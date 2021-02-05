Cannabis Extraction Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026|Trulieve, Curaleaf, MedMen

The global Cannabis Extraction market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Cannabis Extraction market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Cannabis Extraction Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Cannabis Extraction market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Cannabis Extraction market.

Key companies operating in the global Cannabis Extraction market include: Trulieve, Curaleaf, MedMen, Green Thumb Industries, Cresco Labs, Harvest House of Cannabis, Columbia Care, Acreage Holdings, Halo, Planet 13 ,

Leading players of the global Cannabis Extraction market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Cannabis Extraction market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Cannabis Extraction market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Cannabis Extraction market.

Cannabis Extraction Market Leading Players

Cannabis Extraction Segmentation by Product

, Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction, Ethanol Extraction, Hydrocarbon Extraction, Solvent-less Extraction, Others, The ethanol extraction and hydrocarbon extraction are two of the most potential segmental markets for United States cannabis extraction in the world.,

Cannabis Extraction Segmentation by Application

, Recreational, Medical, Medical is the moist widly usage which has about 58% market share in 2018.,

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Cannabis Extraction market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Cannabis Extraction market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Cannabis Extraction market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Cannabis Extraction market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Cannabis Extraction market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cannabis Extraction market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

Table of Contents 1 Cannabis Extraction Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cannabis Extraction

1.2 Cannabis Extraction Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction

1.2.3 Ethanol Extraction

1.2.4 Hydrocarbon Extraction

1.2.5 Solvent-less Extraction

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Cannabis Extraction Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cannabis Extraction Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Recreational

1.3.3 Medical

1.4 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Cannabis Extraction Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Cannabis Extraction Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Cannabis Extraction Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cannabis Extraction Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis Extraction Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Cannabis Extraction Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extraction Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extraction Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Cannabis Extraction Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Cannabis Extraction Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis Extraction Business

6.1 Trulieve

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Trulieve Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Trulieve Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Trulieve Products Offered

6.1.5 Trulieve Recent Development

6.2 Curaleaf

6.2.1 Curaleaf Cannabis Extraction Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Curaleaf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Curaleaf Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Curaleaf Products Offered

6.2.5 Curaleaf Recent Development

6.3 MedMen

6.3.1 MedMen Cannabis Extraction Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 MedMen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 MedMen Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 MedMen Products Offered

6.3.5 MedMen Recent Development

6.4 Green Thumb Industries

6.4.1 Green Thumb Industries Cannabis Extraction Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Green Thumb Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Green Thumb Industries Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Green Thumb Industries Products Offered

6.4.5 Green Thumb Industries Recent Development

6.5 Cresco Labs

6.5.1 Cresco Labs Cannabis Extraction Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Cresco Labs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Cresco Labs Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Cresco Labs Products Offered

6.5.5 Cresco Labs Recent Development

6.6 Harvest House of Cannabis

6.6.1 Harvest House of Cannabis Cannabis Extraction Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Harvest House of Cannabis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Harvest House of Cannabis Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Harvest House of Cannabis Products Offered

6.6.5 Harvest House of Cannabis Recent Development

6.7 Columbia Care

6.6.1 Columbia Care Cannabis Extraction Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Columbia Care Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Columbia Care Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Columbia Care Products Offered

6.7.5 Columbia Care Recent Development

6.8 Acreage Holdings

6.8.1 Acreage Holdings Cannabis Extraction Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Acreage Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Acreage Holdings Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Acreage Holdings Products Offered

6.8.5 Acreage Holdings Recent Development

6.9 Halo

6.9.1 Halo Cannabis Extraction Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Halo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Halo Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Halo Products Offered

6.9.5 Halo Recent Development

6.10 Planet 13

6.10.1 Planet 13 Cannabis Extraction Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Planet 13 Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Planet 13 Cannabis Extraction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Planet 13 Products Offered

6.10.5 Planet 13 Recent Development 7 Cannabis Extraction Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Cannabis Extraction Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cannabis Extraction

7.4 Cannabis Extraction Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Cannabis Extraction Distributors List

8.3 Cannabis Extraction Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cannabis Extraction by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis Extraction by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Cannabis Extraction Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cannabis Extraction by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis Extraction by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Cannabis Extraction Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cannabis Extraction by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis Extraction by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Cannabis Extraction Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Cannabis Extraction Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extraction Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

