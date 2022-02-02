Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2028 | Maruhachi, Barrday, B-PREG, Evonik

“

A newly published report titled “Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Maruhachi, Barrday, B-PREG, Evonik, SABIC, SGL Group, Teijin Ltd, Breyer Composites, Freeman Manufacturing & Supply, Gernitex, iLLSTREET, Jiangsu Horyen

Market Segmentation by Product:

Carbon Fiber Prepreg UD Tape

Carbon Fiber Dry UD Tape



Market Segmentation by Application:

Sports

Aircraft Parts

Marine Parts

Pipe Wrapping



The Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market expansion?

What will be the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Product Overview

1.2 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Fiber Prepreg UD Tape

1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Dry UD Tape

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes by Application

4.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Sports

4.1.2 Aircraft Parts

4.1.3 Marine Parts

4.1.4 Pipe Wrapping

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes by Country

5.1 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes by Country

6.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes by Country

8.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Business

10.1 Maruhachi

10.1.1 Maruhachi Corporation Information

10.1.2 Maruhachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Maruhachi Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Maruhachi Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

10.1.5 Maruhachi Recent Development

10.2 Barrday

10.2.1 Barrday Corporation Information

10.2.2 Barrday Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Barrday Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Barrday Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

10.2.5 Barrday Recent Development

10.3 B-PREG

10.3.1 B-PREG Corporation Information

10.3.2 B-PREG Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 B-PREG Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 B-PREG Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

10.3.5 B-PREG Recent Development

10.4 Evonik

10.4.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.4.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Evonik Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Evonik Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

10.4.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.5 SABIC

10.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

10.5.2 SABIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 SABIC Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 SABIC Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

10.5.5 SABIC Recent Development

10.6 SGL Group

10.6.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 SGL Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

10.6.5 SGL Group Recent Development

10.7 Teijin Ltd

10.7.1 Teijin Ltd Corporation Information

10.7.2 Teijin Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Teijin Ltd Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Teijin Ltd Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

10.7.5 Teijin Ltd Recent Development

10.8 Breyer Composites

10.8.1 Breyer Composites Corporation Information

10.8.2 Breyer Composites Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Breyer Composites Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Breyer Composites Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

10.8.5 Breyer Composites Recent Development

10.9 Freeman Manufacturing & Supply

10.9.1 Freeman Manufacturing & Supply Corporation Information

10.9.2 Freeman Manufacturing & Supply Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Freeman Manufacturing & Supply Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Freeman Manufacturing & Supply Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

10.9.5 Freeman Manufacturing & Supply Recent Development

10.10 Gernitex

10.10.1 Gernitex Corporation Information

10.10.2 Gernitex Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Gernitex Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Gernitex Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

10.10.5 Gernitex Recent Development

10.11 iLLSTREET

10.11.1 iLLSTREET Corporation Information

10.11.2 iLLSTREET Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 iLLSTREET Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 iLLSTREET Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

10.11.5 iLLSTREET Recent Development

10.12 Jiangsu Horyen

10.12.1 Jiangsu Horyen Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jiangsu Horyen Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jiangsu Horyen Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Jiangsu Horyen Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Products Offered

10.12.5 Jiangsu Horyen Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Industry Trends

11.4.2 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Drivers

11.4.3 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Challenges

11.4.4 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Distributors

12.3 Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

