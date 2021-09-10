Canned Glass Packaging Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Owens-Illinois, Verallia, Ardagh Glass Group

“
The report titled Global Canned Glass Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Canned Glass Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Canned Glass Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Canned Glass Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Canned Glass Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Canned Glass Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Canned Glass Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Canned Glass Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Canned Glass Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Canned Glass Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Canned Glass Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Canned Glass Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Owens-Illinois, Verallia, Ardagh Glass Group, Vidrala, BA Vidro, Vetropack, Wiegand Glass, Zignago Vetro, Stölzle Glas Group, HNGIL, Nihon Yamamura, Allied Glass, Bormioli Luigi
Market Segmentation by Product:
100g
200g
500g
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Canned Food
Canned Fruits
Other
The Canned Glass Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Canned Glass Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Canned Glass Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Canned Glass Packaging market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Canned Glass Packaging industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Canned Glass Packaging market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Canned Glass Packaging market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Canned Glass Packaging market?
Table of Contents:
1 Canned Glass Packaging Market Overview
1.1 Canned Glass Packaging Product Overview
1.2 Canned Glass Packaging Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 100g
1.2.2 200g
1.2.3 500g
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Canned Glass Packaging Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Canned Glass Packaging Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Canned Glass Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Canned Glass Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Canned Glass Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Canned Glass Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Canned Glass Packaging Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Canned Glass Packaging Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Canned Glass Packaging Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Canned Glass Packaging Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Canned Glass Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Canned Glass Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Canned Glass Packaging Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Canned Glass Packaging Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Canned Glass Packaging as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Canned Glass Packaging Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Canned Glass Packaging Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Canned Glass Packaging Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Canned Glass Packaging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Canned Glass Packaging Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Canned Glass Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Canned Glass Packaging by Application
4.1 Canned Glass Packaging Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Canned Food
4.1.2 Canned Fruits
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global Canned Glass Packaging Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Canned Glass Packaging Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Canned Glass Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Canned Glass Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Canned Glass Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Canned Glass Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Canned Glass Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Canned Glass Packaging by Country
5.1 North America Canned Glass Packaging Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Canned Glass Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Canned Glass Packaging by Country
6.1 Europe Canned Glass Packaging Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Canned Glass Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Canned Glass Packaging by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Canned Glass Packaging Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Canned Glass Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Canned Glass Packaging by Country
8.1 Latin America Canned Glass Packaging Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Canned Glass Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Canned Glass Packaging by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Canned Glass Packaging Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Canned Glass Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Canned Glass Packaging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Canned Glass Packaging Business
10.1 Owens-Illinois
10.1.1 Owens-Illinois Corporation Information
10.1.2 Owens-Illinois Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Owens-Illinois Canned Glass Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Owens-Illinois Canned Glass Packaging Products Offered
10.1.5 Owens-Illinois Recent Development
10.2 Verallia
10.2.1 Verallia Corporation Information
10.2.2 Verallia Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Verallia Canned Glass Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Verallia Canned Glass Packaging Products Offered
10.2.5 Verallia Recent Development
10.3 Ardagh Glass Group
10.3.1 Ardagh Glass Group Corporation Information
10.3.2 Ardagh Glass Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Ardagh Glass Group Canned Glass Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Ardagh Glass Group Canned Glass Packaging Products Offered
10.3.5 Ardagh Glass Group Recent Development
10.4 Vidrala
10.4.1 Vidrala Corporation Information
10.4.2 Vidrala Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Vidrala Canned Glass Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Vidrala Canned Glass Packaging Products Offered
10.4.5 Vidrala Recent Development
10.5 BA Vidro
10.5.1 BA Vidro Corporation Information
10.5.2 BA Vidro Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 BA Vidro Canned Glass Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 BA Vidro Canned Glass Packaging Products Offered
10.5.5 BA Vidro Recent Development
10.6 Vetropack
10.6.1 Vetropack Corporation Information
10.6.2 Vetropack Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Vetropack Canned Glass Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Vetropack Canned Glass Packaging Products Offered
10.6.5 Vetropack Recent Development
10.7 Wiegand Glass
10.7.1 Wiegand Glass Corporation Information
10.7.2 Wiegand Glass Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Wiegand Glass Canned Glass Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Wiegand Glass Canned Glass Packaging Products Offered
10.7.5 Wiegand Glass Recent Development
10.8 Zignago Vetro
10.8.1 Zignago Vetro Corporation Information
10.8.2 Zignago Vetro Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Zignago Vetro Canned Glass Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Zignago Vetro Canned Glass Packaging Products Offered
10.8.5 Zignago Vetro Recent Development
10.9 Stölzle Glas Group
10.9.1 Stölzle Glas Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Stölzle Glas Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Stölzle Glas Group Canned Glass Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Stölzle Glas Group Canned Glass Packaging Products Offered
10.9.5 Stölzle Glas Group Recent Development
10.10 HNGIL
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Canned Glass Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 HNGIL Canned Glass Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 HNGIL Recent Development
10.11 Nihon Yamamura
10.11.1 Nihon Yamamura Corporation Information
10.11.2 Nihon Yamamura Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Nihon Yamamura Canned Glass Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Nihon Yamamura Canned Glass Packaging Products Offered
10.11.5 Nihon Yamamura Recent Development
10.12 Allied Glass
10.12.1 Allied Glass Corporation Information
10.12.2 Allied Glass Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Allied Glass Canned Glass Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Allied Glass Canned Glass Packaging Products Offered
10.12.5 Allied Glass Recent Development
10.13 Bormioli Luigi
10.13.1 Bormioli Luigi Corporation Information
10.13.2 Bormioli Luigi Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Bormioli Luigi Canned Glass Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Bormioli Luigi Canned Glass Packaging Products Offered
10.13.5 Bormioli Luigi Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Canned Glass Packaging Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Canned Glass Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Canned Glass Packaging Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Canned Glass Packaging Distributors
12.3 Canned Glass Packaging Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
