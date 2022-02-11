Canvas Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2028 | Whaleys Bradford, Serena & Lily, Dimension Polyant

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Canvas Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Canvas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Canvas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Canvas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Canvas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Canvas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Canvas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Whaleys Bradford, Serena & Lily, Dimension Polyant, Contender Sailcloth, Bainbridge International, Challenge Sailcloth, Doyle, British Millerain, IYU Sailcloth, Mazu Sailcloth, Mack Sails

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plain Canvas

Duck Canvas



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tent

Luggage Fabric

Automotive Fabric

Apparel

Other



The Canvas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Canvas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Canvas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Canvas Market Overview

1.1 Canvas Product Overview

1.2 Canvas Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plain Canvas

1.2.2 Duck Canvas

1.3 Global Canvas Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Canvas Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Canvas Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Canvas Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Canvas Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Canvas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Canvas Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Canvas Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Canvas Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Canvas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Canvas Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Canvas Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Canvas Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Canvas Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Canvas Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Canvas Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Canvas Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Canvas Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Canvas Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Canvas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Canvas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Canvas Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Canvas Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Canvas as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Canvas Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Canvas Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Canvas Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Canvas Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Canvas Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Canvas Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Canvas Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Canvas Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Canvas Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Canvas Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Canvas Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Canvas Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Canvas by Application

4.1 Canvas Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Tent

4.1.2 Luggage Fabric

4.1.3 Automotive Fabric

4.1.4 Apparel

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Canvas Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Canvas Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Canvas Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Canvas Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Canvas Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Canvas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Canvas Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Canvas Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Canvas Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Canvas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Canvas Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Canvas Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Canvas Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Canvas Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Canvas Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Canvas by Country

5.1 North America Canvas Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Canvas Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Canvas Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Canvas Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Canvas Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Canvas Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Canvas by Country

6.1 Europe Canvas Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Canvas Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Canvas Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Canvas Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Canvas Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Canvas Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Canvas by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Canvas Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Canvas Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Canvas Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Canvas Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Canvas Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Canvas Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Canvas by Country

8.1 Latin America Canvas Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Canvas Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Canvas Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Canvas Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Canvas Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Canvas Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Canvas by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Canvas Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Canvas Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Canvas Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Canvas Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Canvas Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Canvas Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Canvas Business

10.1 Whaleys Bradford

10.1.1 Whaleys Bradford Corporation Information

10.1.2 Whaleys Bradford Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Whaleys Bradford Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Whaleys Bradford Canvas Products Offered

10.1.5 Whaleys Bradford Recent Development

10.2 Serena & Lily

10.2.1 Serena & Lily Corporation Information

10.2.2 Serena & Lily Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Serena & Lily Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Serena & Lily Canvas Products Offered

10.2.5 Serena & Lily Recent Development

10.3 Dimension Polyant

10.3.1 Dimension Polyant Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dimension Polyant Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Dimension Polyant Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Dimension Polyant Canvas Products Offered

10.3.5 Dimension Polyant Recent Development

10.4 Contender Sailcloth

10.4.1 Contender Sailcloth Corporation Information

10.4.2 Contender Sailcloth Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Contender Sailcloth Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Contender Sailcloth Canvas Products Offered

10.4.5 Contender Sailcloth Recent Development

10.5 Bainbridge International

10.5.1 Bainbridge International Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bainbridge International Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bainbridge International Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Bainbridge International Canvas Products Offered

10.5.5 Bainbridge International Recent Development

10.6 Challenge Sailcloth

10.6.1 Challenge Sailcloth Corporation Information

10.6.2 Challenge Sailcloth Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Challenge Sailcloth Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Challenge Sailcloth Canvas Products Offered

10.6.5 Challenge Sailcloth Recent Development

10.7 Doyle

10.7.1 Doyle Corporation Information

10.7.2 Doyle Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Doyle Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Doyle Canvas Products Offered

10.7.5 Doyle Recent Development

10.8 British Millerain

10.8.1 British Millerain Corporation Information

10.8.2 British Millerain Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 British Millerain Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 British Millerain Canvas Products Offered

10.8.5 British Millerain Recent Development

10.9 IYU Sailcloth

10.9.1 IYU Sailcloth Corporation Information

10.9.2 IYU Sailcloth Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 IYU Sailcloth Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 IYU Sailcloth Canvas Products Offered

10.9.5 IYU Sailcloth Recent Development

10.10 Mazu Sailcloth

10.10.1 Mazu Sailcloth Corporation Information

10.10.2 Mazu Sailcloth Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Mazu Sailcloth Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Mazu Sailcloth Canvas Products Offered

10.10.5 Mazu Sailcloth Recent Development

10.11 Mack Sails

10.11.1 Mack Sails Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mack Sails Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mack Sails Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Mack Sails Canvas Products Offered

10.11.5 Mack Sails Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Canvas Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Canvas Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Canvas Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Canvas Industry Trends

11.4.2 Canvas Market Drivers

11.4.3 Canvas Market Challenges

11.4.4 Canvas Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Canvas Distributors

12.3 Canvas Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

