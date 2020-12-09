Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2026 | Cytec Solvay, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Scott Bader

“

The report titled Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cytec Solvay, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Scott Bader, TEIJIN, TORAY INDUSTRIES, China Composites Group, DowAksa, Formosa Plastic, Hexcel, Holding company Composite, Protech Composites, SAERTEX

Market Segmentation by Product: Long Fiber Thermoplastic

Sheet Molding Compound

Prepreg

Short Fiber Thermoplastic

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Exterior Components

Interior Components

Structural and Powertrains

Chassis Systems

Others



The Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites market?

Table of Contents:

1 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Product Scope

1.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Long Fiber Thermoplastic

1.2.3 Sheet Molding Compound

1.2.4 Prepreg

1.2.5 Short Fiber Thermoplastic

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Exterior Components

1.3.3 Interior Components

1.3.4 Structural and Powertrains

1.3.5 Chassis Systems

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites as of 2019)

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Business

12.1 Cytec Solvay

12.1.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cytec Solvay Business Overview

12.1.3 Cytec Solvay Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Cytec Solvay Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Products Offered

12.1.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Development

12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

12.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Business Overview

12.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Products Offered

12.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Recent Development

12.3 Scott Bader

12.3.1 Scott Bader Corporation Information

12.3.2 Scott Bader Business Overview

12.3.3 Scott Bader Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Scott Bader Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Products Offered

12.3.5 Scott Bader Recent Development

12.4 TEIJIN

12.4.1 TEIJIN Corporation Information

12.4.2 TEIJIN Business Overview

12.4.3 TEIJIN Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 TEIJIN Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Products Offered

12.4.5 TEIJIN Recent Development

12.5 TORAY INDUSTRIES

12.5.1 TORAY INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.5.2 TORAY INDUSTRIES Business Overview

12.5.3 TORAY INDUSTRIES Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 TORAY INDUSTRIES Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Products Offered

12.5.5 TORAY INDUSTRIES Recent Development

12.6 China Composites Group

12.6.1 China Composites Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 China Composites Group Business Overview

12.6.3 China Composites Group Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 China Composites Group Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Products Offered

12.6.5 China Composites Group Recent Development

12.7 DowAksa

12.7.1 DowAksa Corporation Information

12.7.2 DowAksa Business Overview

12.7.3 DowAksa Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 DowAksa Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Products Offered

12.7.5 DowAksa Recent Development

12.8 Formosa Plastic

12.8.1 Formosa Plastic Corporation Information

12.8.2 Formosa Plastic Business Overview

12.8.3 Formosa Plastic Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Formosa Plastic Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Products Offered

12.8.5 Formosa Plastic Recent Development

12.9 Hexcel

12.9.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hexcel Business Overview

12.9.3 Hexcel Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hexcel Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Products Offered

12.9.5 Hexcel Recent Development

12.10 Holding company Composite

12.10.1 Holding company Composite Corporation Information

12.10.2 Holding company Composite Business Overview

12.10.3 Holding company Composite Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Holding company Composite Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Products Offered

12.10.5 Holding company Composite Recent Development

12.11 Protech Composites

12.11.1 Protech Composites Corporation Information

12.11.2 Protech Composites Business Overview

12.11.3 Protech Composites Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Protech Composites Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Products Offered

12.11.5 Protech Composites Recent Development

12.12 SAERTEX

12.12.1 SAERTEX Corporation Information

12.12.2 SAERTEX Business Overview

12.12.3 SAERTEX Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 SAERTEX Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Products Offered

12.12.5 SAERTEX Recent Development

13 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites

13.4 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Distributors List

14.3 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Trends

15.2 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Challenges

15.4 Carbon Fiber in Automotive Composites Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

