Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026 | AIRE, BIC Sport, HYSIDE

The report titled Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AIRE, BIC Sport, HYSIDE, NRS, SOTAR, AIRHEAD, Aqua Marina, Ocean Kayak, Malibu Kayaks, Rave Sports, Vanguard Inflatables

Market Segmentation by Product: Canoes and Kayaks

Accessories



Market Segmentation by Application: Sporting Goods Retailers

Department Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Retailers



The Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Canoes and Kayaks

1.2.3 Accessories

1.3 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Sporting Goods Retailers

1.3.3 Department Stores

1.3.4 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.3.5 Online Retailers

1.4 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Business

12.1 AIRE

12.1.1 AIRE Corporation Information

12.1.2 AIRE Business Overview

12.1.3 AIRE Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 AIRE Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 AIRE Recent Development

12.2 BIC Sport

12.2.1 BIC Sport Corporation Information

12.2.2 BIC Sport Business Overview

12.2.3 BIC Sport Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BIC Sport Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 BIC Sport Recent Development

12.3 HYSIDE

12.3.1 HYSIDE Corporation Information

12.3.2 HYSIDE Business Overview

12.3.3 HYSIDE Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 HYSIDE Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 HYSIDE Recent Development

12.4 NRS

12.4.1 NRS Corporation Information

12.4.2 NRS Business Overview

12.4.3 NRS Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 NRS Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 NRS Recent Development

12.5 SOTAR

12.5.1 SOTAR Corporation Information

12.5.2 SOTAR Business Overview

12.5.3 SOTAR Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 SOTAR Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 SOTAR Recent Development

12.6 AIRHEAD

12.6.1 AIRHEAD Corporation Information

12.6.2 AIRHEAD Business Overview

12.6.3 AIRHEAD Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 AIRHEAD Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 AIRHEAD Recent Development

12.7 Aqua Marina

12.7.1 Aqua Marina Corporation Information

12.7.2 Aqua Marina Business Overview

12.7.3 Aqua Marina Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Aqua Marina Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Aqua Marina Recent Development

12.8 Ocean Kayak

12.8.1 Ocean Kayak Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ocean Kayak Business Overview

12.8.3 Ocean Kayak Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ocean Kayak Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Ocean Kayak Recent Development

12.9 Malibu Kayaks

12.9.1 Malibu Kayaks Corporation Information

12.9.2 Malibu Kayaks Business Overview

12.9.3 Malibu Kayaks Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Malibu Kayaks Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Malibu Kayaks Recent Development

12.10 Rave Sports

12.10.1 Rave Sports Corporation Information

12.10.2 Rave Sports Business Overview

12.10.3 Rave Sports Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Rave Sports Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Rave Sports Recent Development

12.11 Vanguard Inflatables

12.11.1 Vanguard Inflatables Corporation Information

12.11.2 Vanguard Inflatables Business Overview

12.11.3 Vanguard Inflatables Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Vanguard Inflatables Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 Vanguard Inflatables Recent Development

13 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment

13.4 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Distributors List

14.3 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Trends

15.2 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

