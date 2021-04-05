Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | General Pipe Cleaners, Pipehorn, Schonstedt Instrument Company

“

The report titled Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cable Locators & Pipe Locators report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2186806/global-cable-locators-amp-pipe-locators-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cable Locators & Pipe Locators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: General Pipe Cleaners, Pipehorn, Schonstedt Instrument Company, Geophysical Survey Systems, Leica Geosystem, GeoMax, Ridgid, RadioDetection, Tinsley Precision Instruments, Contretron, Vivax-Metrotech Corporation, Guideline Geo Company, Sensors & Software, Ditch Witch, Amprobe, Fisher Research Labs, Fuji Tecom, Subsite

Market Segmentation by Product: Active Location

Passive Location



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas Industry

Power Generation Industry

Cable and Telephone Companies

Water and Wastewater

Mass Transit and Rail Companies



The Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cable Locators & Pipe Locators industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2186806/global-cable-locators-amp-pipe-locators-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Active Location

1.3.3 Passive Location

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Oil & Gas Industry

1.4.3 Power Generation Industry

1.4.4 Cable and Telephone Companies

1.4.5 Water and Wastewater

1.4.6 Mass Transit and Rail Companies

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market Trends

2.3.2 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market Drivers

2.3.3 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market Challenges

2.3.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cable Locators & Pipe Locators as of 2019)

3.4 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 General Pipe Cleaners

8.1.1 General Pipe Cleaners Corporation Information

8.1.2 General Pipe Cleaners Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 General Pipe Cleaners Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.1.5 General Pipe Cleaners SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 General Pipe Cleaners Recent Developments

8.2 Pipehorn

8.2.1 Pipehorn Corporation Information

8.2.2 Pipehorn Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Pipehorn Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.2.5 Pipehorn SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Pipehorn Recent Developments

8.3 Schonstedt Instrument Company

8.3.1 Schonstedt Instrument Company Corporation Information

8.3.2 Schonstedt Instrument Company Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Schonstedt Instrument Company Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.3.5 Schonstedt Instrument Company SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Schonstedt Instrument Company Recent Developments

8.4 Geophysical Survey Systems

8.4.1 Geophysical Survey Systems Corporation Information

8.4.2 Geophysical Survey Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Geophysical Survey Systems Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.4.5 Geophysical Survey Systems SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Geophysical Survey Systems Recent Developments

8.5 Leica Geosystem

8.5.1 Leica Geosystem Corporation Information

8.5.2 Leica Geosystem Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Leica Geosystem Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.5.5 Leica Geosystem SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Leica Geosystem Recent Developments

8.6 GeoMax

8.6.1 GeoMax Corporation Information

8.6.2 GeoMax Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 GeoMax Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.6.5 GeoMax SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 GeoMax Recent Developments

8.7 Ridgid

8.7.1 Ridgid Corporation Information

8.7.2 Ridgid Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Ridgid Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.7.5 Ridgid SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Ridgid Recent Developments

8.8 RadioDetection

8.8.1 RadioDetection Corporation Information

8.8.2 RadioDetection Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 RadioDetection Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.8.5 RadioDetection SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 RadioDetection Recent Developments

8.9 Tinsley Precision Instruments

8.9.1 Tinsley Precision Instruments Corporation Information

8.9.2 Tinsley Precision Instruments Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Tinsley Precision Instruments Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.9.5 Tinsley Precision Instruments SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Tinsley Precision Instruments Recent Developments

8.10 Contretron

8.10.1 Contretron Corporation Information

8.10.2 Contretron Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Contretron Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.10.5 Contretron SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Contretron Recent Developments

8.11 Vivax-Metrotech Corporation

8.11.1 Vivax-Metrotech Corporation Corporation Information

8.11.2 Vivax-Metrotech Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 Vivax-Metrotech Corporation Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.11.5 Vivax-Metrotech Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Vivax-Metrotech Corporation Recent Developments

8.12 Guideline Geo Company

8.12.1 Guideline Geo Company Corporation Information

8.12.2 Guideline Geo Company Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 Guideline Geo Company Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.12.5 Guideline Geo Company SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Guideline Geo Company Recent Developments

8.13 Sensors & Software

8.13.1 Sensors & Software Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sensors & Software Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.13.3 Sensors & Software Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.13.5 Sensors & Software SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Sensors & Software Recent Developments

8.14 Ditch Witch

8.14.1 Ditch Witch Corporation Information

8.14.2 Ditch Witch Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.14.3 Ditch Witch Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.14.5 Ditch Witch SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Ditch Witch Recent Developments

8.15 Amprobe

8.15.1 Amprobe Corporation Information

8.15.2 Amprobe Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.15.3 Amprobe Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.15.5 Amprobe SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Amprobe Recent Developments

8.16 Fisher Research Labs

8.16.1 Fisher Research Labs Corporation Information

8.16.2 Fisher Research Labs Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.16.3 Fisher Research Labs Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.16.5 Fisher Research Labs SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Fisher Research Labs Recent Developments

8.17 Fuji Tecom

8.17.1 Fuji Tecom Corporation Information

8.17.2 Fuji Tecom Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.17.3 Fuji Tecom Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.17.5 Fuji Tecom SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Fuji Tecom Recent Developments

8.18 Subsite

8.18.1 Subsite Corporation Information

8.18.2 Subsite Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.18.3 Subsite Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Products and Services

8.18.5 Subsite SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Subsite Recent Developments

9 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Sales Channels

11.2.2 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Distributors

11.3 Cable Locators & Pipe Locators Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2186806/global-cable-locators-amp-pipe-locators-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”