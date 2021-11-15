Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market by Product Type, End User and by Region-Trends and Forecast to 2027| 3SBio, 4D Pharma, Abbvie

Complete study of the global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Asset Purchase, Collaborative R&D, Joint Venture, Licensing, Other Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Segment by Application Pharmaceutical Industry, Biotechnology, Medical Care, Education and Research, Other Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: 3SBio, 4D Pharma, Abbvie, Abzena, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Agenus Bio, Ascension, Ascentage Pharma, Aslan Pharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Bavarian Nordic, Baxalta, Bayer, Cantargia, Apollomics, Chiome Bioscience, Clovis Oncology

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Asset Purchase

1.2.3 Collaborative R&D

1.2.4 Joint Venture

1.2.5 Licensing

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.3 Biotechnology

1.3.4 Medical Care

1.3.5 Education and Research

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Trends

2.3.2 Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Drivers

2.3.3 Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Challenges

2.3.4 Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Revenue

3.4 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Revenue in 2020

3.5 Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 3SBio

11.1.1 3SBio Company Details

11.1.2 3SBio Business Overview

11.1.3 3SBio Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.1.4 3SBio Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 3SBio Recent Development

11.2 4D Pharma

11.2.1 4D Pharma Company Details

11.2.2 4D Pharma Business Overview

11.2.3 4D Pharma Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.2.4 4D Pharma Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 4D Pharma Recent Development

11.3 Abbvie

11.3.1 Abbvie Company Details

11.3.2 Abbvie Business Overview

11.3.3 Abbvie Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.3.4 Abbvie Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Abbvie Recent Development

11.4 Abzena

11.4.1 Abzena Company Details

11.4.2 Abzena Business Overview

11.4.3 Abzena Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.4.4 Abzena Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Abzena Recent Development

11.5 Adaptive Biotechnologies

11.5.1 Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Details

11.5.2 Adaptive Biotechnologies Business Overview

11.5.3 Adaptive Biotechnologies Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.5.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Adaptive Biotechnologies Recent Development

11.6 Aeglea BioTherapeutics

11.6.1 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Details

11.6.2 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Business Overview

11.6.3 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.6.4 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Recent Development

11.7 Agenus Bio

11.7.1 Agenus Bio Company Details

11.7.2 Agenus Bio Business Overview

11.7.3 Agenus Bio Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.7.4 Agenus Bio Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Agenus Bio Recent Development

11.8 Ascension

11.8.1 Ascension Company Details

11.8.2 Ascension Business Overview

11.8.3 Ascension Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.8.4 Ascension Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Ascension Recent Development

11.9 Ascentage Pharma

11.9.1 Ascentage Pharma Company Details

11.9.2 Ascentage Pharma Business Overview

11.9.3 Ascentage Pharma Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.9.4 Ascentage Pharma Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Ascentage Pharma Recent Development

11.10 Aslan Pharma

11.10.1 Aslan Pharma Company Details

11.10.2 Aslan Pharma Business Overview

11.10.3 Aslan Pharma Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.10.4 Aslan Pharma Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Aslan Pharma Recent Development

11.11 Telix Pharmaceuticals

11.11.1 Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.11.2 Telix Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.11.3 Telix Pharmaceuticals Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.11.4 Telix Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Telix Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.12 Basilea Pharmaceutica

11.12.1 Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Details

11.12.2 Basilea Pharmaceutica Business Overview

11.12.3 Basilea Pharmaceutica Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.12.4 Basilea Pharmaceutica Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Basilea Pharmaceutica Recent Development

11.13 Bavarian Nordic

11.13.1 Bavarian Nordic Company Details

11.13.2 Bavarian Nordic Business Overview

11.13.3 Bavarian Nordic Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.13.4 Bavarian Nordic Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Bavarian Nordic Recent Development

11.14 Baxalta

11.14.1 Baxalta Company Details

11.14.2 Baxalta Business Overview

11.14.3 Baxalta Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.14.4 Baxalta Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Baxalta Recent Development

11.15 Bayer

11.15.1 Bayer Company Details

11.15.2 Bayer Business Overview

11.15.3 Bayer Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.15.4 Bayer Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Bayer Recent Development

11.16 Cantargia

11.16.1 Cantargia Company Details

11.16.2 Cantargia Business Overview

11.16.3 Cantargia Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.16.4 Cantargia Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Cantargia Recent Development

11.17 Apollomics

11.17.1 Apollomics Company Details

11.17.2 Apollomics Business Overview

11.17.3 Apollomics Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.17.4 Apollomics Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Apollomics Recent Development

11.18 Chiome Bioscience

11.18.1 Chiome Bioscience Company Details

11.18.2 Chiome Bioscience Business Overview

11.18.3 Chiome Bioscience Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.18.4 Chiome Bioscience Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Chiome Bioscience Recent Development

11.19 Clovis Oncology

11.19.1 Clovis Oncology Company Details

11.19.2 Clovis Oncology Business Overview

11.19.3 Clovis Oncology Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Introduction

11.19.4 Clovis Oncology Revenue in Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Business (2016-2021)

11.19.5 Clovis Oncology Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details