Cannabis Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2027|Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Cannabis Science Inc. (US)

The global Cannabis market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Cannabis market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Cannabis market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Cannabis market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

Request a Sample of this report at:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2381257/global-cannabis-market

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Cannabis Market Research Report: :, Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Cannabis Science Inc. (US), Aphria Inc. (Canada), Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, NuLeaf Naturals Competitive Landscape The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Cannabis market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Cannabis industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Cannabismanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Cannabis industry.

Global Cannabis Market Segment By Type:

:, Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Cannabis Science Inc. (US), Aphria Inc. (Canada), Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, NuLeaf Naturals Competitive Landscape The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Cannabis market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Global Cannabis Market Segment By Application:

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used primarily for medical or recreational purposes. Cannabis is a tall plant with a stiff upright stem, which is used as a drug and is being legalized for its medical usage. The report contains an analysis of the various parameters of the cannabis market. The study includes the major types of cannabis popular in the market and their market shares. The report presents wide-range analysis of the market share, size, and trends in the cannabis market. The market operates at B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the consumer level. The global Cannabis market size is projected to reach US$ 26800 million by 2026, from US$ 10230 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on Cannabis volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cannabis market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Cannabis Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Cannabis Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Cannabis Market:

Regions Covered in the Global Cannabis Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Cannabis market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Enquire Customization in The Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2381257/global-cannabis-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cannabis industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cannabis market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cannabis market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cannabis market?

Get Full Report In your Inbox within 24 Hours at USD(2900):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/56aea7bd3c160926e9272017761ff4ed,0,1,global-cannabis-market

