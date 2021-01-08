Cannabis Beverages Market is Set to Boom by Top Vendors Like- New Age Beverages Corporation, The Alkaline Water Company, Phivida Holdings Inc., Koios Beverage Corporation, VCC Brand, Dixie Brands Inc., Keef Brand, Hexo Corp, Aphria, Canopy Growth Cannabis Beverages

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Cannabis Beverages Market Insights and Forecast to 2027“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cannabis Beverages market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cannabis Beverages market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Cannabis Beverages market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

New Age Beverages Corporation, The Alkaline Water Company, Phivida Holdings Inc., Koios Beverage Corporation, VCC Brand, Dixie Brands Inc., Keef Brand, Hexo Corp, Aphria, Canopy Growth Cannabis Beverages Market Segment by Product Type: Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic Cannabis Beverages Market Segment by Application: Cannabidiol (CBD)

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2588327/global-cannabis-beverages-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2588327/global-cannabis-beverages-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/d6804ee95bcecf3ba750bfb3f7b22777,0,1,global-cannabis-beverages-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cannabis Beverages market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cannabis Beverages market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cannabis Beverages industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cannabis Beverages market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cannabis Beverages market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cannabis Beverages market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cannabis Beverages Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Alcoholic

1.4.3 Non-Alcoholic

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cannabidiol (CBD)

1.3.3 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Cannabis Beverages Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Cannabis Beverages Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Cannabis Beverages Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Cannabis Beverages Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Cannabis Beverages Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Cannabis Beverages Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Cannabis Beverages Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Cannabis Beverages Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cannabis Beverages Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Cannabis Beverages Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Cannabis Beverages Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cannabis Beverages Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Cannabis Beverages Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Cannabis Beverages Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Cannabis Beverages Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 New Age Beverages Corporation

11.1.1 New Age Beverages Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 New Age Beverages Corporation Overview

11.1.3 New Age Beverages Corporation Cannabis Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 New Age Beverages Corporation Cannabis Beverages Product Description

11.1.5 New Age Beverages Corporation Related Developments

11.2 The Alkaline Water Company

11.2.1 The Alkaline Water Company Corporation Information

11.2.2 The Alkaline Water Company Overview

11.2.3 The Alkaline Water Company Cannabis Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 The Alkaline Water Company Cannabis Beverages Product Description

11.2.5 The Alkaline Water Company Related Developments

11.3 Phivida Holdings Inc.

11.3.1 Phivida Holdings Inc. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Phivida Holdings Inc. Overview

11.3.3 Phivida Holdings Inc. Cannabis Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Phivida Holdings Inc. Cannabis Beverages Product Description

11.3.5 Phivida Holdings Inc. Related Developments

11.4 Koios Beverage Corporation

11.4.1 Koios Beverage Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Koios Beverage Corporation Overview

11.4.3 Koios Beverage Corporation Cannabis Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Koios Beverage Corporation Cannabis Beverages Product Description

11.4.5 Koios Beverage Corporation Related Developments

11.5 VCC Brand

11.5.1 VCC Brand Corporation Information

11.5.2 VCC Brand Overview

11.5.3 VCC Brand Cannabis Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 VCC Brand Cannabis Beverages Product Description

11.5.5 VCC Brand Related Developments

11.6 Dixie Brands Inc.

11.6.1 Dixie Brands Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Dixie Brands Inc. Overview

11.6.3 Dixie Brands Inc. Cannabis Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Dixie Brands Inc. Cannabis Beverages Product Description

11.6.5 Dixie Brands Inc. Related Developments

11.7 Keef Brand

11.7.1 Keef Brand Corporation Information

11.7.2 Keef Brand Overview

11.7.3 Keef Brand Cannabis Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Keef Brand Cannabis Beverages Product Description

11.7.5 Keef Brand Related Developments

11.8 Hexo Corp

11.8.1 Hexo Corp Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hexo Corp Overview

11.8.3 Hexo Corp Cannabis Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Hexo Corp Cannabis Beverages Product Description

11.8.5 Hexo Corp Related Developments

11.9 Aphria

11.9.1 Aphria Corporation Information

11.9.2 Aphria Overview

11.9.3 Aphria Cannabis Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Aphria Cannabis Beverages Product Description

11.9.5 Aphria Related Developments

11.10 Canopy Growth

11.10.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Information

11.10.2 Canopy Growth Overview

11.10.3 Canopy Growth Cannabis Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Canopy Growth Cannabis Beverages Product Description

11.10.5 Canopy Growth Related Developments

11.1 New Age Beverages Corporation

11.1.1 New Age Beverages Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 New Age Beverages Corporation Overview

11.1.3 New Age Beverages Corporation Cannabis Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 New Age Beverages Corporation Cannabis Beverages Product Description

11.1.5 New Age Beverages Corporation Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Cannabis Beverages Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Cannabis Beverages Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Cannabis Beverages Production Mode & Process

12.4 Cannabis Beverages Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Cannabis Beverages Sales Channels

12.4.2 Cannabis Beverages Distributors

12.5 Cannabis Beverages Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Cannabis Beverages Industry Trends

13.2 Cannabis Beverages Market Drivers

13.3 Cannabis Beverages Market Challenges

13.4 Cannabis Beverages Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Cannabis Beverages Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.