Cannabis Extraction Market Introducing New Industry Dynamics Through Swot Analysis 2021|Recreational, Medical, Medical is the moist widly usage which has about 58% market share in 2018.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Cannabis Extraction market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Cannabis Extraction Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Cannabis Extraction market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Each segment of the global Cannabis Extraction market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Cannabis Extraction market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Cannabis Extraction market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global Cannabis Extraction market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global Cannabis Extraction Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Cannabis Extraction market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Cannabis Extraction market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report: Recreational, Medical, Medical is the moist widly usage which has about 58% market share in 2018.

Global Cannabis Extraction Market: Type Segments: Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction, Ethanol Extraction, Hydrocarbon Extraction, Solvent-less Extraction, Others, The ethanol extraction and hydrocarbon extraction are two of the most potential segmental markets for United States cannabis extraction in the world.

Global Cannabis Extraction Market: Application Segments: Recreational, Medical, Medical is the moist widly usage which has about 58% market share in 2018. By Region, North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E By Company, Trulieve, Curaleaf, MedMen, Green Thumb Industries, Cresco Labs, Harvest House of Cannabis, Columbia Care, Acreage Holdings, Halo, Planet 13

Global Cannabis Extraction Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Cannabis Extraction market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Cannabis Extraction market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Cannabis Extraction market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Cannabis Extraction market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Cannabis Extraction market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Cannabis Extraction market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Cannabis Extraction market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents

1 Cannabis Extraction Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cannabis Extraction

1.2 Cannabis Extraction Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction

1.2.3 Ethanol Extraction

1.2.4 Hydrocarbon Extraction

1.2.5 Solvent-less Extraction

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Cannabis Extraction Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cannabis Extraction Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Recreational

1.3.3 Medical

1.4 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Cannabis Extraction Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Cannabis Extraction Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cannabis Extraction Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Cannabis Extraction Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cannabis Extraction Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Cannabis Extraction Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Cannabis Extraction Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extraction Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Cannabis Extraction Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Cannabis Extraction Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Trulieve

6.1.1 Trulieve Corporation Information

6.1.2 Trulieve Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Trulieve Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Trulieve Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Trulieve Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Curaleaf

6.2.1 Curaleaf Corporation Information

6.2.2 Curaleaf Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Curaleaf Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Curaleaf Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Curaleaf Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 MedMen

6.3.1 MedMen Corporation Information

6.3.2 MedMen Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 MedMen Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 MedMen Product Portfolio

6.3.5 MedMen Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Green Thumb Industries

6.4.1 Green Thumb Industries Corporation Information

6.4.2 Green Thumb Industries Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Green Thumb Industries Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Green Thumb Industries Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Green Thumb Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Cresco Labs

6.5.1 Cresco Labs Corporation Information

6.5.2 Cresco Labs Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Cresco Labs Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Cresco Labs Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Cresco Labs Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Harvest House of Cannabis

6.6.1 Harvest House of Cannabis Corporation Information

6.6.2 Harvest House of Cannabis Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Harvest House of Cannabis Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Harvest House of Cannabis Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Harvest House of Cannabis Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Columbia Care

6.6.1 Columbia Care Corporation Information

6.6.2 Columbia Care Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Columbia Care Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Columbia Care Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Columbia Care Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Acreage Holdings

6.8.1 Acreage Holdings Corporation Information

6.8.2 Acreage Holdings Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Acreage Holdings Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Acreage Holdings Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Acreage Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Halo

6.9.1 Halo Corporation Information

6.9.2 Halo Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Halo Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Halo Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Halo Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Planet 13

6.10.1 Planet 13 Corporation Information

6.10.2 Planet 13 Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Planet 13 Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Planet 13 Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Planet 13 Recent Developments/Updates 7 Cannabis Extraction Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Cannabis Extraction Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cannabis Extraction

7.4 Cannabis Extraction Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Cannabis Extraction Distributors List

8.3 Cannabis Extraction Customers 9 Cannabis Extraction Market Dynamics

9.1 Cannabis Extraction Industry Trends

9.2 Cannabis Extraction Growth Drivers

9.3 Cannabis Extraction Market Challenges

9.4 Cannabis Extraction Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Cannabis Extraction Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cannabis Extraction by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis Extraction by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Cannabis Extraction Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cannabis Extraction by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis Extraction by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Cannabis Extraction Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cannabis Extraction by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis Extraction by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

