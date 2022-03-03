Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Growth Factors, Region Analysis and Forecast To 2028 | Roche, Lifescan, BD

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Capillary Blood Collection Needle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Capillary Blood Collection Needle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Capillary Blood Collection Needle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Capillary Blood Collection Needle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Capillary Blood Collection Needle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Capillary Blood Collection Needle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Roche, Lifescan, BD, Ascensia, Abbott, B. Braun, ARKRAY, Terumo, I-SENS, Nipro, Omron, AgaMatrix, Smiths Medical, Sarstedt, Sinocare, Yicheng, Yuwell, Greiner Bio One

Market Segmentation by Product:

Safety Lancets

Ordinary Lancets



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cholesterol Tests

Glucose Tests

Others



The Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Capillary Blood Collection Needle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Capillary Blood Collection Needle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Product Introduction

1.2 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Industry Trends

1.5.2 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Drivers

1.5.3 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Challenges

1.5.4 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Safety Lancets

2.1.2 Ordinary Lancets

2.2 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cholesterol Tests

3.1.2 Glucose Tests

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Capillary Blood Collection Needle in 2021

4.2.3 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Capillary Blood Collection Needle Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Capillary Blood Collection Needle Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Capillary Blood Collection Needle Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Roche

7.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

7.1.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Roche Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Roche Capillary Blood Collection Needle Products Offered

7.1.5 Roche Recent Development

7.2 Lifescan

7.2.1 Lifescan Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lifescan Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lifescan Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lifescan Capillary Blood Collection Needle Products Offered

7.2.5 Lifescan Recent Development

7.3 BD

7.3.1 BD Corporation Information

7.3.2 BD Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BD Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BD Capillary Blood Collection Needle Products Offered

7.3.5 BD Recent Development

7.4 Ascensia

7.4.1 Ascensia Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ascensia Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ascensia Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ascensia Capillary Blood Collection Needle Products Offered

7.4.5 Ascensia Recent Development

7.5 Abbott

7.5.1 Abbott Corporation Information

7.5.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Abbott Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Abbott Capillary Blood Collection Needle Products Offered

7.5.5 Abbott Recent Development

7.6 B. Braun

7.6.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

7.6.2 B. Braun Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 B. Braun Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 B. Braun Capillary Blood Collection Needle Products Offered

7.6.5 B. Braun Recent Development

7.7 ARKRAY

7.7.1 ARKRAY Corporation Information

7.7.2 ARKRAY Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ARKRAY Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ARKRAY Capillary Blood Collection Needle Products Offered

7.7.5 ARKRAY Recent Development

7.8 Terumo

7.8.1 Terumo Corporation Information

7.8.2 Terumo Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Terumo Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Terumo Capillary Blood Collection Needle Products Offered

7.8.5 Terumo Recent Development

7.9 I-SENS

7.9.1 I-SENS Corporation Information

7.9.2 I-SENS Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 I-SENS Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 I-SENS Capillary Blood Collection Needle Products Offered

7.9.5 I-SENS Recent Development

7.10 Nipro

7.10.1 Nipro Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nipro Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nipro Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nipro Capillary Blood Collection Needle Products Offered

7.10.5 Nipro Recent Development

7.11 Omron

7.11.1 Omron Corporation Information

7.11.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Omron Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Omron Capillary Blood Collection Needle Products Offered

7.11.5 Omron Recent Development

7.12 AgaMatrix

7.12.1 AgaMatrix Corporation Information

7.12.2 AgaMatrix Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 AgaMatrix Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 AgaMatrix Products Offered

7.12.5 AgaMatrix Recent Development

7.13 Smiths Medical

7.13.1 Smiths Medical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Smiths Medical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Smiths Medical Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Smiths Medical Products Offered

7.13.5 Smiths Medical Recent Development

7.14 Sarstedt

7.14.1 Sarstedt Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sarstedt Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sarstedt Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sarstedt Products Offered

7.14.5 Sarstedt Recent Development

7.15 Sinocare

7.15.1 Sinocare Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sinocare Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Sinocare Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sinocare Products Offered

7.15.5 Sinocare Recent Development

7.16 Yicheng

7.16.1 Yicheng Corporation Information

7.16.2 Yicheng Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Yicheng Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Yicheng Products Offered

7.16.5 Yicheng Recent Development

7.17 Yuwell

7.17.1 Yuwell Corporation Information

7.17.2 Yuwell Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Yuwell Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Yuwell Products Offered

7.17.5 Yuwell Recent Development

7.18 Greiner Bio One

7.18.1 Greiner Bio One Corporation Information

7.18.2 Greiner Bio One Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Greiner Bio One Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Greiner Bio One Products Offered

7.18.5 Greiner Bio One Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Distributors

8.3 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Production Mode & Process

8.4 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Sales Channels

8.4.2 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Distributors

8.5 Capillary Blood Collection Needle Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

