd Corporation Information

7.7.2 Teijin Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Teijin Ltd Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Teijin Ltd Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

7.7.5 Teijin Ltd Recent Development

7.8 Breyer Composites

7.8.1 Breyer Composites Corporation Information

7.8.2 Breyer Composites Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Breyer Composites Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Breyer Composites Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

7.8.5 Breyer Composites Recent Development

7.9 Freeman Manufacturing & Supply

7.9.1 Freeman Manufacturing & Supply Corporation Information

7.9.2 Freeman Manufacturing & Supply Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Freeman Manufacturing & Supply Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Freeman Manufacturing & Supply Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

7.9.5 Freeman Manufacturing & Supply Recent Development

7.10 Gernitex

7.10.1 Gernitex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Gernitex Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Gernitex Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Gernitex Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

7.10.5 Gernitex Recent Development

7.11 iLLSTREET

7.11.1 iLLSTREET Corporation Information

7.11.2 iLLSTREET Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 iLLSTREET Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 iLLSTREET Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

7.11.5 iLLSTREET Recent Development

7.12 Jiangsu Horyen

7.12.1 Jiangsu Horyen Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangsu Horyen Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Jiangsu Horyen Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Jiangsu Horyen Products Offered

7.12.5 Jiangsu Horyen Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Distributors

8.3 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Production Mode & Process

8.4 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Distributors

8.5 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

