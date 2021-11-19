Cannabis Cultivation Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2027-Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Maricann

Complete study of the global Cannabis Cultivation market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cannabis Cultivation industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cannabis Cultivation production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
Post-covid-19 Outlook
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Crude Product
Fashioning Cannabis Cultivation
Segment by Application
Medical
Legal Edible
Other
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Maricann, Tilray, GW Pharmaceuticals, Tikun Olam, Cannabis Sativa Cannabis Cultivation
Enquire For Customization In the Report:
Frequently Asked Questions
- Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- How is the competitive scenario of the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- Which are the key factors aiding the Automotive Leather Upholstery market growth?
- Which are the prominent players in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- Which region holds the maximum share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Leather Upholstery market during the forecast period?
- Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- What key trends are likely to emerge in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market in the coming years?
- What will be the Automotive Leather Upholstery market size by 2027?
- Which company held the largest share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
1.1 Cannabis Cultivation Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Cannabis Cultivation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Crude Product
1.4.3 Fashioning
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Medical
1.5.3 Legal Edible
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cannabis Cultivation Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cannabis Cultivation Industry
1.6.1.1 Cannabis Cultivation Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Cannabis Cultivation Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Cannabis Cultivation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Cannabis Cultivation Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Cannabis Cultivation Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Cannabis Cultivation Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Cannabis Cultivation Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Cannabis Cultivation Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Cannabis Cultivation Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Cannabis Cultivation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Cannabis Cultivation Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Cannabis Cultivation Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Cannabis Cultivation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cannabis Cultivation Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Cannabis Cultivation Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Cannabis Cultivation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Cannabis Cultivation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Cannabis Cultivation Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Cultivation Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Cannabis Cultivation Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Cannabis Cultivation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Cannabis Cultivation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Cannabis Cultivation Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Cannabis Cultivation Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Cannabis Cultivation Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Cannabis Cultivation Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Cannabis Cultivation Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Cannabis Cultivation by Country
6.1.1 North America Cannabis Cultivation Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Cannabis Cultivation Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Cannabis Cultivation Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Cannabis Cultivation Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cannabis Cultivation by Country
7.1.1 Europe Cannabis Cultivation Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Cannabis Cultivation Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Cannabis Cultivation Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Cannabis Cultivation Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Cultivation by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Cultivation Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Cultivation Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Cultivation Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Cannabis Cultivation Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Cannabis Cultivation by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Cultivation Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Cultivation Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Cannabis Cultivation Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Cannabis Cultivation Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Cultivation by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Cultivation Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Cultivation Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Cultivation Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Cultivation Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Canopy Growth Corporation
11.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information
11.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Cultivation Products Offered
11.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development
11.2 Aphria
11.2.1 Aphria Corporation Information
11.2.2 Aphria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Aphria Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Aphria Cannabis Cultivation Products Offered
11.2.5 Aphria Recent Development
11.3 Aurora Cannabis
11.3.1 Aurora Cannabis Corporation Information
11.3.2 Aurora Cannabis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Aurora Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Aurora Cannabis Cannabis Cultivation Products Offered
11.3.5 Aurora Cannabis Recent Development
11.4 Maricann
11.4.1 Maricann Corporation Information
11.4.2 Maricann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Maricann Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Maricann Cannabis Cultivation Products Offered
11.4.5 Maricann Recent Development
11.5 Tilray
11.5.1 Tilray Corporation Information
11.5.2 Tilray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Tilray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Tilray Cannabis Cultivation Products Offered
11.5.5 Tilray Recent Development
11.6 GW Pharmaceuticals
11.6.1 GW Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
11.6.2 GW Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 GW Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 GW Pharmaceuticals Cannabis Cultivation Products Offered
11.6.5 GW Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
11.7 Tikun Olam
11.7.1 Tikun Olam Corporation Information
11.7.2 Tikun Olam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Tikun Olam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Tikun Olam Cannabis Cultivation Products Offered
11.7.5 Tikun Olam Recent Development
11.8 Cannabis Sativa
11.8.1 Cannabis Sativa Corporation Information
11.8.2 Cannabis Sativa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Cannabis Sativa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Cannabis Sativa Cannabis Cultivation Products Offered
11.8.5 Cannabis Sativa Recent Development
12.1 Cannabis Cultivation Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Cannabis Cultivation Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Cannabis Cultivation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Cannabis Cultivation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Cannabis Cultivation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Cannabis Cultivation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Cultivation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Cultivation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Cannabis Cultivation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Cannabis Cultivation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Cultivation Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Cultivation Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Cultivation Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis Cultivation Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Cannabis Cultivation Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
