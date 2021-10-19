Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market 2021 by industry trends, statistics, key companies Growth and Regional Forecast2027 | DowAksa, Toray Industries, SGL Group

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DowAksa, Toray Industries, SGL Group, Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Rayon, Hyosung, Gurit Holding, Plasan Carbon Composites, Kringlan Composites, Formosa Plastics, TenCate NV, Toho Tenax, Zoltek Companies

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

Pitch-based CFRTP



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Wind Turbines

Construction

Sport Equipment

Others



The Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic

1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

1.2.3 Pitch-based CFRTP

1.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Wind Turbines

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Sport Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production

3.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production

3.5.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production

3.6.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production

3.7.1 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DowAksa

7.1.1 DowAksa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.1.2 DowAksa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DowAksa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DowAksa Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DowAksa Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Toray Industries

7.2.1 Toray Industries Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Toray Industries Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Toray Industries Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Toray Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SGL Group

7.3.1 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.3.2 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 SGL Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SGL Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hexcel

7.4.1 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hexcel Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hexcel Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Cytec Solvay Group

7.5.1 Cytec Solvay Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cytec Solvay Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Cytec Solvay Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Cytec Solvay Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Cytec Solvay Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Teijin Limited

7.6.1 Teijin Limited Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.6.2 Teijin Limited Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Teijin Limited Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Teijin Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Teijin Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Mitsubishi Rayon

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hyosung

7.8.1 Hyosung Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hyosung Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hyosung Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hyosung Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hyosung Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Gurit Holding

7.9.1 Gurit Holding Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.9.2 Gurit Holding Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Gurit Holding Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Gurit Holding Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Gurit Holding Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Plasan Carbon Composites

7.10.1 Plasan Carbon Composites Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Plasan Carbon Composites Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Plasan Carbon Composites Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Plasan Carbon Composites Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Plasan Carbon Composites Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Kringlan Composites

7.11.1 Kringlan Composites Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kringlan Composites Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Kringlan Composites Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Kringlan Composites Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Kringlan Composites Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Formosa Plastics

7.12.1 Formosa Plastics Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.12.2 Formosa Plastics Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Formosa Plastics Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Formosa Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 TenCate NV

7.13.1 TenCate NV Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.13.2 TenCate NV Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.13.3 TenCate NV Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 TenCate NV Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 TenCate NV Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Toho Tenax

7.14.1 Toho Tenax Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.14.2 Toho Tenax Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Toho Tenax Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Toho Tenax Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Toho Tenax Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Zoltek Companies

7.15.1 Zoltek Companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zoltek Companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Zoltek Companies Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Zoltek Companies Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Zoltek Companies Recent Developments/Updates

8 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic

8.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Distributors List

9.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Industry Trends

10.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Growth Drivers

10.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Challenges

10.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

