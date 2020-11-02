Car Drum Brakes Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2026|Federal-Mogul, STEMCO, TRW

Complete study of the global Car Drum Brakes market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Car Drum Brakes industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Car Drum Brakes production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Car Drum Brakes market include Continental, Federal-Mogul, STEMCO, TRW, Aisin Takaoka, BPW, Brembo, Meritor, Accuride Wheel End Solutions, Sharp Group, Bendix, ACDelco, Webb, LPR, Centric, SJ, Brake Parts, Dura Brake, Longji Machinery, Hongma, Fubang V-Ti, Winhere, AIRUI, JAC, Laizhou Sanli, Xiangyang Juxin Car Drum Brakes

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Car Drum Brakes industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Car Drum Brakes manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Car Drum Brakes industry.

Global Car Drum Brakes Market Segment By Type:

, Investment Casting, Sand Casting, Die Casting Car Drum Brakes

Global Car Drum Brakes Market Segment By Application:

, Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Car Drum Brakes industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Car Drum Brakes Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Car Drum Brakes Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Car Drum Brakes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Investment Casting

1.4.3 Sand Casting

1.4.4 Die Casting

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Car Drum Brakes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.5.3 Passenger Vehicle

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Car Drum Brakes Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Car Drum Brakes Industry

1.6.1.1 Car Drum Brakes Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Car Drum Brakes Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Car Drum Brakes Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Car Drum Brakes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Car Drum Brakes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Car Drum Brakes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Car Drum Brakes Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Car Drum Brakes Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Car Drum Brakes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Car Drum Brakes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Car Drum Brakes Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Car Drum Brakes Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Car Drum Brakes Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Car Drum Brakes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Car Drum Brakes Production by Regions

4.1 Global Car Drum Brakes Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Car Drum Brakes Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Car Drum Brakes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Car Drum Brakes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Car Drum Brakes Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Car Drum Brakes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Car Drum Brakes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Car Drum Brakes Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Car Drum Brakes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Car Drum Brakes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Car Drum Brakes Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Car Drum Brakes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Car Drum Brakes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Car Drum Brakes Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Car Drum Brakes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Car Drum Brakes Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Car Drum Brakes Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Car Drum Brakes Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Car Drum Brakes Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Car Drum Brakes Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Car Drum Brakes Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Car Drum Brakes Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Car Drum Brakes Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Car Drum Brakes Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Car Drum Brakes Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Car Drum Brakes Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Car Drum Brakes Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Car Drum Brakes Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Car Drum Brakes Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Car Drum Brakes Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Car Drum Brakes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Car Drum Brakes Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Car Drum Brakes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Car Drum Brakes Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Car Drum Brakes Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Car Drum Brakes Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Car Drum Brakes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Car Drum Brakes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Car Drum Brakes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Car Drum Brakes Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Car Drum Brakes Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Continental

8.1.1 Continental Corporation Information

8.1.2 Continental Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Continental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Continental Product Description

8.1.5 Continental Recent Development

8.2 Federal-Mogul

8.2.1 Federal-Mogul Corporation Information

8.2.2 Federal-Mogul Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Federal-Mogul Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Federal-Mogul Product Description

8.2.5 Federal-Mogul Recent Development

8.3 STEMCO

8.3.1 STEMCO Corporation Information

8.3.2 STEMCO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 STEMCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 STEMCO Product Description

8.3.5 STEMCO Recent Development

8.4 TRW

8.4.1 TRW Corporation Information

8.4.2 TRW Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 TRW Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 TRW Product Description

8.4.5 TRW Recent Development

8.5 Aisin Takaoka

8.5.1 Aisin Takaoka Corporation Information

8.5.2 Aisin Takaoka Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Aisin Takaoka Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Aisin Takaoka Product Description

8.5.5 Aisin Takaoka Recent Development

8.6 BPW

8.6.1 BPW Corporation Information

8.6.2 BPW Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 BPW Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 BPW Product Description

8.6.5 BPW Recent Development

8.7 Brembo

8.7.1 Brembo Corporation Information

8.7.2 Brembo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Brembo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Brembo Product Description

