Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition Tracking And Global Market Insights 2020-2026 | Precision, Capna Systems, Eden Labs

The report titled Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cannabis Extraction Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cannabis Extraction Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Precision, Capna Systems, Eden Labs, Apeks Supercritical, extraktLAB, Cedarstone Industry, MediPharm Lab, Integrated Extraction, Dragonfly Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product: Supercritical CO2 Extraction Machine

Ethanol Extraction Machine

Hydrocarbon Extraction Machine

Solvent-less Extraction Machine

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Recreational Cannabis

Medical Cannabis



The Cannabis Extraction Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cannabis Extraction Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cannabis Extraction Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cannabis Extraction Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Overview

1.1 Cannabis Extraction Machines Product Overview

1.2 Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Supercritical CO2 Extraction Machine

1.2.2 Ethanol Extraction Machine

1.2.3 Hydrocarbon Extraction Machine

1.2.4 Solvent-less Extraction Machine

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Cannabis Extraction Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cannabis Extraction Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cannabis Extraction Machines as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Extraction Machines Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Extraction Machines Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines by Application

4.1 Cannabis Extraction Machines Segment by Application

4.1.1 Recreational Cannabis

4.1.2 Medical Cannabis

4.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cannabis Extraction Machines Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Cannabis Extraction Machines by Application

4.5.2 Europe Cannabis Extraction Machines by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Extraction Machines by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Machines by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Machines by Application

5 North America Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Machines Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis Extraction Machines Business

10.1 Precision

10.1.1 Precision Corporation Information

10.1.2 Precision Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Precision Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Precision Cannabis Extraction Machines Products Offered

10.1.5 Precision Recent Developments

10.2 Capna Systems

10.2.1 Capna Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Capna Systems Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Capna Systems Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Precision Cannabis Extraction Machines Products Offered

10.2.5 Capna Systems Recent Developments

10.3 Eden Labs

10.3.1 Eden Labs Corporation Information

10.3.2 Eden Labs Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Eden Labs Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Eden Labs Cannabis Extraction Machines Products Offered

10.3.5 Eden Labs Recent Developments

10.4 Apeks Supercritical

10.4.1 Apeks Supercritical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Apeks Supercritical Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Apeks Supercritical Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Apeks Supercritical Cannabis Extraction Machines Products Offered

10.4.5 Apeks Supercritical Recent Developments

10.5 extraktLAB

10.5.1 extraktLAB Corporation Information

10.5.2 extraktLAB Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 extraktLAB Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 extraktLAB Cannabis Extraction Machines Products Offered

10.5.5 extraktLAB Recent Developments

10.6 Cedarstone Industry

10.6.1 Cedarstone Industry Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cedarstone Industry Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Cedarstone Industry Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cedarstone Industry Cannabis Extraction Machines Products Offered

10.6.5 Cedarstone Industry Recent Developments

10.7 MediPharm Lab

10.7.1 MediPharm Lab Corporation Information

10.7.2 MediPharm Lab Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 MediPharm Lab Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 MediPharm Lab Cannabis Extraction Machines Products Offered

10.7.5 MediPharm Lab Recent Developments

10.8 Integrated Extraction

10.8.1 Integrated Extraction Corporation Information

10.8.2 Integrated Extraction Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Integrated Extraction Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Integrated Extraction Cannabis Extraction Machines Products Offered

10.8.5 Integrated Extraction Recent Developments

10.9 Dragonfly Technologies

10.9.1 Dragonfly Technologies Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dragonfly Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Dragonfly Technologies Cannabis Extraction Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Dragonfly Technologies Cannabis Extraction Machines Products Offered

10.9.5 Dragonfly Technologies Recent Developments

11 Cannabis Extraction Machines Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cannabis Extraction Machines Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cannabis Extraction Machines Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Cannabis Extraction Machines Industry Trends

11.4.2 Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Drivers

11.4.3 Cannabis Extraction Machines Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

