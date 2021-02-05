Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market 2021- Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027 | Exxonmobil Corporation, Schlumberger, Huaneng

“

The report titled Global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Exxonmobil Corporation, Schlumberger, Huaneng, Linde AG, Halliburton, BASF, General Electric, Siemens, Honeywell UOP, Sulzer, Equinor, NRG, AkerSolutions, Shell, Skyonic Corp., Mitsubishi Hitachi, Fluor, Sinopec

Market Segmentation by Product: CO2 Capture

CO2 Utilization

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others



The Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage

1.1 Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Overview

1.1.1 Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Product Scope

1.1.2 Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 CO2 Capture

2.5 CO2 Utilization

2.6 Others

3 Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Oil & Gas

3.5 Power Generation

3.6 Others

4 Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market

4.4 Global Top Players Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Exxonmobil Corporation

5.1.1 Exxonmobil Corporation Profile

5.1.2 Exxonmobil Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 Exxonmobil Corporation Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Exxonmobil Corporation Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Exxonmobil Corporation Recent Developments

5.2 Schlumberger

5.2.1 Schlumberger Profile

5.2.2 Schlumberger Main Business

5.2.3 Schlumberger Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Schlumberger Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments

5.3 Huaneng

5.5.1 Huaneng Profile

5.3.2 Huaneng Main Business

5.3.3 Huaneng Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Huaneng Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Linde AG Recent Developments

5.4 Linde AG

5.4.1 Linde AG Profile

5.4.2 Linde AG Main Business

5.4.3 Linde AG Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Linde AG Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Linde AG Recent Developments

5.5 Halliburton

5.5.1 Halliburton Profile

5.5.2 Halliburton Main Business

5.5.3 Halliburton Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Halliburton Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Halliburton Recent Developments

5.6 BASF

5.6.1 BASF Profile

5.6.2 BASF Main Business

5.6.3 BASF Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 BASF Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 BASF Recent Developments

5.7 General Electric

5.7.1 General Electric Profile

5.7.2 General Electric Main Business

5.7.3 General Electric Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 General Electric Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 General Electric Recent Developments

5.8 Siemens

5.8.1 Siemens Profile

5.8.2 Siemens Main Business

5.8.3 Siemens Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Siemens Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.9 Honeywell UOP

5.9.1 Honeywell UOP Profile

5.9.2 Honeywell UOP Main Business

5.9.3 Honeywell UOP Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Honeywell UOP Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Honeywell UOP Recent Developments

5.10 Sulzer

5.10.1 Sulzer Profile

5.10.2 Sulzer Main Business

5.10.3 Sulzer Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Sulzer Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Sulzer Recent Developments

5.11 Equinor

5.11.1 Equinor Profile

5.11.2 Equinor Main Business

5.11.3 Equinor Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Equinor Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Equinor Recent Developments

5.12 NRG

5.12.1 NRG Profile

5.12.2 NRG Main Business

5.12.3 NRG Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 NRG Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 NRG Recent Developments

5.13 AkerSolutions

5.13.1 AkerSolutions Profile

5.13.2 AkerSolutions Main Business

5.13.3 AkerSolutions Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 AkerSolutions Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 AkerSolutions Recent Developments

5.14 Shell

5.14.1 Shell Profile

5.14.2 Shell Main Business

5.14.3 Shell Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Shell Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Shell Recent Developments

5.15 Skyonic Corp.

5.15.1 Skyonic Corp. Profile

5.15.2 Skyonic Corp. Main Business

5.15.3 Skyonic Corp. Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Skyonic Corp. Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Skyonic Corp. Recent Developments

5.16 Mitsubishi Hitachi

5.16.1 Mitsubishi Hitachi Profile

5.16.2 Mitsubishi Hitachi Main Business

5.16.3 Mitsubishi Hitachi Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Mitsubishi Hitachi Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Mitsubishi Hitachi Recent Developments

5.17 Fluor

5.17.1 Fluor Profile

5.17.2 Fluor Main Business

5.17.3 Fluor Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Fluor Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Fluor Recent Developments

5.18 Sinopec

5.18.1 Sinopec Profile

5.18.2 Sinopec Main Business

5.18.3 Sinopec Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Sinopec Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Sinopec Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Dynamics

11.1 Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Industry Trends

11.2 Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Drivers

11.3 Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Challenges

11.4 Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”