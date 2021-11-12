Cannabis Beverages Market 2021| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027- New Age Beverages Corporation, The Alkaline Water Company, Phivida Holdings Inc.

Complete study of the global Cannabis Beverages market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cannabis Beverages industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cannabis Beverages production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic Segment by Application , Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: New Age Beverages Corporation, The Alkaline Water Company, Phivida Holdings Inc., Koios Beverage Corporation, VCC Brand, Dixie Brands Inc., Keef Brand, Hexo Corp, Aphria, Canopy Growth

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Alcoholic

1.2.3 Non-Alcoholic

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Cannabidiol (CBD)

1.3.3 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Cannabis Beverages Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Cannabis Beverages Industry Trends

2.5.1 Cannabis Beverages Market Trends

2.5.2 Cannabis Beverages Market Drivers

2.5.3 Cannabis Beverages Market Challenges

2.5.4 Cannabis Beverages Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Cannabis Beverages Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cannabis Beverages Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Cannabis Beverages by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Cannabis Beverages Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cannabis Beverages as of 2020)

3.4 Global Cannabis Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Beverages Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Beverages Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Beverages Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Cannabis Beverages Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Cannabis Beverages Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Cannabis Beverages Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Cannabis Beverages Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Cannabis Beverages Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Cannabis Beverages Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cannabis Beverages Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cannabis Beverages Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Cannabis Beverages Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Cannabis Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Cannabis Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Cannabis Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 New Age Beverages Corporation

11.1.1 New Age Beverages Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 New Age Beverages Corporation Overview

11.1.3 New Age Beverages Corporation Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 New Age Beverages Corporation Cannabis Beverages Products and Services

11.1.5 New Age Beverages Corporation Cannabis Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 New Age Beverages Corporation Recent Developments

11.2 The Alkaline Water Company

11.2.1 The Alkaline Water Company Corporation Information

11.2.2 The Alkaline Water Company Overview

11.2.3 The Alkaline Water Company Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 The Alkaline Water Company Cannabis Beverages Products and Services

11.2.5 The Alkaline Water Company Cannabis Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 The Alkaline Water Company Recent Developments

11.3 Phivida Holdings Inc.

11.3.1 Phivida Holdings Inc. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Phivida Holdings Inc. Overview

11.3.3 Phivida Holdings Inc. Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Phivida Holdings Inc. Cannabis Beverages Products and Services

11.3.5 Phivida Holdings Inc. Cannabis Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Phivida Holdings Inc. Recent Developments

11.4 Koios Beverage Corporation

11.4.1 Koios Beverage Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Koios Beverage Corporation Overview

11.4.3 Koios Beverage Corporation Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Koios Beverage Corporation Cannabis Beverages Products and Services

11.4.5 Koios Beverage Corporation Cannabis Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Koios Beverage Corporation Recent Developments

11.5 VCC Brand

11.5.1 VCC Brand Corporation Information

11.5.2 VCC Brand Overview

11.5.3 VCC Brand Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 VCC Brand Cannabis Beverages Products and Services

11.5.5 VCC Brand Cannabis Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 VCC Brand Recent Developments

11.6 Dixie Brands Inc.

11.6.1 Dixie Brands Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Dixie Brands Inc. Overview

11.6.3 Dixie Brands Inc. Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Dixie Brands Inc. Cannabis Beverages Products and Services

11.6.5 Dixie Brands Inc. Cannabis Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Dixie Brands Inc. Recent Developments

11.7 Keef Brand

11.7.1 Keef Brand Corporation Information

11.7.2 Keef Brand Overview

11.7.3 Keef Brand Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Keef Brand Cannabis Beverages Products and Services

11.7.5 Keef Brand Cannabis Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Keef Brand Recent Developments

11.8 Hexo Corp

11.8.1 Hexo Corp Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hexo Corp Overview

11.8.3 Hexo Corp Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Hexo Corp Cannabis Beverages Products and Services

11.8.5 Hexo Corp Cannabis Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Hexo Corp Recent Developments

11.9 Aphria

11.9.1 Aphria Corporation Information

11.9.2 Aphria Overview

11.9.3 Aphria Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Aphria Cannabis Beverages Products and Services

11.9.5 Aphria Cannabis Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Aphria Recent Developments

11.10 Canopy Growth

11.10.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Information

11.10.2 Canopy Growth Overview

11.10.3 Canopy Growth Cannabis Beverages Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Canopy Growth Cannabis Beverages Products and Services

11.10.5 Canopy Growth Cannabis Beverages SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Canopy Growth Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Cannabis Beverages Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Cannabis Beverages Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Cannabis Beverages Production Mode & Process

12.4 Cannabis Beverages Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Cannabis Beverages Sales Channels

12.4.2 Cannabis Beverages Distributors

12.5 Cannabis Beverages Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

