Cancer Biopsy Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2027 | Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc.

The report titled Global Cancer Biopsy Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cancer Biopsy market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cancer Biopsy market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cancer Biopsy market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cancer Biopsy market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cancer Biopsy report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cancer Biopsy report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cancer Biopsy market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cancer Biopsy market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cancer Biopsy market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cancer Biopsy market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cancer Biopsy market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., ANGLE Plc, Myriad Genetics, Hologic, Inc., Biocept, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher, Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd., GRAIL, Inc., Guardant Health, Exact Sciences Corporation, Freenome Holdings, Inc., Oncimmune, Chronix Biomedical, Inc., Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Tissue Biopsies

Liquid Biopsies

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancers

Lung Cancers

Prostate Cancers

Skin Cancers

Blood Cancers

Kidney Cancers

Others



The Cancer Biopsy Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cancer Biopsy market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cancer Biopsy market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cancer Biopsy market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cancer Biopsy industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cancer Biopsy market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cancer Biopsy market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cancer Biopsy market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Cancer Biopsy

1.1 Cancer Biopsy Market Overview

1.1.1 Cancer Biopsy Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cancer Biopsy Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Cancer Biopsy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cancer Biopsy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cancer Biopsy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Biopsy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Cancer Biopsy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cancer Biopsy Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Cancer Biopsy Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cancer Biopsy Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cancer Biopsy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Tissue Biopsies

2.5 Liquid Biopsies

2.6 Others

3 Cancer Biopsy Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cancer Biopsy Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cancer Biopsy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Breast Cancer

3.5 Colorectal Cancer

3.6 Cervical Cancers

3.7 Lung Cancers

3.8 Prostate Cancers

3.9 Skin Cancers

3.10 Blood Cancers

3.11 Kidney Cancers

3.12 Others

4 Global Cancer Biopsy Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cancer Biopsy as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cancer Biopsy Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cancer Biopsy Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cancer Biopsy Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cancer Biopsy Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Qiagen N.V.

5.1.1 Qiagen N.V. Profile

5.1.2 Qiagen N.V. Main Business

5.1.3 Qiagen N.V. Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Qiagen N.V. Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Qiagen N.V. Recent Developments

5.2 Illumina, Inc.

5.2.1 Illumina, Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Illumina, Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 Illumina, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Illumina, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 ANGLE Plc

5.5.1 ANGLE Plc Profile

5.3.2 ANGLE Plc Main Business

5.3.3 ANGLE Plc Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 ANGLE Plc Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Developments

5.4 Myriad Genetics

5.4.1 Myriad Genetics Profile

5.4.2 Myriad Genetics Main Business

5.4.3 Myriad Genetics Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Myriad Genetics Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Developments

5.5 Hologic, Inc.

5.5.1 Hologic, Inc. Profile

5.5.2 Hologic, Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 Hologic, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hologic, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Hologic, Inc. Recent Developments

5.6 Biocept, Inc.

5.6.1 Biocept, Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Biocept, Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Biocept, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Biocept, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Biocept, Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

5.7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Profile

5.7.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Main Business

5.7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Recent Developments

5.8 Danaher

5.8.1 Danaher Profile

5.8.2 Danaher Main Business

5.8.3 Danaher Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Danaher Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Danaher Recent Developments

5.9 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.

5.9.1 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Profile

5.9.2 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Main Business

5.9.3 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Recent Developments

5.10 GRAIL, Inc.

5.10.1 GRAIL, Inc. Profile

5.10.2 GRAIL, Inc. Main Business

5.10.3 GRAIL, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 GRAIL, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 GRAIL, Inc. Recent Developments

5.11 Guardant Health

5.11.1 Guardant Health Profile

5.11.2 Guardant Health Main Business

5.11.3 Guardant Health Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Guardant Health Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Guardant Health Recent Developments

5.12 Exact Sciences Corporation

5.12.1 Exact Sciences Corporation Profile

5.12.2 Exact Sciences Corporation Main Business

5.12.3 Exact Sciences Corporation Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Exact Sciences Corporation Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Exact Sciences Corporation Recent Developments

5.13 Freenome Holdings, Inc.

5.13.1 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Profile

5.13.2 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Main Business

5.13.3 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Recent Developments

5.14 Oncimmune

5.14.1 Oncimmune Profile

5.14.2 Oncimmune Main Business

5.14.3 Oncimmune Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Oncimmune Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Oncimmune Recent Developments

5.15 Chronix Biomedical, Inc.

5.15.1 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Profile

5.15.2 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Main Business

5.15.3 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Recent Developments

5.16 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

5.16.1 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Profile

5.16.2 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Main Business

5.16.3 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Cancer Biopsy Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Cancer Biopsy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Cancer Biopsy Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”