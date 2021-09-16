Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size By Grades, By Application, Regional Outlook, Application, Trend, Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027 | Toray Composite Materials America, Fiber-line, SGL Carbon

“

The report titled Global Carbon Fiber Tows Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon Fiber Tows market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon Fiber Tows market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon Fiber Tows market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Fiber Tows market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Fiber Tows report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fiber Tows report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fiber Tows market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fiber Tows market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fiber Tows market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fiber Tows market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fiber Tows market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Toray Composite Materials America, Fiber-line, SGL Carbon, Cytec Solvay, Teijin, Dow Aksa, Nippon Graphite Fibre, Gernitex, Hexcel Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

PAN Based Carbon Fiber

Pitch Based Carbon Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace

Commercial

Defense

Infrastructure

Others



The Carbon Fiber Tows Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber Tows market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fiber Tows market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Fiber Tows market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Fiber Tows industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Fiber Tows market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Fiber Tows market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Fiber Tows market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Fiber Tows Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PAN Based Carbon Fiber

1.2.3 Pitch Based Carbon Fiber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Defense

1.3.5 Infrastructure

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tows, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Carbon Fiber Tows Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Carbon Fiber Tows Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Carbon Fiber Tows Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Carbon Fiber Tows Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Carbon Fiber Tows Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Carbon Fiber Tows Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Tows Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Tows Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Carbon Fiber Tows Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Carbon Fiber Tows Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Carbon Fiber Tows Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tows Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Carbon Fiber Tows Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Carbon Fiber Tows Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Carbon Fiber Tows Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Carbon Fiber Tows Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Tows Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Tows Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Tows Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Tows Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Tows Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tows Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tows Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tows Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tows Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tows Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tows Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Toray Composite Materials America

12.1.1 Toray Composite Materials America Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toray Composite Materials America Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Toray Composite Materials America Carbon Fiber Tows Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Toray Composite Materials America Carbon Fiber Tows Products Offered

12.1.5 Toray Composite Materials America Recent Development

12.2 Fiber-line

12.2.1 Fiber-line Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fiber-line Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fiber-line Carbon Fiber Tows Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Fiber-line Carbon Fiber Tows Products Offered

12.2.5 Fiber-line Recent Development

12.3 SGL Carbon

12.3.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

12.3.2 SGL Carbon Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SGL Carbon Carbon Fiber Tows Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SGL Carbon Carbon Fiber Tows Products Offered

12.3.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development

12.4 Cytec Solvay

12.4.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cytec Solvay Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cytec Solvay Carbon Fiber Tows Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cytec Solvay Carbon Fiber Tows Products Offered

12.4.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Development

12.5 Teijin

12.5.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.5.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Teijin Carbon Fiber Tows Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Teijin Carbon Fiber Tows Products Offered

12.5.5 Teijin Recent Development

12.6 Dow Aksa

12.6.1 Dow Aksa Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dow Aksa Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dow Aksa Carbon Fiber Tows Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dow Aksa Carbon Fiber Tows Products Offered

12.6.5 Dow Aksa Recent Development

12.7 Nippon Graphite Fibre

12.7.1 Nippon Graphite Fibre Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nippon Graphite Fibre Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nippon Graphite Fibre Carbon Fiber Tows Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nippon Graphite Fibre Carbon Fiber Tows Products Offered

12.7.5 Nippon Graphite Fibre Recent Development

12.8 Gernitex

12.8.1 Gernitex Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gernitex Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Gernitex Carbon Fiber Tows Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Gernitex Carbon Fiber Tows Products Offered

12.8.5 Gernitex Recent Development

12.9 Hexcel Corporation

12.9.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hexcel Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hexcel Corporation Carbon Fiber Tows Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hexcel Corporation Carbon Fiber Tows Products Offered

12.9.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Carbon Fiber Tows Industry Trends

13.2 Carbon Fiber Tows Market Drivers

13.3 Carbon Fiber Tows Market Challenges

13.4 Carbon Fiber Tows Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Carbon Fiber Tows Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”