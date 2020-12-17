Cancer Biopsy Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2020-2026 | Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., ANGLE Plc

“

The Cancer Biopsy Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Cancer Biopsy report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Cancer Biopsy market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Cancer Biopsy specifications, and company profiles. The Cancer Biopsy study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Cancer Biopsy market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Cancer Biopsy industry over a defined period.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2354449/global-cancer-biopsy-market

Key Manufacturers of Cancer Biopsy Market include: Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., ANGLE Plc, Myriad Genetics, Hologic, Inc., Biocept, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher, Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd., GRAIL, Inc., Guardant Health, Exact Sciences Corporation, Freenome Holdings, Inc., Oncimmune, Chronix Biomedical, Inc., Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Cancer Biopsy Market Types include: Tissue Biopsies

Liquid Biopsies

Others



Cancer Biopsy Market Applications include: Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancers

Lung Cancers

Prostate Cancers

Skin Cancers

Blood Cancers

Kidney Cancers

Others



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Cancer Biopsy market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/2354449/global-cancer-biopsy-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Cancer Biopsy in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026].

There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026].

Request for customization in Report and get it within 24 hours in your inbox: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2354449/global-cancer-biopsy-market

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Tissue Biopsies

1.3.3 Liquid Biopsies

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Breast Cancer

1.4.3 Colorectal Cancer

1.4.4 Cervical Cancers

1.4.5 Lung Cancers

1.4.6 Prostate Cancers

1.4.7 Skin Cancers

1.4.8 Blood Cancers

1.4.9 Kidney Cancers

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Cancer Biopsy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cancer Biopsy Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cancer Biopsy Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Cancer Biopsy Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Cancer Biopsy Market Trends

2.3.2 Cancer Biopsy Market Drivers

2.3.3 Cancer Biopsy Market Challenges

2.3.4 Cancer Biopsy Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cancer Biopsy Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cancer Biopsy Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cancer Biopsy Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cancer Biopsy Revenue

3.4 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cancer Biopsy Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Cancer Biopsy Area Served

3.6 Key Players Cancer Biopsy Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Cancer Biopsy Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Cancer Biopsy Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cancer Biopsy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Cancer Biopsy Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cancer Biopsy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cancer Biopsy Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cancer Biopsy Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cancer Biopsy Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cancer Biopsy Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cancer Biopsy Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Qiagen N.V.

11.1.1 Qiagen N.V. Company Details

11.1.2 Qiagen N.V. Business Overview

11.1.3 Qiagen N.V. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.1.4 Qiagen N.V. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Qiagen N.V. Recent Development

11.2 Illumina, Inc.

11.2.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Illumina, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Illumina, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.2.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Development

11.3 ANGLE Plc

11.3.1 ANGLE Plc Company Details

11.3.2 ANGLE Plc Business Overview

11.3.3 ANGLE Plc Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.3.4 ANGLE Plc Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 ANGLE Plc Recent Development

11.4 Myriad Genetics

11.4.1 Myriad Genetics Company Details

11.4.2 Myriad Genetics Business Overview

11.4.3 Myriad Genetics Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.4.4 Myriad Genetics Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Development

11.5 Hologic, Inc.

11.5.1 Hologic, Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 Hologic, Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 Hologic, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.5.4 Hologic, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Hologic, Inc. Recent Development

11.6 Biocept, Inc.

11.6.1 Biocept, Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 Biocept, Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Biocept, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.6.4 Biocept, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Biocept, Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Recent Development

11.8 Danaher

11.8.1 Danaher Company Details

11.8.2 Danaher Business Overview

11.8.3 Danaher Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.8.4 Danaher Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Danaher Recent Development

11.9 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.

11.9.1 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Company Details

11.9.2 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Business Overview

11.9.3 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.9.4 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Recent Development

11.10 GRAIL, Inc.

11.10.1 GRAIL, Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 GRAIL, Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 GRAIL, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.10.4 GRAIL, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 GRAIL, Inc. Recent Development

11.11 Guardant Health

10.11.1 Guardant Health Company Details

10.11.2 Guardant Health Business Overview

10.11.3 Guardant Health Cancer Biopsy Introduction

10.11.4 Guardant Health Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Guardant Health Recent Development

11.12 Exact Sciences Corporation

10.12.1 Exact Sciences Corporation Company Details

10.12.2 Exact Sciences Corporation Business Overview

10.12.3 Exact Sciences Corporation Cancer Biopsy Introduction

10.12.4 Exact Sciences Corporation Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Exact Sciences Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Freenome Holdings, Inc.

10.13.1 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Company Details

10.13.2 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Business Overview

10.13.3 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

10.13.4 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Recent Development

11.14 Oncimmune

10.14.1 Oncimmune Company Details

10.14.2 Oncimmune Business Overview

10.14.3 Oncimmune Cancer Biopsy Introduction

10.14.4 Oncimmune Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Oncimmune Recent Development

11.15 Chronix Biomedical, Inc.

10.15.1 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Company Details

10.15.2 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Business Overview

10.15.3 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

10.15.4 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Recent Development

11.16 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

10.16.1 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Company Details

10.16.2 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Business Overview

10.16.3 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

10.16.4 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Recent Development

12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

