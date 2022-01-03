Cannabis Market 2022-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth| Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Cannabis Science Inc. (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Cannabis market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Cannabis market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Cannabis market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Cannabis market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Cannabis market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1609448/global-cannabis-market

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Cannabis market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Cannabis market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cannabis Market Research Report: , Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Cannabis Science Inc. (US), Aphria Inc. (Canada), Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, NuLeaf Naturals

Global Cannabis Market by Type: The, Flower, Concentrates

Global Cannabis Market by Application: Medical, Recreational

The global Cannabis market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Cannabis market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Cannabis market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Cannabis market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Cannabis market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Cannabis market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Cannabis market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Cannabis market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Cannabis market growth and competition?

Request for customization in Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1609448/global-cannabis-market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Cannabis Market Overview

1.1 Cannabis Product Overview

1.2 Cannabis Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flower

1.2.2 Concentrates

1.3 Global Cannabis Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Cannabis Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Cannabis Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Cannabis Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Cannabis Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cannabis Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cannabis Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Cannabis Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cannabis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cannabis Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cannabis Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cannabis Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cannabis as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Cannabis Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Cannabis Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cannabis Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cannabis Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Cannabis Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Cannabis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Cannabis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Cannabis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Cannabis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Cannabis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Cannabis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Cannabis by Application

4.1 Cannabis Segment by Application

4.1.1 Medical

4.1.2 Recreational

4.2 Global Cannabis Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Cannabis Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cannabis Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Cannabis Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Cannabis by Application

4.5.2 Europe Cannabis by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Cannabis by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis by Application 5 North America Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Cannabis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis Business

10.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

10.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Products Offered

10.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Recent Development

10.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

10.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Recent Development

10.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US)

10.3.1 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Products Offered

10.3.5 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Recent Development

10.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada)

10.4.1 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Products Offered

10.4.5 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Recent Development

10.5 Medical Marijuana

10.5.1 Medical Marijuana Corporation Information

10.5.2 Medical Marijuana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Products Offered

10.5.5 Medical Marijuana Recent Development

10.6 Mentor Capital

10.6.1 Mentor Capital Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mentor Capital Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Mentor Capital Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Mentor Capital Cannabis Products Offered

10.6.5 Mentor Capital Recent Development

10.7 CBD American Shaman

10.7.1 CBD American Shaman Corporation Information

10.7.2 CBD American Shaman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Products Offered

10.7.5 CBD American Shaman Recent Development

10.8 CV Sciences

10.8.1 CV Sciences Corporation Information

10.8.2 CV Sciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 CV Sciences Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 CV Sciences Cannabis Products Offered

10.8.5 CV Sciences Recent Development

10.9 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

10.9.1 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Corporation Information

10.9.2 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Products Offered

10.9.5 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Recent Development

10.10 IRIE CBD

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cannabis Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 IRIE CBD Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 IRIE CBD Recent Development

10.11 Meadow Care

10.11.1 Meadow Care Corporation Information

10.11.2 Meadow Care Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Meadow Care Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Meadow Care Cannabis Products Offered

10.11.5 Meadow Care Recent Development

10.12 Pharmahemp

10.12.1 Pharmahemp Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pharmahemp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Pharmahemp Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Pharmahemp Cannabis Products Offered

10.12.5 Pharmahemp Recent Development

10.13 Terra Tech

10.13.1 Terra Tech Corporation Information

10.13.2 Terra Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Terra Tech Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Terra Tech Cannabis Products Offered

10.13.5 Terra Tech Recent Development

10.14 NuLeaf Naturals

10.14.1 NuLeaf Naturals Corporation Information

10.14.2 NuLeaf Naturals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Products Offered

10.14.5 NuLeaf Naturals Recent Development 11 Cannabis Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cannabis Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cannabis Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

“