Table of Contents

1 Cannabis Market Overview 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cannabis 1.2 Cannabis Segment by Type 1.2.1 Global Cannabis Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026) 1.2.2 Flower 1.2.3 Concentrates 1.3 Cannabis Segment by Application 1.3.1 Cannabis Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026) 1.3.2 Medical 1.3.3 Recreational 1.4 Global Cannabis Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 1.4.1 Global Cannabis Revenue 2015-2026 1.4.2 Global Cannabis Sales 2015-2026 1.4.3 Cannabis Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Cannabis Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.3 Global Cannabis Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 2.4 Manufacturers Cannabis Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 2.5 Cannabis Market Competitive Situation and Trends 2.5.1 Cannabis Market Concentration Rate 2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue 2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Cannabis Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 3.1 Global Cannabis Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020 3.2 Global Cannabis Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3.3 North America Cannabis Market Facts & Figures by Country 3.3.1 North America Cannabis Sales by Country 3.3.2 North America Cannabis Sales by Country 3.3.3 U.S. 3.3.4 Canada 3.4 Europe Cannabis Market Facts & Figures by Country 3.4.1 Europe Cannabis Sales by Country 3.4.2 Europe Cannabis Sales by Country 3.4.3 Germany 3.4.4 France 3.4.5 U.K. 3.4.6 Italy 3.4.7 Russia 3.5 Asia Pacific Cannabis Market Facts & Figures by Region 3.5.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Sales by Region 3.5.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Sales by Region 3.5.3 China 3.5.4 Japan 3.5.5 South Korea 3.5.6 India 3.5.7 Australia 3.5.8 Taiwan 3.5.9 Indonesia 3.5.10 Thailand 3.5.11 Malaysia 3.5.12 Philippines 3.5.13 Vietnam 3.6 Latin America Cannabis Market Facts & Figures by Country 3.6.1 Latin America Cannabis Sales by Country 3.6.2 Latin America Cannabis Sales by Country 3.6.3 Mexico 3.6.4 Brazil 3.6.5 Argentina 3.7 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Market Facts & Figures by Country 3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales by Country 3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales by Country 3.7.3 Turkey 3.7.4 Saudi Arabia 3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Cannabis Historic Market Analysis by Type 4.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 4.3 Global Cannabis Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020) 4.4 Global Cannabis Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Cannabis Historic Market Analysis by Application 5.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 5.3 Global Cannabis Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis Business 6.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) 6.1.1 Corporation Information 6.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Description, Business Overview 6.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Products Offered 6.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Recent Development 6.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) 6.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information 6.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Description, Business Overview 6.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.2.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Products Offered 6.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Recent Development 6.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) 6.3.1 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Corporation Information 6.3.2 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Description, Business Overview 6.3.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.3.4 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Products Offered 6.3.5 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Recent Development 6.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada) 6.4.1 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information 6.4.2 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Description, Business Overview 6.4.3 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.4.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Products Offered 6.4.5 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Recent Development 6.5 Medical Marijuana 6.5.1 Medical Marijuana Corporation Information 6.5.2 Medical Marijuana Description, Business Overview 6.5.3 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.5.4 Medical Marijuana Products Offered 6.5.5 Medical Marijuana Recent Development 6.6 Mentor Capital 6.6.1 Mentor Capital Corporation Information 6.6.2 Mentor Capital Description, Business Overview 6.6.3 Mentor Capital Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.6.4 Mentor Capital Products Offered 6.6.5 Mentor Capital Recent Development 6.7 CBD American Shaman 6.6.1 CBD American Shaman Corporation Information 6.6.2 CBD American Shaman Description, Business Overview 6.6.3 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.4.4 CBD American Shaman Products Offered 6.7.5 CBD American Shaman Recent Development 6.8 CV Sciences 6.8.1 CV Sciences Corporation Information 6.8.2 CV Sciences Description, Business Overview 6.8.3 CV Sciences Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.8.4 CV Sciences Products Offered 6.8.5 CV Sciences Recent Development 6.9 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES 6.9.1 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Corporation Information 6.9.2 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Description, Business Overview 6.9.3 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.9.4 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Products Offered 6.9.5 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Recent Development 6.10 IRIE CBD 6.10.1 IRIE CBD Corporation Information 6.10.2 IRIE CBD Description, Business Overview 6.10.3 IRIE CBD Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.10.4 IRIE CBD Products Offered 6.10.5 IRIE CBD Recent Development 6.11 Meadow Care 6.11.1 Meadow Care Corporation Information 6.11.2 Meadow Care Cannabis Description, Business Overview 6.11.3 Meadow Care Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.11.4 Meadow Care Products Offered 6.11.5 Meadow Care Recent Development 6.12 Pharmahemp 6.12.1 Pharmahemp Corporation Information 6.12.2 Pharmahemp Cannabis Description, Business Overview 6.12.3 Pharmahemp Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.12.4 Pharmahemp Products Offered 6.12.5 Pharmahemp Recent Development 6.13 Terra Tech 6.13.1 Terra Tech Corporation Information 6.13.2 Terra Tech Cannabis Description, Business Overview 6.13.3 Terra Tech Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.13.4 Terra Tech Products Offered 6.13.5 Terra Tech Recent Development 6.14 NuLeaf Naturals 6.14.1 NuLeaf Naturals Corporation Information 6.14.2 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Description, Business Overview 6.14.3 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 6.14.4 NuLeaf Naturals Products Offered 6.14.5 NuLeaf Naturals Recent Development 7 Cannabis Manufacturing Cost Analysis 7.1 Cannabis Key Raw Materials Analysis 7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cannabis 7.4 Cannabis Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 8.1 Marketing Channel 8.2 Cannabis Distributors List 8.3 Cannabis Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast 10.1 Global Cannabis Market Estimates and Projections by Type 10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cannabis by Type (2021-2026) 10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis by Type (2021-2026) 10.2 Cannabis Market Estimates and Projections by Application 10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cannabis by Application (2021-2026) 10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis by Application (2021-2026) 10.3 Cannabis Market Estimates and Projections by Region 10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cannabis by Region (2021-2026) 10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

About Us

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.