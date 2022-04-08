Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2022-2028 | Machine Service, Inc., QA1, Precision Shaft Technologies

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Carbon Fiber Driveshaft report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Research Report: Machine Service, Inc.

QA1

Precision Shaft Technologies

DriveShaft Shop

BAC Technologies

Verus Engineering

Mark Williams Enterprises, Inc

Dynotech Engineering Services

North Street Cooling Towers P Ltd.

American Axle Manufacturing Inc.

GKN PLC

Xuchang Yuandong

Dana Incorporated

Timken Company

Yamada Manufacturing

Nexteer Automotive

IFA Rotorion

Meritor

AAM

Neapco



Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Segmentation by Product: Hollow Shaft

Solid Shaft



Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Industrial Vehicles

Military Vehicles

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Carbon Fiber Driveshaft research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Carbon Fiber Driveshaft report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Reasons to Procure this Report: –

(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

(B) The report provides Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.

(C) The research includes the Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

(D) Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

(F) The study helps evaluate Carbon Fiber Driveshaft business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

(3) What are the major global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market trends influencing the development of the market?

(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market?

(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Product Introduction

1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Industry Trends

1.5.2 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Drivers

1.5.3 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Challenges

1.5.4 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hollow Shaft

2.1.2 Solid Shaft

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

3.1.3 Industrial Vehicles

3.1.4 Military Vehicles

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Driveshaft in 2021

4.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Machine Service, Inc.

7.1.1 Machine Service, Inc. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Machine Service, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Machine Service, Inc. Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Machine Service, Inc. Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Products Offered

7.1.5 Machine Service, Inc. Recent Development

7.2 QA1

7.2.1 QA1 Corporation Information

7.2.2 QA1 Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 QA1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 QA1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Products Offered

7.2.5 QA1 Recent Development

7.3 Precision Shaft Technologies

7.3.1 Precision Shaft Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Precision Shaft Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Precision Shaft Technologies Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Precision Shaft Technologies Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Products Offered

7.3.5 Precision Shaft Technologies Recent Development

7.4 DriveShaft Shop

7.4.1 DriveShaft Shop Corporation Information

7.4.2 DriveShaft Shop Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DriveShaft Shop Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DriveShaft Shop Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Products Offered

7.4.5 DriveShaft Shop Recent Development

7.5 BAC Technologies

7.5.1 BAC Technologies Corporation Information

7.5.2 BAC Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BAC Technologies Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BAC Technologies Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Products Offered

7.5.5 BAC Technologies Recent Development

7.6 Verus Engineering

7.6.1 Verus Engineering Corporation Information

7.6.2 Verus Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Verus Engineering Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Verus Engineering Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Products Offered

7.6.5 Verus Engineering Recent Development

7.7 Mark Williams Enterprises, Inc

7.7.1 Mark Williams Enterprises, Inc Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mark Williams Enterprises, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mark Williams Enterprises, Inc Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mark Williams Enterprises, Inc Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Products Offered

7.7.5 Mark Williams Enterprises, Inc Recent Development

7.8 Dynotech Engineering Services

7.8.1 Dynotech Engineering Services Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dynotech Engineering Services Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dynotech Engineering Services Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dynotech Engineering Services Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Products Offered

7.8.5 Dynotech Engineering Services Recent Development

7.9 North Street Cooling Towers P Ltd.

7.9.1 North Street Cooling Towers P Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 North Street Cooling Towers P Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 North Street Cooling Towers P Ltd. Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 North Street Cooling Towers P Ltd. Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Products Offered

7.9.5 North Street Cooling Towers P Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 American Axle Manufacturing Inc.

7.10.1 American Axle Manufacturing Inc. Corporation Information

7.10.2 American Axle Manufacturing Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 American Axle Manufacturing Inc. Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 American Axle Manufacturing Inc. Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Products Offered

7.10.5 American Axle Manufacturing Inc. Recent Development

7.11 GKN PLC

7.11.1 GKN PLC Corporation Information

7.11.2 GKN PLC Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 GKN PLC Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 GKN PLC Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Products Offered

7.11.5 GKN PLC Recent Development

7.12 Xuchang Yuandong

7.12.1 Xuchang Yuandong Corporation Information

7.12.2 Xuchang Yuandong Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Xuchang Yuandong Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Xuchang Yuandong Products Offered

7.12.5 Xuchang Yuandong Recent Development

7.13 Dana Incorporated

7.13.1 Dana Incorporated Corporation Information

7.13.2 Dana Incorporated Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Dana Incorporated Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Dana Incorporated Products Offered

7.13.5 Dana Incorporated Recent Development

7.14 Timken Company

7.14.1 Timken Company Corporation Information

7.14.2 Timken Company Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Timken Company Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Timken Company Products Offered

7.14.5 Timken Company Recent Development

7.15 Yamada Manufacturing

7.15.1 Yamada Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.15.2 Yamada Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Yamada Manufacturing Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Yamada Manufacturing Products Offered

7.15.5 Yamada Manufacturing Recent Development

7.16 Nexteer Automotive

7.16.1 Nexteer Automotive Corporation Information

7.16.2 Nexteer Automotive Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Nexteer Automotive Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Nexteer Automotive Products Offered

7.16.5 Nexteer Automotive Recent Development

7.17 IFA Rotorion

7.17.1 IFA Rotorion Corporation Information

7.17.2 IFA Rotorion Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 IFA Rotorion Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 IFA Rotorion Products Offered

7.17.5 IFA Rotorion Recent Development

7.18 Meritor

7.18.1 Meritor Corporation Information

7.18.2 Meritor Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Meritor Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Meritor Products Offered

7.18.5 Meritor Recent Development

7.19 AAM

7.19.1 AAM Corporation Information

7.19.2 AAM Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 AAM Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 AAM Products Offered

7.19.5 AAM Recent Development

7.20 Neapco

7.20.1 Neapco Corporation Information

7.20.2 Neapco Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Neapco Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Neapco Products Offered

7.20.5 Neapco Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Distributors

8.3 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Production Mode & Process

8.4 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Sales Channels

8.4.2 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Distributors

8.5 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

