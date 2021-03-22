Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Size, Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Specialized, Trek Bicycle

“

The report titled Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Fiber Helmets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fiber Helmets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Specialized, Trek Bicycle, Merida, Giant, ABUS, Mavic, Scott Sports, KASK, MET, OGK KABUTO, Uvex, POC, Urge, Orbea, GUB, LAS helmets, Strategic Sports, One Industries, Limar, Fox Racing, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Moon Helmet, Rudy Project, Shenghong Sports, HardnutZ, SenHai Sports Goods

Market Segmentation by Product: Bike Hamlet

Motor Hamlet



Market Segmentation by Application: Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games



The Carbon Fiber Helmets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Fiber Helmets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Fiber Helmets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Fiber Helmets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Overview

1.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bike Hamlet

1.2.2 Motor Hamlet

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Helmets Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Fiber Helmets Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Carbon Fiber Helmets as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Helmets Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Carbon Fiber Helmets Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets by Application

4.1 Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commuter & Recreation

4.1.2 Sport Games

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Carbon Fiber Helmets by Country

5.1 North America Carbon Fiber Helmets Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Carbon Fiber Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets by Country

6.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Helmets by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Helmets Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Carbon Fiber Helmets by Country

8.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Helmets Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber Helmets Business

10.1 Vista Outdoor

10.1.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Vista Outdoor Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Vista Outdoor Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Vista Outdoor Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Development

10.2 Dorel

10.2.1 Dorel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dorel Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dorel Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Vista Outdoor Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.2.5 Dorel Recent Development

10.3 Specialized

10.3.1 Specialized Corporation Information

10.3.2 Specialized Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Specialized Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Specialized Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.3.5 Specialized Recent Development

10.4 Trek Bicycle

10.4.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Information

10.4.2 Trek Bicycle Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Trek Bicycle Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Trek Bicycle Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.4.5 Trek Bicycle Recent Development

10.5 Merida

10.5.1 Merida Corporation Information

10.5.2 Merida Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Merida Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Merida Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.5.5 Merida Recent Development

10.6 Giant

10.6.1 Giant Corporation Information

10.6.2 Giant Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Giant Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Giant Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.6.5 Giant Recent Development

10.7 ABUS

10.7.1 ABUS Corporation Information

10.7.2 ABUS Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 ABUS Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 ABUS Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.7.5 ABUS Recent Development

10.8 Mavic

10.8.1 Mavic Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mavic Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mavic Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mavic Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.8.5 Mavic Recent Development

10.9 Scott Sports

10.9.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information

10.9.2 Scott Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Scott Sports Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Scott Sports Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.9.5 Scott Sports Recent Development

10.10 KASK

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 KASK Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 KASK Recent Development

10.11 MET

10.11.1 MET Corporation Information

10.11.2 MET Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 MET Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 MET Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.11.5 MET Recent Development

10.12 OGK KABUTO

10.12.1 OGK KABUTO Corporation Information

10.12.2 OGK KABUTO Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 OGK KABUTO Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 OGK KABUTO Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.12.5 OGK KABUTO Recent Development

10.13 Uvex

10.13.1 Uvex Corporation Information

10.13.2 Uvex Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Uvex Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Uvex Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.13.5 Uvex Recent Development

10.14 POC

10.14.1 POC Corporation Information

10.14.2 POC Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 POC Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 POC Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.14.5 POC Recent Development

10.15 Urge

10.15.1 Urge Corporation Information

10.15.2 Urge Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Urge Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Urge Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.15.5 Urge Recent Development

10.16 Orbea

10.16.1 Orbea Corporation Information

10.16.2 Orbea Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Orbea Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Orbea Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.16.5 Orbea Recent Development

10.17 GUB

10.17.1 GUB Corporation Information

10.17.2 GUB Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 GUB Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 GUB Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.17.5 GUB Recent Development

10.18 LAS helmets

10.18.1 LAS helmets Corporation Information

10.18.2 LAS helmets Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 LAS helmets Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 LAS helmets Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.18.5 LAS helmets Recent Development

10.19 Strategic Sports

10.19.1 Strategic Sports Corporation Information

10.19.2 Strategic Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Strategic Sports Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Strategic Sports Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.19.5 Strategic Sports Recent Development

10.20 One Industries

10.20.1 One Industries Corporation Information

10.20.2 One Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 One Industries Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 One Industries Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.20.5 One Industries Recent Development

10.21 Limar

10.21.1 Limar Corporation Information

10.21.2 Limar Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Limar Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Limar Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.21.5 Limar Recent Development

10.22 Fox Racing

10.22.1 Fox Racing Corporation Information

10.22.2 Fox Racing Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Fox Racing Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Fox Racing Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.22.5 Fox Racing Recent Development

10.23 Lazer

10.23.1 Lazer Corporation Information

10.23.2 Lazer Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Lazer Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Lazer Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.23.5 Lazer Recent Development

10.24 Louis Garneau

10.24.1 Louis Garneau Corporation Information

10.24.2 Louis Garneau Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Louis Garneau Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Louis Garneau Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.24.5 Louis Garneau Recent Development

10.25 Moon Helmet

10.25.1 Moon Helmet Corporation Information

10.25.2 Moon Helmet Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Moon Helmet Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Moon Helmet Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.25.5 Moon Helmet Recent Development

10.26 Rudy Project

10.26.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information

10.26.2 Rudy Project Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Rudy Project Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Rudy Project Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.26.5 Rudy Project Recent Development

10.27 Shenghong Sports

10.27.1 Shenghong Sports Corporation Information

10.27.2 Shenghong Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Shenghong Sports Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Shenghong Sports Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.27.5 Shenghong Sports Recent Development

10.28 HardnutZ

10.28.1 HardnutZ Corporation Information

10.28.2 HardnutZ Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 HardnutZ Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 HardnutZ Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.28.5 HardnutZ Recent Development

10.29 SenHai Sports Goods

10.29.1 SenHai Sports Goods Corporation Information

10.29.2 SenHai Sports Goods Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 SenHai Sports Goods Carbon Fiber Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 SenHai Sports Goods Carbon Fiber Helmets Products Offered

10.29.5 SenHai Sports Goods Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carbon Fiber Helmets Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carbon Fiber Helmets Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Carbon Fiber Helmets Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Carbon Fiber Helmets Distributors

12.3 Carbon Fiber Helmets Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”