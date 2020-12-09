Carbon Composites Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026 | Hexcel, SGL Group, Solvay

“
The report titled Global Carbon Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Hexcel, SGL Group, Solvay, TEIJIN, Toray Industries, Exel Group World Wide, Gurit, Innegra Technologies, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Mitsubishi Chemical, METYX Composites, Nippon Graphite Fiber, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, SAERTEX, Sigmatex, TEI/TTC, TPI Composites
The Carbon Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Carbon Composites market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Composites industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Composites market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Composites market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Composites market?
Table of Contents:
1 Carbon Composites Market Overview
1.1 Carbon Composites Product Scope
1.2 Carbon Composites Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Concrete
1.2.3 Plastics
1.2.4 Steel
1.2.5 Aluminium
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Carbon Composites Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Sporting Goods
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Wind Energy
1.3.5 Aerospace and Defense
1.4 Carbon Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Carbon Composites Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Carbon Composites Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Carbon Composites Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Carbon Composites Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Carbon Composites Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Carbon Composites Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Carbon Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Carbon Composites Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Carbon Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Carbon Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Carbon Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Carbon Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Carbon Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Carbon Composites Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Carbon Composites Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Carbon Composites Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Carbon Composites Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Carbon Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Carbon Composites as of 2019)
3.4 Global Carbon Composites Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Carbon Composites Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Carbon Composites Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Carbon Composites Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Carbon Composites Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Carbon Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Carbon Composites Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Carbon Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Carbon Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Carbon Composites Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Carbon Composites Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Carbon Composites Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Carbon Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Carbon Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Carbon Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Carbon Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Carbon Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Carbon Composites Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Carbon Composites Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Carbon Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Composites Business
12.1 Hexcel
12.1.1 Hexcel Corporation Information
12.1.2 Hexcel Business Overview
12.1.3 Hexcel Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Hexcel Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.1.5 Hexcel Recent Development
12.2 SGL Group
12.2.1 SGL Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 SGL Group Business Overview
12.2.3 SGL Group Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 SGL Group Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.2.5 SGL Group Recent Development
12.3 Solvay
12.3.1 Solvay Corporation Information
12.3.2 Solvay Business Overview
12.3.3 Solvay Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Solvay Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.3.5 Solvay Recent Development
12.4 TEIJIN
12.4.1 TEIJIN Corporation Information
12.4.2 TEIJIN Business Overview
12.4.3 TEIJIN Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 TEIJIN Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.4.5 TEIJIN Recent Development
12.5 Toray Industries
12.5.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information
12.5.2 Toray Industries Business Overview
12.5.3 Toray Industries Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Toray Industries Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.5.5 Toray Industries Recent Development
12.6 Exel Group World Wide
12.6.1 Exel Group World Wide Corporation Information
12.6.2 Exel Group World Wide Business Overview
12.6.3 Exel Group World Wide Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Exel Group World Wide Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.6.5 Exel Group World Wide Recent Development
12.7 Gurit
12.7.1 Gurit Corporation Information
12.7.2 Gurit Business Overview
12.7.3 Gurit Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Gurit Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.7.5 Gurit Recent Development
12.8 Innegra Technologies
12.8.1 Innegra Technologies Corporation Information
12.8.2 Innegra Technologies Business Overview
12.8.3 Innegra Technologies Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Innegra Technologies Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.8.5 Innegra Technologies Recent Development
12.9 Koninklijke Ten Cate
12.9.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate Corporation Information
12.9.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate Business Overview
12.9.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.9.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate Recent Development
12.10 Mitsubishi Chemical
12.10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information
12.10.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Business Overview
12.10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development
12.11 METYX Composites
12.11.1 METYX Composites Corporation Information
12.11.2 METYX Composites Business Overview
12.11.3 METYX Composites Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 METYX Composites Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.11.5 METYX Composites Recent Development
12.12 Nippon Graphite Fiber
12.12.1 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Information
12.12.2 Nippon Graphite Fiber Business Overview
12.12.3 Nippon Graphite Fiber Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Nippon Graphite Fiber Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.12.5 Nippon Graphite Fiber Recent Development
12.13 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES
12.13.1 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES Corporation Information
12.13.2 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES Business Overview
12.13.3 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.13.5 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES Recent Development
12.14 SAERTEX
12.14.1 SAERTEX Corporation Information
12.14.2 SAERTEX Business Overview
12.14.3 SAERTEX Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 SAERTEX Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.14.5 SAERTEX Recent Development
12.15 Sigmatex
12.15.1 Sigmatex Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sigmatex Business Overview
12.15.3 Sigmatex Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Sigmatex Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.15.5 Sigmatex Recent Development
12.16 TEI/TTC
12.16.1 TEI/TTC Corporation Information
12.16.2 TEI/TTC Business Overview
12.16.3 TEI/TTC Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 TEI/TTC Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.16.5 TEI/TTC Recent Development
12.17 TPI Composites
12.17.1 TPI Composites Corporation Information
12.17.2 TPI Composites Business Overview
12.17.3 TPI Composites Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 TPI Composites Carbon Composites Products Offered
12.17.5 TPI Composites Recent Development
13 Carbon Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Carbon Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbon Composites
13.4 Carbon Composites Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Carbon Composites Distributors List
14.3 Carbon Composites Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Carbon Composites Market Trends
15.2 Carbon Composites Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Carbon Composites Market Challenges
15.4 Carbon Composites Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
