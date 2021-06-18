Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027- Canopy Growth Corporation, American Premium Water, Heineken

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Los Angeles, United State, –– The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Manufacturers of Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market are: Canopy Growth Corporation, American Premium Water, Heineken, Sprig, Phivida Holdings, Love Hemp Water, HYBT, Alkaline Water Company, Molson Coors Brewing

Market Segmentation:

The report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market by Type Segments:

Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market by Application Segments:

Offline Channel, Online Channel

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Cannabis-Infused Beverage market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Key Questions Answered:

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market in 2027?

Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market?

Which application could show the best growth in the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market?

What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in the future?

Which players will lead the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market in the coming years?

Which region will gain the largest share of the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market?

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the value chain, production, consumption, sales, and opportunities in the global Cannabis-Infused Beverage market. Market players can also use it to get useful recommendations and suggestions from market experts and knowledgeable industry analysts.

Table of Contents:

1 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Overview

1.1 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Product Overview

1.2 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Alcoholic Beverages

1.2.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

1.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cannabis-Infused Beverage Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Cannabis-Infused Beverage Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cannabis-Infused Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cannabis-Infused Beverage as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cannabis-Infused Beverage Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage by Application

4.1 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Offline Channel

4.1.2 Online Channel

4.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Cannabis-Infused Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage by Country

5.1 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage by Country

6.1 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage by Country

8.1 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis-Infused Beverage Business

10.1 Canopy Growth Corporation

10.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

10.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

10.2 American Premium Water

10.2.1 American Premium Water Corporation Information

10.2.2 American Premium Water Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 American Premium Water Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

10.2.5 American Premium Water Recent Development

10.3 Heineken

10.3.1 Heineken Corporation Information

10.3.2 Heineken Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Heineken Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Heineken Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

10.3.5 Heineken Recent Development

10.4 Sprig

10.4.1 Sprig Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sprig Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sprig Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sprig Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

10.4.5 Sprig Recent Development

10.5 Phivida Holdings

10.5.1 Phivida Holdings Corporation Information

10.5.2 Phivida Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Phivida Holdings Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Phivida Holdings Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

10.5.5 Phivida Holdings Recent Development

10.6 Love Hemp Water

10.6.1 Love Hemp Water Corporation Information

10.6.2 Love Hemp Water Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Love Hemp Water Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Love Hemp Water Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

10.6.5 Love Hemp Water Recent Development

10.7 HYBT

10.7.1 HYBT Corporation Information

10.7.2 HYBT Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 HYBT Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 HYBT Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

10.7.5 HYBT Recent Development

10.8 Alkaline Water Company

10.8.1 Alkaline Water Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 Alkaline Water Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Alkaline Water Company Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Alkaline Water Company Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

10.8.5 Alkaline Water Company Recent Development

10.9 Molson Coors Brewing

10.9.1 Molson Coors Brewing Corporation Information

10.9.2 Molson Coors Brewing Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Molson Coors Brewing Cannabis-Infused Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Molson Coors Brewing Cannabis-Infused Beverage Products Offered

10.9.5 Molson Coors Brewing Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Distributors

12.3 Cannabis-Infused Beverage Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

