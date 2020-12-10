Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market 2020: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2026 | Survitec Group, Grabner, Nookie Ranger

“

The report titled Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Survitec Group, Grabner, Nookie Ranger, Eval, Typhoon, Peakuk, Burke, Stearns, Aquadesign, Baltic, Palm, RTM Kayaks (ROTOMOD), HIKO sport, NRS, Yak Paddling

Market Segmentation by Product: Lifejackets

Ring & horseshoe buoys

Boat cushions



Market Segmentation by Application: Offshore

Near Shore



The Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids market?

Table of Contents:

1 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Overview

1.1 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Product Scope

1.2 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Lifejackets

1.2.3 Ring & horseshoe buoys

1.2.4 Boat cushions

1.3 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Offshore

1.3.3 Near Shore

1.4 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids as of 2019)

3.4 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Business

12.1 Survitec Group

12.1.1 Survitec Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Survitec Group Business Overview

12.1.3 Survitec Group Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Survitec Group Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.1.5 Survitec Group Recent Development

12.2 Grabner

12.2.1 Grabner Corporation Information

12.2.2 Grabner Business Overview

12.2.3 Grabner Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Grabner Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.2.5 Grabner Recent Development

12.3 Nookie Ranger

12.3.1 Nookie Ranger Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nookie Ranger Business Overview

12.3.3 Nookie Ranger Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nookie Ranger Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.3.5 Nookie Ranger Recent Development

12.4 Eval

12.4.1 Eval Corporation Information

12.4.2 Eval Business Overview

12.4.3 Eval Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Eval Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.4.5 Eval Recent Development

12.5 Typhoon

12.5.1 Typhoon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Typhoon Business Overview

12.5.3 Typhoon Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Typhoon Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.5.5 Typhoon Recent Development

12.6 Peakuk

12.6.1 Peakuk Corporation Information

12.6.2 Peakuk Business Overview

12.6.3 Peakuk Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Peakuk Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.6.5 Peakuk Recent Development

12.7 Burke

12.7.1 Burke Corporation Information

12.7.2 Burke Business Overview

12.7.3 Burke Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Burke Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.7.5 Burke Recent Development

12.8 Stearns

12.8.1 Stearns Corporation Information

12.8.2 Stearns Business Overview

12.8.3 Stearns Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Stearns Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.8.5 Stearns Recent Development

12.9 Aquadesign

12.9.1 Aquadesign Corporation Information

12.9.2 Aquadesign Business Overview

12.9.3 Aquadesign Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Aquadesign Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.9.5 Aquadesign Recent Development

12.10 Baltic

12.10.1 Baltic Corporation Information

12.10.2 Baltic Business Overview

12.10.3 Baltic Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Baltic Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.10.5 Baltic Recent Development

12.11 Palm

12.11.1 Palm Corporation Information

12.11.2 Palm Business Overview

12.11.3 Palm Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Palm Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.11.5 Palm Recent Development

12.12 RTM Kayaks (ROTOMOD)

12.12.1 RTM Kayaks (ROTOMOD) Corporation Information

12.12.2 RTM Kayaks (ROTOMOD) Business Overview

12.12.3 RTM Kayaks (ROTOMOD) Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 RTM Kayaks (ROTOMOD) Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.12.5 RTM Kayaks (ROTOMOD) Recent Development

12.13 HIKO sport

12.13.1 HIKO sport Corporation Information

12.13.2 HIKO sport Business Overview

12.13.3 HIKO sport Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 HIKO sport Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.13.5 HIKO sport Recent Development

12.14 NRS

12.14.1 NRS Corporation Information

12.14.2 NRS Business Overview

12.14.3 NRS Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 NRS Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.14.5 NRS Recent Development

12.15 Yak Paddling

12.15.1 Yak Paddling Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yak Paddling Business Overview

12.15.3 Yak Paddling Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Yak Paddling Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Products Offered

12.15.5 Yak Paddling Recent Development

13 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids

13.4 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Distributors List

14.3 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Trends

15.2 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Challenges

15.4 Canoes and Kayak Buoyancy Aids Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”