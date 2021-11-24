Camera Modules Market Size | Industry Report, 2027| LG Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Sharp

Complete study of the global Camera Modules market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Camera Modules industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Camera Modules production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Camera Modules industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Camera Modules manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Camera Modules industry.

Global Camera Modules Market Segment By Type:

In the modern dynamic world of technology, the camera modules are widely used in a range of applications such as consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, security & surveillance, automotive, and aerospace & defense. The consumer electronics market has impacted the camera modules market mostly owing to the usage of CCD and CMOS sensors-enabled camera modules. The demand for digital camera has reduced as smartphones enabled with camera are introduced in the market. Consumers are attracted toward smartphones which serve the purpose of both camera and phone. This market is experiencing a rapid shift in automotive applications, specifically in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). ADAS uses camera modules to enhance the driver's safety on the road by offering features such as parking assistance, lane-departure warning (LDW), and collision avoidance systems, all of which can help the car and the driver to gather information about the outside world. The APAC market for camera modules is growing rapidly as most of the camera modules manufacturers are located in APAC. Also, most of the demand for camera modules in APAC region is from the consumer electronics application including smartphones, tablet PCs, cameras, and others. With the inclusion of secondary camera in smartphones, the demand for camera modules is expected to multiply further. Around one-third of the global smartphone consumption is from India, China, and Japan, collectively. This is expected to drive the APAC camera modules market. Moreover, the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for the automotive application is also expected to boost the demand for camera modules in APAC.

Image Sensors

Lens

FPC

DSP

Others

Global Camera Modules Market Segment By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Security & Surveillance

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Camera Modules industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Camera Modules market include _, LG Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Sharp, Lite-On Technology, Cowell E Holdings, Partron, Sunny Optical Technology, Foxconn Electronics, Chicony Electronics, Toshiba