8.7.5 Brembo Recent Development

8.8 Meritor

8.8.1 Meritor Corporation Information

8.8.2 Meritor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Meritor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Meritor Product Description

8.8.5 Meritor Recent Development

8.9 Accuride Wheel End Solutions

8.9.1 Accuride Wheel End Solutions Corporation Information

8.9.2 Accuride Wheel End Solutions Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Accuride Wheel End Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Accuride Wheel End Solutions Product Description

8.9.5 Accuride Wheel End Solutions Recent Development

8.10 Sharp Group

8.10.1 Sharp Group Corporation Information

8.10.2 Sharp Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Sharp Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Sharp Group Product Description

8.10.5 Sharp Group Recent Development

8.11 Bendix

8.11.1 Bendix Corporation Information

8.11.2 Bendix Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Bendix Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Bendix Product Description

8.11.5 Bendix Recent Development

8.12 ACDelco

8.12.1 ACDelco Corporation Information

8.12.2 ACDelco Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 ACDelco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 ACDelco Product Description

8.12.5 ACDelco Recent Development

8.13 Webb

8.13.1 Webb Corporation Information

8.13.2 Webb Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Webb Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Webb Product Description

8.13.5 Webb Recent Development

8.14 LPR

8.14.1 LPR Corporation Information

8.14.2 LPR Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 LPR Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 LPR Product Description

8.14.5 LPR Recent Development

8.15 Centric

8.15.1 Centric Corporation Information

8.15.2 Centric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Centric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Centric Product Description

8.15.5 Centric Recent Development

8.16 SJ

8.16.1 SJ Corporation Information

8.16.2 SJ Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 SJ Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 SJ Product Description

8.16.5 SJ Recent Development

8.17 Brake Parts

8.17.1 Brake Parts Corporation Information

8.17.2 Brake Parts Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Brake Parts Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Brake Parts Product Description

8.17.5 Brake Parts Recent Development

8.18 Dura Brake

8.18.1 Dura Brake Corporation Information

8.18.2 Dura Brake Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Dura Brake Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Dura Brake Product Description

8.18.5 Dura Brake Recent Development

8.19 Longji Machinery

8.19.1 Longji Machinery Corporation Information

8.19.2 Longji Machinery Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Longji Machinery Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Longji Machinery Product Description

8.19.5 Longji Machinery Recent Development

8.20 Hongma

8.20.1 Hongma Corporation Information

8.20.2 Hongma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Hongma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Hongma Product Description

8.20.5 Hongma Recent Development

8.21 Fubang V-Ti

8.21.1 Fubang V-Ti Corporation Information

8.21.2 Fubang V-Ti Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Fubang V-Ti Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Fubang V-Ti Product Description

8.21.5 Fubang V-Ti Recent Development

8.22 Winhere

8.22.1 Winhere Corporation Information

8.22.2 Winhere Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 Winhere Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Winhere Product Description

8.22.5 Winhere Recent Development

8.23 AIRUI

8.23.1 AIRUI Corporation Information

8.23.2 AIRUI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 AIRUI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 AIRUI Product Description

8.23.5 AIRUI Recent Development

8.24 JAC

8.24.1 JAC Corporation Information

8.24.2 JAC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 JAC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 JAC Product Description

8.24.5 JAC Recent Development

8.25 Laizhou Sanli

8.25.1 Laizhou Sanli Corporation Information

8.25.2 Laizhou Sanli Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 Laizhou Sanli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Laizhou Sanli Product Description

8.25.5 Laizhou Sanli Recent Development

8.26 Xiangyang Juxin

8.26.1 Xiangyang Juxin Corporation Information

8.26.2 Xiangyang Juxin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 Xiangyang Juxin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Xiangyang Juxin Product Description

8.26.5 Xiangyang Juxin Recent Development

10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Car Drum Brakes Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Car Drum Brakes Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

11 Car Drum Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Car Drum Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Car Drum Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Car Drum Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Car Drum Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Car Drum Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Car Drum Brakes Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Car Drum Brakes Sales Channels

11.2.2 Car Drum Brakes Distributors

11.3 Car Drum Brakes Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Car Drum Brakes Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

