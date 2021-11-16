CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Executive Summary And Analysis By Top Players 2021-2027| Celgene (Juno Therapeutics), Novartis, Gilead (Kite Pharma)

Complete study of the global CAR T-Cell Therapy market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global CAR T-Cell Therapy industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on CAR T-Cell Therapy production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Allogeneic, Autologous CAR T-Cell Therapy Segment by Application Hospitals, Cancer Research Centers, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Celgene (Juno Therapeutics), Novartis, Gilead (Kite Pharma), Pfizer, CARsgen Therapeutics, Autolus Therapeutics, Aurora BioPharma, Sorrento Therapeutics, Mustang Bio, Bluebird Bio, Collectis, Allogene Therapeutics, Celyad

How is the competitive scenario of the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?

Which are the key factors aiding the Automotive Leather Upholstery market growth?

Which are the prominent players in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?

Which region holds the maximum share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?

What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Leather Upholstery market during the forecast period?

Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?

What key trends are likely to emerge in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market in the coming years?

What will be the Automotive Leather Upholstery market size by 2027?

Which company held the largest share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Allogeneic

1.2.3 Autologous

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Cancer Research Centers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 CAR T-Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 CAR T-Cell Therapy Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Trends

2.3.2 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Drivers

2.3.3 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Challenges

2.3.4 CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top CAR T-Cell Therapy Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top CAR T-Cell Therapy Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by CAR T-Cell Therapy Revenue

3.4 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by CAR T-Cell Therapy Revenue in 2020

3.5 CAR T-Cell Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players CAR T-Cell Therapy Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into CAR T-Cell Therapy Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 CAR T-Cell Therapy Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 CAR T-Cell Therapy Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global CAR T-Cell Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics)

11.1.1 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) Company Details

11.1.2 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) Business Overview

11.1.3 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

11.1.4 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Celgene (Juno Therapeutics) Recent Development

11.2 Novartis

11.2.1 Novartis Company Details

11.2.2 Novartis Business Overview

11.2.3 Novartis CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

11.2.4 Novartis Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Novartis Recent Development

11.3 Gilead (Kite Pharma)

11.3.1 Gilead (Kite Pharma) Company Details

11.3.2 Gilead (Kite Pharma) Business Overview

11.3.3 Gilead (Kite Pharma) CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

11.3.4 Gilead (Kite Pharma) Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Gilead (Kite Pharma) Recent Development

11.4 Pfizer

11.4.1 Pfizer Company Details

11.4.2 Pfizer Business Overview

11.4.3 Pfizer CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

11.4.4 Pfizer Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Pfizer Recent Development

11.5 CARsgen Therapeutics

11.5.1 CARsgen Therapeutics Company Details

11.5.2 CARsgen Therapeutics Business Overview

11.5.3 CARsgen Therapeutics CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

11.5.4 CARsgen Therapeutics Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 CARsgen Therapeutics Recent Development

11.6 Autolus Therapeutics

11.6.1 Autolus Therapeutics Company Details

11.6.2 Autolus Therapeutics Business Overview

11.6.3 Autolus Therapeutics CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

11.6.4 Autolus Therapeutics Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Autolus Therapeutics Recent Development

11.7 Aurora BioPharma

11.7.1 Aurora BioPharma Company Details

11.7.2 Aurora BioPharma Business Overview

11.7.3 Aurora BioPharma CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

11.7.4 Aurora BioPharma Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Aurora BioPharma Recent Development

11.8 Sorrento Therapeutics

11.8.1 Sorrento Therapeutics Company Details

11.8.2 Sorrento Therapeutics Business Overview

11.8.3 Sorrento Therapeutics CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

11.8.4 Sorrento Therapeutics Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Sorrento Therapeutics Recent Development

11.9 Mustang Bio

11.9.1 Mustang Bio Company Details

11.9.2 Mustang Bio Business Overview

11.9.3 Mustang Bio CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

11.9.4 Mustang Bio Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Mustang Bio Recent Development

11.10 Bluebird Bio

11.10.1 Bluebird Bio Company Details

11.10.2 Bluebird Bio Business Overview

11.10.3 Bluebird Bio CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

11.10.4 Bluebird Bio Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Bluebird Bio Recent Development

11.11 Collectis

11.11.1 Collectis Company Details

11.11.2 Collectis Business Overview

11.11.3 Collectis CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

11.11.4 Collectis Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Collectis Recent Development

11.12 Allogene Therapeutics

11.12.1 Allogene Therapeutics Company Details

11.12.2 Allogene Therapeutics Business Overview

11.12.3 Allogene Therapeutics CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

11.12.4 Allogene Therapeutics Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Allogene Therapeutics Recent Development

11.13 Celyad

11.13.1 Celyad Company Details

11.13.2 Celyad Business Overview

11.13.3 Celyad CAR T-Cell Therapy Introduction

11.13.4 Celyad Revenue in CAR T-Cell Therapy Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Celyad Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details