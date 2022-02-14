Canvas Market 2022 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2028 | Whaleys Bradford, Serena & Lily, Dimension Polyant

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Canvas Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Canvas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Canvas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Canvas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Canvas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Canvas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Canvas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Whaleys Bradford, Serena & Lily, Dimension Polyant, Contender Sailcloth, Bainbridge International, Challenge Sailcloth, Doyle, British Millerain, IYU Sailcloth, Mazu Sailcloth, Mack Sails

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plain Canvas

Duck Canvas



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tent

Luggage Fabric

Automotive Fabric

Apparel

Other



The Canvas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Canvas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Canvas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Canvas Product Introduction

1.2 Global Canvas Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Canvas Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Canvas Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Canvas Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Canvas Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Canvas Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Canvas Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Canvas in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Canvas Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Canvas Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Canvas Industry Trends

1.5.2 Canvas Market Drivers

1.5.3 Canvas Market Challenges

1.5.4 Canvas Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Canvas Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Plain Canvas

2.1.2 Duck Canvas

2.2 Global Canvas Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Canvas Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Canvas Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Canvas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Canvas Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Canvas Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Canvas Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Canvas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Canvas Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Tent

3.1.2 Luggage Fabric

3.1.3 Automotive Fabric

3.1.4 Apparel

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Canvas Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Canvas Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Canvas Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Canvas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Canvas Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Canvas Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Canvas Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Canvas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Canvas Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Canvas Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Canvas Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Canvas Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Canvas Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Canvas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Canvas Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Canvas Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Canvas in 2021

4.2.3 Global Canvas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Canvas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Canvas Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Canvas Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Canvas Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Canvas Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Canvas Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Canvas Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Canvas Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Canvas Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Canvas Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Canvas Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Canvas Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Canvas Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Canvas Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Canvas Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Canvas Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Canvas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Canvas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Canvas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Canvas Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Canvas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Canvas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Canvas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Canvas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Canvas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Canvas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Whaleys Bradford

7.1.1 Whaleys Bradford Corporation Information

7.1.2 Whaleys Bradford Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Whaleys Bradford Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Whaleys Bradford Canvas Products Offered

7.1.5 Whaleys Bradford Recent Development

7.2 Serena & Lily

7.2.1 Serena & Lily Corporation Information

7.2.2 Serena & Lily Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Serena & Lily Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Serena & Lily Canvas Products Offered

7.2.5 Serena & Lily Recent Development

7.3 Dimension Polyant

7.3.1 Dimension Polyant Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dimension Polyant Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dimension Polyant Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dimension Polyant Canvas Products Offered

7.3.5 Dimension Polyant Recent Development

7.4 Contender Sailcloth

7.4.1 Contender Sailcloth Corporation Information

7.4.2 Contender Sailcloth Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Contender Sailcloth Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Contender Sailcloth Canvas Products Offered

7.4.5 Contender Sailcloth Recent Development

7.5 Bainbridge International

7.5.1 Bainbridge International Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bainbridge International Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bainbridge International Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bainbridge International Canvas Products Offered

7.5.5 Bainbridge International Recent Development

7.6 Challenge Sailcloth

7.6.1 Challenge Sailcloth Corporation Information

7.6.2 Challenge Sailcloth Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Challenge Sailcloth Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Challenge Sailcloth Canvas Products Offered

7.6.5 Challenge Sailcloth Recent Development

7.7 Doyle

7.7.1 Doyle Corporation Information

7.7.2 Doyle Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Doyle Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Doyle Canvas Products Offered

7.7.5 Doyle Recent Development

7.8 British Millerain

7.8.1 British Millerain Corporation Information

7.8.2 British Millerain Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 British Millerain Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 British Millerain Canvas Products Offered

7.8.5 British Millerain Recent Development

7.9 IYU Sailcloth

7.9.1 IYU Sailcloth Corporation Information

7.9.2 IYU Sailcloth Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 IYU Sailcloth Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 IYU Sailcloth Canvas Products Offered

7.9.5 IYU Sailcloth Recent Development

7.10 Mazu Sailcloth

7.10.1 Mazu Sailcloth Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mazu Sailcloth Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mazu Sailcloth Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mazu Sailcloth Canvas Products Offered

7.10.5 Mazu Sailcloth Recent Development

7.11 Mack Sails

7.11.1 Mack Sails Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mack Sails Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mack Sails Canvas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mack Sails Canvas Products Offered

7.11.5 Mack Sails Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Canvas Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Canvas Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Canvas Distributors

8.3 Canvas Production Mode & Process

8.4 Canvas Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Canvas Sales Channels

8.4.2 Canvas Distributors

8.5 Canvas Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”