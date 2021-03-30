Candies Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027| The Hershey Company, Ferrara Candy Co, Mars Incorporated, Mondeléz International Inc

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Candies market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Candies market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Candies market. The authors of the report segment the global Candies market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Candies market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Candies market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Candies market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Candies market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Candies market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Candies report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

The Hershey Company, Ferrara Candy Co, Mars Incorporated, Mondeléz International Inc, DeMet’s Candy Co, Nestlé SA

Global Candies Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Candies market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Candies market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Candies market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Candies market.

Global Candies Market by Product

Chocolate Candies, Caramel Candies, Gummies, Hard Candies, Chewing Gums, Others

Global Candies Market by Application

Super/Hyper markets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Candies market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Candies market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Candies market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Candies Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Chocolate Candies

1.2.3 Caramel Candies

1.2.4 Gummies

1.2.5 Hard Candies

1.2.6 Chewing Gums

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Candies Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Super/Hyper markets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Online Stores

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Candies Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Candies Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Candies Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Candies Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Candies Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Candies Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Candies Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Candies Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Candies Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Candies Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Candies Industry Trends

2.5.1 Candies Market Trends

2.5.2 Candies Market Drivers

2.5.3 Candies Market Challenges

2.5.4 Candies Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Candies Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Candies Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Candies Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Candies Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Candies by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Candies Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Candies Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Candies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Candies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Candies as of 2020)

3.4 Global Candies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Candies Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Candies Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Candies Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Candies Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Candies Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Candies Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Candies Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Candies Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Candies Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Candies Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Candies Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Candies Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Candies Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Candies Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Candies Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Candies Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Candies Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Candies Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Candies Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Candies Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Candies Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Candies Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Candies Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Candies Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Candies Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Candies Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Candies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Candies Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Candies Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Candies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Candies Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Candies Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Candies Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Candies Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Candies Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Candies Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Candies Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Candies Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Candies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Candies Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Candies Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Candies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Candies Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Candies Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Candies Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Candies Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Candies Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Candies Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Candies Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Candies Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Candies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Candies Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Candies Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Candies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Candies Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Candies Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Candies Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Candies Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Candies Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Candies Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Candies Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Candies Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Candies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Candies Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Candies Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Candies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Candies Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Candies Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Candies Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Candies Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Candies Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Candies Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Candies Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Candies Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Candies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Candies Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Candies Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Candies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Candies Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Candies Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Candies Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 The Hershey Company

11.1.1 The Hershey Company Corporation Information

11.1.2 The Hershey Company Overview

11.1.3 The Hershey Company Candies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 The Hershey Company Candies Products and Services

11.1.5 The Hershey Company Candies SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 The Hershey Company Recent Developments

11.2 Ferrara Candy Co.

11.2.1 Ferrara Candy Co. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ferrara Candy Co. Overview

11.2.3 Ferrara Candy Co. Candies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Ferrara Candy Co. Candies Products and Services

11.2.5 Ferrara Candy Co. Candies SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Ferrara Candy Co. Recent Developments

11.3 Mars Incorporated

11.3.1 Mars Incorporated Corporation Information

11.3.2 Mars Incorporated Overview

11.3.3 Mars Incorporated Candies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Mars Incorporated Candies Products and Services

11.3.5 Mars Incorporated Candies SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Mars Incorporated Recent Developments

11.4 Mondeléz International Inc.

11.4.1 Mondeléz International Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mondeléz International Inc. Overview

11.4.3 Mondeléz International Inc. Candies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Mondeléz International Inc. Candies Products and Services

11.4.5 Mondeléz International Inc. Candies SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Mondeléz International Inc. Recent Developments

11.5 DeMet’s Candy Co.

11.5.1 DeMet’s Candy Co. Corporation Information

11.5.2 DeMet’s Candy Co. Overview

11.5.3 DeMet’s Candy Co. Candies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 DeMet’s Candy Co. Candies Products and Services

11.5.5 DeMet’s Candy Co. Candies SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 DeMet’s Candy Co. Recent Developments

11.6 Nestlé SA

11.6.1 Nestlé SA Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nestlé SA Overview

11.6.3 Nestlé SA Candies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Nestlé SA Candies Products and Services

11.6.5 Nestlé SA Candies SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Nestlé SA Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Candies Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Candies Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Candies Production Mode & Process

12.4 Candies Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Candies Sales Channels

12.4.2 Candies Distributors

12.5 Candies Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

