Cannabis Market 2022-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth| Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Cannabis Science Inc. (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Cannabis market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Cannabis market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Cannabis market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Cannabis market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Cannabis market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Cannabis market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Cannabis market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cannabis Market Research Report: , Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Cannabis Science Inc. (US), Aphria Inc. (Canada), Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, NuLeaf Naturals
Global Cannabis Market by Type: The, Flower, Concentrates
Global Cannabis Market by Application: Medical, Recreational
The global Cannabis market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Cannabis market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Cannabis market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Cannabis market.
Key Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Cannabis market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Cannabis market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Cannabis market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Cannabis market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Cannabis market growth and competition?
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Cannabis Market Overview
1.1 Cannabis Product Overview
1.2 Cannabis Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Flower
1.2.2 Concentrates
1.3 Global Cannabis Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Cannabis Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Cannabis Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Cannabis Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Cannabis Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Cannabis Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Cannabis Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cannabis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Cannabis Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Cannabis Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cannabis Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cannabis as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Cannabis Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Cannabis Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Cannabis Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Cannabis Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Cannabis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Cannabis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Cannabis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Cannabis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Cannabis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Cannabis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Cannabis by Application
4.1 Cannabis Segment by Application
4.1.1 Medical
4.1.2 Recreational
4.2 Global Cannabis Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Cannabis Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Cannabis Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Cannabis Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Cannabis by Application
4.5.2 Europe Cannabis by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Cannabis by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis by Application 5 North America Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis Business
10.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)
10.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Corporation Information
10.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Products Offered
10.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Recent Development
10.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)
10.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information
10.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Recent Development
10.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US)
10.3.1 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Corporation Information
10.3.2 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Products Offered
10.3.5 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Recent Development
10.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada)
10.4.1 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information
10.4.2 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Products Offered
10.4.5 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Recent Development
10.5 Medical Marijuana
10.5.1 Medical Marijuana Corporation Information
10.5.2 Medical Marijuana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Products Offered
10.5.5 Medical Marijuana Recent Development
10.6 Mentor Capital
10.6.1 Mentor Capital Corporation Information
10.6.2 Mentor Capital Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Mentor Capital Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Mentor Capital Cannabis Products Offered
10.6.5 Mentor Capital Recent Development
10.7 CBD American Shaman
10.7.1 CBD American Shaman Corporation Information
10.7.2 CBD American Shaman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Products Offered
10.7.5 CBD American Shaman Recent Development
10.8 CV Sciences
10.8.1 CV Sciences Corporation Information
10.8.2 CV Sciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 CV Sciences Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 CV Sciences Cannabis Products Offered
10.8.5 CV Sciences Recent Development
10.9 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES
10.9.1 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Corporation Information
10.9.2 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Products Offered
10.9.5 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Recent Development
10.10 IRIE CBD
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Cannabis Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 IRIE CBD Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 IRIE CBD Recent Development
10.11 Meadow Care
10.11.1 Meadow Care Corporation Information
10.11.2 Meadow Care Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Meadow Care Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Meadow Care Cannabis Products Offered
10.11.5 Meadow Care Recent Development
10.12 Pharmahemp
10.12.1 Pharmahemp Corporation Information
10.12.2 Pharmahemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Pharmahemp Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Pharmahemp Cannabis Products Offered
10.12.5 Pharmahemp Recent Development
10.13 Terra Tech
10.13.1 Terra Tech Corporation Information
10.13.2 Terra Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Terra Tech Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Terra Tech Cannabis Products Offered
10.13.5 Terra Tech Recent Development
10.14 NuLeaf Naturals
10.14.1 NuLeaf Naturals Corporation Information
10.14.2 NuLeaf Naturals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Products Offered
10.14.5 NuLeaf Naturals Recent Development 11 Cannabis Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Cannabis Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Cannabis Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
